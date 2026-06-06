Bangkok police face explosive allegations after a woman claimed gold jewellery, cash and luxury watches vanished following a drug raid. She says a different bracelet was returned, records were altered, while officers later warned her to stop pursuing complaints.

A Bangkok woman has levelled stunning allegations against police officers after a drug raid on her condominium descended into a dispute over missing valuables, disputed records and alleged threats. Chaniporn “Manao” Charoenphum claims gold jewellery, luxury watches and cash vanished or were wrongly recorded after being seized during the operation. She also claims a bracelet returned by police was not the original item confiscated and that officers later warned her to stop pursuing complaints. Her allegations have now reached the Metropolitan Police Bureau, with investigators examining the affair, which raises serious questions about seized property held in police custody.

A Bangkok woman has accused police officers of stealing valuables seized during a drug raid and then threatening her when she fought to get them back.

Chaniporn “Manao” Charoenphum, 27, sought legal help this week after a year-long dispute over property confiscated during a police operation. She met lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet and asked him to help pursue the case.

At the centre of the dispute are luxury watches, gold jewellery and cash. Manao claims some items vanished while under police control. She also alleges one item returned to her was not the original.

Bangkok woman claims police seized gold, luxury watches and cash during a drug raid at her condo

According to Manao, officers from Khlong Tan Police Station raided her condominium in Soi Phatthanakan 20 on June 25 last year. During the operation, police arrested her husband, 42-year-old Wattanapong “Auan” Boonprakob, over alleged drug-related offences.

At the same time, officers searched the condominium for evidence and illegal items. However, Manao insists nothing illegal was found inside the property. Even so, she said officers left with a large collection of valuables.

According to her account, police seized a gold necklace worth more than 340,000 baht. Her husband was wearing it when officers arrived. They also confiscated a gold bracelet worth more than 200,000 baht belonging to her.

In addition, police took more than 10 watches. Among them was a Tag Heuer luxury watch. Officers also seized 60,000 baht in cash and other personal belongings.

Manao said police told the couple the assets might be linked to criminal proceeds. As a result, the property would be held for further investigation.

Convicted husband’s bail release sparks questions after luxury watch is allegedly missing

The criminal case against her husband later moved through the courts. He was eventually sentenced to four years and six months in prison. However, Manao noted that the appeal process remains ongoing.

Despite the conviction, she maintains the valuables were unrelated to any alleged criminal activity. She insists they were legitimate personal possessions.

Months later, questions began emerging about the seized property.

After Auan secured bail during proceedings, police contacted him about collecting some confiscated items. Several watches were returned. However, one luxury watch was missing.

That discovery triggered fresh concerns. The missing watch raised doubts about whether all seized property remained accounted for.

Soon afterwards, Manao received another call. This time, she was told to collect a bracelet and a tablet computer.

Returned bracelet and disputed inventory deepen mystery over valuables seized in police raid

However, she immediately became suspicious when she examined the bracelet.

According to her account, the design was different. The weight was also different. Notably, she suspected the bracelet was not genuine gold.

The discovery prompted her to take a closer look at the official paperwork.

She requested access to the inventory prepared during the raid. What she found deepened the dispute.

According to Manao, the inventory listed a gold necklace, a gold bracelet, a tablet computer and several watches. However, it recorded only 10,000 baht in cash.

She insists officers seized 60,000 baht during the operation.

Separately, she claims the Tag Heuer watch was missing from the inventory. Yet she maintains it was among the items taken from the condominium.

As part of this, Manao began comparing the inventory against her own recollection of the seizure. She concluded that important items were either missing or inaccurately recorded.

The dispute then widened.

Complaints to agencies lead to alleged threats as missing valuables dispute escalates further

Manao filed complaints with several government agencies. She sought assistance in recovering the missing valuables. She also challenged the accuracy of the official records.

In response, she alleges pressure began mounting.

According to her account, officers from Khlong Tan Police Station contacted her by telephone. She claims callers warned her to stop pursuing the complaints.

On another front, she alleges the warnings became personal. She said callers told her to think about her own safety.

The allegations transformed the case from a property dispute into something much larger. It now involves claims of missing assets, disputed records and alleged intimidation.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ronnarong stepped in to assist her. He helped bring the allegations before the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The complaint centres on events stretching back to the June 25 raid. It also focuses on what happened after the seized property entered police custody.

According to a Thai Rath report, officers from Metropolitan Police Division 5 planned to interview Manao on June 5. Investigators were expected to examine her allegations in detail.

Police investigators examine missing assets claims as scrutiny falls on seizure records

Among the issues likely to be reviewed are the missing luxury watch, the disputed bracelet and the cash discrepancy. The inventory records may also come under scrutiny.

For Manao, the central question remains unchanged. She wants to know what happened to the valuables seized from the condominium.

She alleges some assets disappeared while under official control. Furthermore, she claims official records fail to reflect everything officers took during the raid.

At the same time, she alleges that attempts to seek help resulted in threats designed to halt her complaints.

The allegations remain under review. At the time of publication, no public response from Khlong Tan Police Station had been reported.

Consequently, the claims remain unanswered publicly while senior investigators examine the complaint.

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