Nong Angun case solved as police arrest two teenage relatives. Sister and uncle involved in her death

A week-long mystery that gripped Kanchanaburi ended in shock when police arrested seven-year-old Nong Angun’s 13-year-old sister and 17-year-old uncle. The pair allegedly confessed after her body was found hidden in a bamboo grove, revealing one report of a fatal game and an elaborate cover-up by some family members.

A week-long hunt for the killer of seven-year-old “Nong Angun” ended with a shocking twist on Saturday when police arrested the girl’s own sister and uncle. The pair allegedly confessed after the child’s body was found dumped beneath a bamboo grove in a Kanchanaburi rubber plantation. Detectives say a game involving a fertiliser sack turned deadly before a frantic cover-up. However, conflicting accounts have left investigators racing to determine exactly how the young girl died.

The mystery surrounding the death of seven-year-old Kasama, known as “Nong Angun”, took a stunning turn on Saturday after police arrested her teenage sister and uncle. Both allegedly confessed to causing her death before hiding her body in a rubber plantation.

For nearly a week, the case had gripped Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi. Villagers searched for answers. Police pursued leads. Meanwhile, rumours spread through the small community as investigators worked around the clock.

Nong Angun vanished from her home in Thi Khrong village, Moo 4, in Prang Phle subdistrict on May 30. Her disappearance immediately sparked concern among relatives and neighbours. However, nobody imagined the investigation would ultimately lead back to her own family.

Body found in bamboo grove as police launch major homicide probe and widen investigation in village

Two days later, the case became far more serious. On June 1, searchers found the child’s body beneath a bamboo grove. The location was inside a rubber plantation opposite the Chao Pho Khao Yai shrine. Consequently, police launched a major homicide investigation.

Senior officers from Provincial Police Region 7 joined local investigators. Forensic teams were deployed to the remote village. At the same time, detectives began interviewing relatives, neighbours and potential witnesses. As part of this effort, officers sought to reconstruct the victim’s final movements.

Days passed with few public clues. Nevertheless, investigators continued gathering evidence. In parallel, forensic specialists examined material collected from multiple locations. Behind the scenes, detectives steadily narrowed their focus.

The breakthrough came on Saturday morning.

At about 10 am, senior police commanders arrived at the family’s home. The team included Police Major General Chomchawin Purathananont, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 7. Also present was Police Major General Phasawee Rueangphu, commander of Kanchanaburi Provincial Police.

Senior officers descend on family home as questioning leads detectives to two juvenile relatives

Joining them were senior forensic officers, investigators and local police. Their attention centred on two juvenile relatives believed to have been among the last people to see Nong Angun alive.

Shortly afterwards, police announced a dramatic development.

The suspects were identified as the victim’s 17-year-old uncle, known as “Pae”, and her 13-year-old elder sister. Following questioning, both allegedly admitted involvement in the girl’s death.

According to police, the pair described events that unfolded inside the family home on May 30. The three children were together in the house. They were reportedly playing and joking.

At some point, a fertiliser sack was placed over Nong Angun’s head. Police said the teenagers told investigators they pretended to strangle her. Suddenly, the game went terribly wrong.

The pair claimed the child became motionless. They removed the sack. Yet she remained unresponsive. Investigators said the teenagers believed she had already died.

Teen pair tell police fertiliser sack game turned fatal as child became motionless inside home

The confession provided detectives with their first detailed account of the girl’s final hours. Notably, police are still examining every aspect of those statements. Investigators are comparing the confessions with physical evidence and forensic findings.

According to officers, panic followed almost immediately.

Rather than seeking help, the pair allegedly chose to conceal what had happened. They reportedly placed the girl’s body inside a wardrobe within the house. There it remained while they decided what to do next.

Later that day, investigators said, the teenagers moved the body from the property. They allegedly loaded it onto a motorcycle fitted with a sidecar. Afterwards, they left the village.

At about 3pm, they travelled towards a rubber plantation opposite the Chao Pho Khao Yai shrine. There, police said, they dumped the body beneath a bamboo clump. Afterwards, they returned home.

Police believe they then attempted to continue their normal routines. According to investigators, they behaved as though nothing unusual had happened.

Body hidden in wardrobe before motorcycle trip to bamboo grove where remains were later found

Separately, another account emerged during questioning.

According to information released by investigators, the 13-year-old girl initially described a dispute with her younger sister. During that argument, she allegedly covered Nong Angun’s mouth and nose. The child then stopped breathing.

Following that incident, she reportedly sought help from her uncle. Together, they allegedly concealed the body before moving it to the plantation.

Police have not publicly explained the differences between the accounts. In response, investigators are continuing to examine the precise sequence of events. Establishing exactly how the child died remains a key part of the inquiry.

With confessions secured, officers quickly arranged a crime reconstruction.

At approximately 10.40am, police escorted the 17-year-old suspect to two locations. First, he was taken to the family home. Detectives reviewed details of the alleged incident and compared them with evidence already gathered.

Police reconstruct the alleged crime after the confession while examining conflicting versions of events

Next, officers brought him to the rubber plantation. There, he re-enacted events at the site where the body was discovered. Throughout the process, police, forensic personnel and investigators closely observed the reconstruction.

The 13-year-old suspect did not participate. Because she is a minor, police excluded her from the public reconstruction. Instead, she remained under police supervision.

Word of the breakthrough spread rapidly through Thi Khrong village.

Large crowds gathered at both locations. Residents watched as officers moved between the house and the plantation. Many appeared stunned by the developments unfolding before them.

For years, villagers had known the family. Therefore, the arrests came as a profound shock. Several residents said they had often seen the suspects caring for Nong Angun. Consequently, many struggled to reconcile those memories with the allegations now emerging.

Villagers gather in shock as police reveal the suspects are the victim’s own sister and teenage uncle

One resident, speaking tearfully, said she could hardly believe what she was hearing. She said she had never expected the girl’s sister and uncle to become central figures in the investigation.

On another front, many villagers expressed relief. The case had cast a shadow over the community for nearly a week. Questions had mounted. Speculation had intensified. Now, the police had identified suspects and presented a narrative of events.

The investigation itself involved significant resources.

Following the discovery of the body, officers from Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, Provincial Police Region 7 and specialist units were mobilised. In addition, forensic experts travelled to the village to collect evidence and assist investigators.

Massive police operation narrowed the focus through witness interviews and forensic examination

Witnesses were interviewed repeatedly. Family members were questioned. Furthermore, detectives examined movements within the village before and after Nong Angun’s disappearance. Each step brought investigators closer to the breakthrough announced on Saturday.

The death of the seven-year-old transformed a missing child case into one of the province’s most disturbing criminal investigations this year.

Now, police are entering the next phase of the inquiry.

Both suspects have been taken to Sangkhla Buri police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to verify statements and establish a complete timeline.

For now, detectives remain focused on the details surrounding the child’s final hours. The investigation remains active as police continue examining evidence connected to the death of Nong Angun.

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