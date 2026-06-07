Thailand is preparing a welfare revolution that could pay cash to millions instead of collecting taxes. A Pheu Thai-backed Negative Income Tax scheme promises up to 12,000 baht a year, tighter welfare screening, income tracking and a shake-up of state benefits.

Thailand is moving towards its biggest welfare overhaul in decades, with ministers preparing a Negative Income Tax system that would pay cash directly to low-income earners while bringing millions into a formal income-reporting network. Backed by senior Pheu Thai figures and targeted within two years, the plan would reshape welfare distribution, tighten eligibility checks and reduce overlapping benefits, even as new welfare card rules ignite debate over family support, tax deductions and who should qualify for state assistance.

Thailand is edging towards one of its most ambitious welfare reforms in decades. The Ministry of Finance is preparing a Negative Income Tax (NIT) system that would pay direct cash support to low-income earners.

The proposal would also reshape how welfare is distributed nationwide. If successful, it could replace parts of a fragmented benefits structure with a system built around verified income data.

Dr. Paophum Rojanasakul, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party and former Deputy Finance Minister, has welcomed the initiative. He said he was pleased the ministry was continuing a policy long championed by previous Pheu Thai governments.

Negative income tax backed by Pheu Thai as ministers prepare welfare overhaul within two years

According to Dr. Paophum, Thailand’s economic and social conditions make NIT particularly relevant. He identified four major challenges. These are a large informal workforce, high inequality, fragmented welfare programmes and weak income data. Taken together, he said, these issues have complicated welfare delivery for years.

“NIT is a direct cash transfer program for low-income individuals,” Dr. Paophum said. Instead of paying taxes, eligible recipients would receive support from the state. Payments would vary according to income levels.

Those facing greater hardship would receive larger transfers. In turn, the system would target inequality while encouraging participation in the tax system. It would also generate more complete income information, particularly among informal workers.

His remarks come as Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit accelerates preparations for a broader welfare overhaul. According to Mr Lavaron, Thailand could transition to an NIT framework within two years or less. Before that can happen, however, several major systems must be established. These include a comprehensive national database, a welfare screening mechanism and technological infrastructure capable of supporting the programme.

Finance Ministry begins welfare review as tax returns become gateway to future support system

Under the ministry’s plans, welfare recipients would be required to file tax returns. As part of this, the Revenue Department would collect significantly more income information than it does today. Officials believe this will create a clearer picture of household finances across the country. The ministry also wants future assistance to reflect individual circumstances rather than broad welfare categories.

Notably, the government is already revising eligibility criteria for the state welfare card programme. Officials view the exercise as the starting point for the wider reform. The review is designed to identify those genuinely in need while reducing duplication across existing schemes. Mr Lavaron said welfare spending should become more efficient, transparent and personalised.

At present, overlap remains widespread. Some recipients receive elderly allowances, disability benefits and welfare card support simultaneously. Consequently, authorities are conducting a detailed review of benefit distribution.

The Comptroller-General’s Department is compiling information on how welfare payments flow through the system. Officials want a clearer understanding of who receives assistance and from which programmes.

Officials target welfare overlap while studies map income bands and support payment levels

“There is considerable overlap currently, and it is unclear how many benefits a person receives. In the future, eligibility entitlements will be clarified,” Mr Lavaron said.

“A person may receive multiple benefits, but they must be appropriate to that individual’s circumstances. It will be a tailor-made system.”

While supporting the direction of travel, Dr. Paophum outlined several challenges for policymakers. The first concerns income thresholds. Any NIT programme must determine where support begins, where it reaches maximum levels and where benefits start declining.

Previous studies have proposed a three-stage structure. The phase-in period could apply to incomes around 32,000 baht annually. During that stage, support would rise alongside income.

Thereafter, recipients could enter a plateau period covering incomes between 32,000 and 36,000 baht. Payments would remain fixed during that range. Beyond that, a phase-out stage could apply to incomes between 36,000 and 60,000 baht. Support would gradually decline as earnings increased.

Under this approach, annual assistance could reach 12,000 baht per person. Dr. Paophum specifically proposed support for those earning less than 60,000 baht annually. The lowest earners would receive the largest benefits. Those closer to the upper threshold would receive less.

Revenue systems, data laws and budgets emerge as key hurdles before the NIT rollout expands

Separately, he highlighted the importance of strengthening income verification systems. The Revenue Department is expected to process far larger volumes of information once NIT begins.

Millions of people currently outside the tax system could be required to submit income declarations. That shift would place substantial pressure on administrative systems. Therefore, verification capabilities must expand before implementation.

On another front, Dr. Paophum pointed to the issue of data sharing. Government agencies currently exchange information through cooperative arrangements. Yet he argued that a permanent legal framework would eventually be necessary. Specific NIT legislation could establish clear rules governing information exchange. It could also improve coordination between departments responsible for welfare administration.

In parallel, he urged policymakers to examine the wider structure of welfare provision. Thailand’s current welfare landscape is spread across numerous agencies. As a result, benefits often overlap and administrative responsibilities become blurred. NIT, he argued, should form part of a broader effort to streamline welfare delivery.

Budget considerations also remain central to the debate. Dr. Paophum proposed a gradual rollout rather than immediate nationwide implementation.

Formal sector workers could enter the programme first. Informal workers could follow later as funding expands. Such an approach would allow authorities to build operational capacity while limiting financial pressures during the early years.

New welfare card rules sharpen focus on family support and tighter eligibility screening

Meanwhile, changes to welfare card eligibility are already approaching. Existing cardholders must provide consent for data verification from July 17. The revised criteria are intended to identify individuals who are genuinely poor and lack family support.

One proposed rule has attracted particular attention. Parents whose children claim tax deductions for supporting them may lose welfare card eligibility. Officials argue that such deductions indicate financial support already exists within the family.

Mr Lavaron noted that taxpayers may claim a deduction of 30,000 baht annually for each parent. On average, that represents support worth roughly 2,500 baht per month. According to the ministry, that figure exceeds the monthly value of welfare card assistance.

In response to public concern, officials stressed that appeals will remain available. Parents who lose eligibility may challenge decisions between July 18 and July 31. Mr Lavaron also argued that cases involving parental support deductions should be relatively rare.

Tax fraud warning as ministers defend welfare reforms and advance wider income-based support overhaul

However, he warned that taxpayers must genuinely provide support before claiming deductions. Otherwise, the deduction should not be claimed. Doing so would constitute tax fraud, he said.

“The current debate should focus on the principle of whether the policy is appropriate, not how many people are excluded from the welfare card programme,” Mr Lavaron said.

“The debate should concern whether the underlying principles are right or wrong, not whether a large or small number of people are removed from the welfare card programme.”

State welfare cardholders should represent the country’s lowest-income group, he added. For the Finance Ministry, the ongoing review marks the first step towards a more targeted welfare model. For supporters of NIT, it also marks the beginning of a broader shift towards income-based assistance, verified data and tailored support for Thailand’s poorest households.

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