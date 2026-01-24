Finnish man and woman held after 11-year-old Finnish girl filed report with police at home in Helsinki

An 11-year-old Finnish girl was rescued from a house in Sa Kaeo after emailing police in Helsinki, alleging she was confined and abused by two Finnish adults. Thai authorities detained the pair for a 723-day visa overstay as the investigation continues.

Two Finnish nationals were taken into custody on Thursday night in Sa Kaeo province in northeastern Thailand after police found they had overstayed visas which expired in January 2024. The raid followed an email sent days earlier by an 11-year-old girl living at the house to Finnish police in Helsinki, in which she alleged abuse by the Finnish adults and said she was being held against her will. Finnish embassy officials then coordinated with the Royal Thai Police, while social welfare officials took the girl into custody as authorities investigate the circumstances.

An 11-year-old Finnish girl has been rescued from a house in Sa Kaeo province after contacting police in Finland. According to authorities, she said she had been confined and tortured by two Finnish adults.

The case emerged after the girl sent an email to Finnish police in Helsinki. In the message, she stated she was being held against her will. She also identified her location in northeastern Thailand.

Following that report, Finnish police notified the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok. Subsequently, the embassy requested urgent assistance from Thai authorities. As a result, Sa Kaeo police were asked to intervene.

Police locate the Sa Kaeo house and find a Finnish child with two adults after an embassy-led alert

The house was located in Khlong Tai village. Specifically, it sits in tambon Nong Takian Bon. The area falls within the Watthana Nakhon district of Sa Kaeo province.

Soon after, Sa Kaeo immigration police organised a joint operation. Officers were accompanied by Finnish embassy representatives. In addition, tourism police joined the team. Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security also attended.

The officers arrived at the house at about 9 pm on Thursday. According to reports, the timing followed coordination between Thai agencies and Finnish officials. Media outlets later confirmed the sequence of events.

Upon entering the property, officers found the child inside the house. At the same time, two Finnish adults were present. The girl was identified as the sender of the email to Finnish police.

The two adults were confirmed as Finnish nationals. Authorities later released their identities. The man was identified as 56-year-old Jari Olavi Tanmelin. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Katja Tuulia Kuikka.

Authorities identify Finnish pair and confirm 723-day visa overstay following passport inspection

Following the discovery, officers inspected the passports of both individuals. Records showed they entered Thailand on November 15, 2021. At that time, they were granted temporary permission to stay.

However, the documents also showed that their last visa permission expired on January 30, 2024. According to immigration police, no renewal was recorded after that date. As a result, both were found to be overstaying.

Police later calculated the length of the overstay. In total, it amounted to 723 days. This information was confirmed by provincial immigration officials.

Police Colonel Rung Thongmon is the head of the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office. He confirmed the visa findings at the scene. He stated the overstay was documented during the inspection.

Based on those findings, both individuals were charged with overstaying their visas. According to police, the pair admitted to the offence. Immigration officers then formally recorded the arrests.

Suspects held for further inquiry as child enters state care and police probe abuse allegations

Afterwards, the suspects were taken into custody. They were handed over to investigators at Ban Thap Mai Police Station. Further legal proceedings are now pending.

At this stage, authorities have not announced additional charges. However, investigators are continuing to examine the case. The inquiry includes the allegations raised by the child.

Meanwhile, police said the relationship between the adults and the girl remains unclear. It has not been confirmed whether they are relatives. Likewise, no legal guardianship documents have been disclosed.

In addition, authorities have not identified a motive for the alleged abuse. Details of the claims have not been released publicly. Investigators said the case remains under active investigation.

Following the rescue, the girl was removed from the house. She was then placed under government care. Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security assumed responsibility.

Girl prepared for embassy transfer. Agencies confirm safe removal but disclose no medical details

According to officials, the child is now in the care of the Sa Kaeo office of the ministry. Plans are in place to transfer her to the care of the Finnish Embassy in Bangkok. The transfer is intended to facilitate consular assistance.

So far, authorities have not released medical details. They have not disclosed the girl’s physical condition. No medical findings have been made public.

The operation involved several agencies working together. Immigration police coordinated the response. At the same time, the Finnish embassy provided support. Tourism police assisted with security. Social welfare officials handled child protection.

According to media reports, the operation proceeded without resistance. Officers secured the property during the inspection. The girl was removed from the location the same night.

Media reports detail custody status as investigation continues and authorities give no court timeline

The case was reported by Thai media outlets, including Amarin TV and CH7 News. Reports cited police sources and immigration officials. Key details were confirmed after the rescue. Police said the suspects remain in custody. Further questioning is expected as the investigation continues. However, no timeline has been given for completion.

Authorities have also not commented on possible court proceedings. No hearing dates have been announced. The case remains under review by police and investigators.

Meanwhile, the Finnish embassy continues to coordinate with Thai authorities. Officials are working on arrangements for the child.

