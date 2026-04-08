Phuket horror: Ukrainian tourist, 20, raped by van driver after asking for Wi-Fi. Suspect, 43, arrested within hours and confesses. CCTV crucial as police prepare charges in a case raising fresh fears over tourist safety in Thailand , particularly for women travelling alone.

A brutal rape of a Ukrainian tourist in Phuket on Monday morning has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old taxi van driver from Phang-nga. The man is accused of restraining and imprisoning the young woman in his van after she sought his help to access the internet, before raping her. The woman had been left without internet coverage after being dropped off earlier by a taxi to meet a friend in Ratsada Subdistrict, having travelled from Thalang to the area where she expected to meet the friend. The incident highlights the dangers that can lurk even in popular tourist hotspots for female foreign tourists travelling alone in Thailand.

A brutal rape of a Ukrainian woman by a southern taxi van driver in the early hours of Monday morning has intensified scrutiny on Thailand’s tourism sector. In particular, it underlines rising concerns about security. In addition, it raises questions about the safety of female foreign tourists travelling alone in the kingdom.

Police in Phuket confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old man from Phang-nga within hours of the attack. However, officers acted quickly after receiving the complaint. The victim, a 20-year-old Ukrainian tourist, filed her report at 5:30 AM on Monday, April 6. Shortly after, police launched a coordinated investigation across multiple jurisdictions.

At approximately 5:00 PM the same day, officers located the suspect at a snooker club in Ratsada Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District.

Police move swiftly to arrest van driver suspect in Phuket rape case within hours of complaint filed

Then, an arrest team moved in under the direction of senior officers. Pol. Col. Chatree Chukaew led the operation, while Pol. Lt. Col. Kant Aksornthong supported the effort. Meanwhile, investigators from the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division provided on-the-ground assistance. The suspect was detained without resistance and taken into custody immediately.

Police identified the man as Mr. Sukanya, also referred to as Sukan. He is 43 years old and originally from Phang-nga. According to police, he had relocated to Phuket for work as a van driver transporting tourists.

Following the arrest, officers searched his vehicle. They recovered clothing believed to have been worn during the incident. Subsequently, these items were sent to the Forensic Science Institute for examination.

The suspect was then transported to Phuket City Police Station for questioning. Additionally, officers conducted a urine test, which showed the presence of narcotics. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He admitted to forcing the victim into his van and raping her once. Afterwards, he drove her to her residence in Kamala Subdistrict, Kathu District. Police said the confession aligned with the victim’s account and initial evidence.

Tourist journey from Thalang to Phuket Town ends in violent assault after failed attempt to meet friend

Earlier that night, the victim had arranged transport using a ride-hailing application. She booked a motorcycle taxi from a hotel on Sri Sunthon Road in Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District. Her destination was Phuket Town, where she planned to meet a friend. However, after arriving, she could not locate her friend. She also lacked internet access on her phone, which prevented communication.

As a result, she walked along nearby streets searching for connectivity. She attempted to find someone who could share internet access. Eventually, she approached a man parked in a van. The man was later identified as the suspect.

According to investigators, he had parked his vehicle and was resting near a village entrance. This location lies along Chalerm Phrakiat Rama IX Road, also known as the bypass road, in Ratsada Subdistrict.

The incident occurred between 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM, according to police findings. When the victim approached, she asked to use the internet. However, the suspect responded by pulling her into the van. Then, he forcibly restrained her inside the vehicle. Police said the assault took place inside the van, where he raped her once.

Suspect confesses to rape before driving victim to Kamala residence as police gather forensic evidence

After the assault, the suspect drove the victim away from the scene. He transported her to her residence in Kamala Subdistrict. This was also believed to be where she had intended to meet her friend. Soon after, she contacted the police and filed a formal complaint at Patong Police Station. Following the report, officers arranged a medical examination at Patong Hospital.

There, medical personnel collected forensic evidence as part of standard procedure. Meanwhile, investigators began reviewing CCTV footage from the area. This step proved critical in identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Subsequently, officers traced his movements across Phuket Town and surrounding districts. This led directly to his identification and later arrest.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage placed the suspect’s van near the scene. Then, officers coordinated across units to locate him within hours. Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum, commander of Phuket Provincial Police, later joined the case. He personally questioned the suspect following the arrest. During this stage, the suspect repeated his confession and admitted to the sequence of events.

Investigation continues as police prepare charges and process evidence in rapidly solved Phuket case

However, investigators continue to gather additional evidence, including forensic results and witness statements. Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific charges. Nevertheless, police confirmed that criminal charges are being prepared under Thai law. The suspect remains in custody as legal proceedings move forward.

Meanwhile, officers continue processing evidence collected from the vehicle and the scene. They are also verifying timelines and movements using digital and physical evidence. Police stated that all procedures are being conducted according to protocol. The investigation remains active as authorities finalise the case file.

The case unfolded rapidly within a single day, from complaint to arrest. As a result, authorities highlighted the speed of coordination between units.

Victim account and CCTV evidence form core of case as suspect faces rape and imprisonment charges

However, further details may emerge as the investigation continues. Officials have not released additional statements beyond confirmed facts.

The victim’s account remains central to the investigation. She described being unable to contact her friend due to a lack of internet access. This led her to seek assistance from strangers in an unfamiliar area. That decision brought her into contact with the suspect. Police said this encounter directly preceded the attack.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a yellow-plate van registered in Phuket, is a key element in the investigation. Additionally, the bypass road location remains a focal point for investigators. Officers continue to review activity in that area during the early morning hours. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody and will face prosecution for rape and false imprisonment.

Further reading:

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