Killer monkey left 6 year old boy with life threatening injuries on his chest and legs causing his death

Grandpa’s pet macaque turned killer in Nakhon Si Thammarat when it savaged six-year-old Nathan Ekkarat Srichan, driving its fangs into his lung. Despite a desperate rush to hospital, the schoolboy died as police investigate the shocking attack.

A six-year-old Thai boy was killed when a pet macaque sank its fangs into his chest and punctured his lung in a horrific attack beside his grandfather’s home in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The monkey, raised by the family since infancy, suddenly turned on Nathan Ekkarat Srichan and mauled him so badly that doctors could not save his life. Now, police are investigating the shocking tragedy that has left a community reeling and spotlights the dangers of keeping powerful monkeys as household pets.

A six-year-old boy died after being savaged by his grandfather’s pet monkey in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday. The attack left the child with horrific injuries. Most critically, the animal’s fangs penetrated his lung. Despite emergency treatment, doctors were unable to save him.

The victim was identified as Nathan Ekkarat Srichan, a first-grade pupil at Ban Khao Yuan Tao School. The tragedy unfolded in Khao Yuan Thao Village, Moo 4, Thepharat subdistrict, Sichon district. What began as an ordinary morning ended in a fatal encounter beside the family property.

According to police, the monkey belonged to Nathan’s grandfather, Jaroon. He had raised the long-tailed macaque since it was an infant. The animal was not trained for coconut harvesting. Instead, it was kept as a companion animal for many years.

Tethered pet macaque suddenly attacks six-year-old boy after he wanders too close in Sichon district

The monkey was tethered beside the house and a village grocery store. A long rope was stretched between two trees. A wooden beam allowed the animal to climb and move around. Police found the monkey still secured there after the attack.

Shortly before the incident, Nathan reportedly walked past the tethered animal. Investigators believe he may have approached too closely. At some point, the macaque suddenly turned on the child. It then launched a violent attack.

Reports said the monkey grabbed the boy before biting him repeatedly. The most severe wound was to his chest. Police said the animal’s fangs drove deep into his lung. In addition, the child suffered a serious bite wound to his leg. The injuries were immediately life-threatening.

Family members rushed to help as the attack unfolded. They quickly removed the injured boy from the scene. Moments later, he was being driven to Sichon Hospital. However, the injuries were catastrophic. Despite urgent medical intervention, Nathan later died.

Police and rescuers race to the scene as hospital doctors battle in vain to save a badly injured child

Pol. Lt. Montri Lenthat, deputy investigator at Plian Police Station, received the emergency report. He travelled to the scene with rescue personnel. Upon arrival, officers began securing evidence and interviewing witnesses. At the same time, hospital staff continued their efforts to save the child.

Police later confirmed that Nathan had suffered chest and leg wounds. Notably, the chest injuries proved fatal. Medical teams attempted to stabilise him after arrival. Nevertheless, the damage to his lungs was too severe.

As part of the investigation, officers examined the monkey’s enclosure area. They documented the rope system and climbing structure. They also recorded the positions of nearby buildings and access points. Meanwhile, statements were taken from relatives and local residents.

Initial findings suggest the child may not have recognised the danger. Investigators believe he wandered within reach of the macaque. In response, the animal attacked with devastating force. However, police have not identified a specific trigger.

Investigators map monkey enclosure and witness accounts as cause of the sudden attack remains unclear

Separately, officers confirmed the monkey had lived at the property for years. There was no indication it had been used for agricultural work. Instead, it remained a household pet owned by the grandfather.

On another front, investigators are examining all circumstances leading to the attack. Police said the monkey remained tethered as inquiries continued. Evidence gathering is ongoing. Witness accounts are also being reviewed.

At this stage, no charges have been filed. Authorities are focusing on establishing the full sequence of events. Once completed, investigators will prepare their official report.

News of the death spread rapidly across Sichon district. The incident quickly drew attention throughout Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Residents expressed shock as details emerged from the scene.

No charges filed as community mourns schoolboy and police continue gathering evidence

Ban Khao Yuan Tao School later issued condolences to Nathan’s family. The six-year-old was a first-grade student at the school. His death has left classmates, teachers and relatives grieving.

Photographs from the property showed the area where the macaque was kept. The images captured the rope stretched between two trees. They also showed the wooden climbing beam used by the animal. Furthermore, the scene remained largely unchanged as police continued their work.

For one family, the tragedy unfolded within minutes. A pet monkey raised since infancy became the centre of a fatal attack. By the end of the day, a six-year-old boy was dead. The investigation remains ongoing.

Further reading:

Lopburi, a Thai city in crisis as local monkeys force the local population to cage themselves in

Rival monkey kingdoms fought a pitched battle in the Thai city of Lopburi on Wednesday morning

Russian tourist is bitten on Phuket’s Monkey Hill prompting a review by police of security for visitors

20 monkeys poisoned in Rayong with more reports of monkey attacks on visitors as populations increase

Thai government acts to deal with a coconut crisis as price of the crop has plunged sharply

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