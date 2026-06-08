Thailand and Britain have launched a joint crackdown after 135 cannabis smugglers were caught at Thai airports in five months. Police uncovered repeat offenders, indirect routes via Singapore, Dublin and Amsterdam, and a suspect who made 50 UK trips.

A major cannabis smuggling pipeline linking Thailand to Britain and Europe has been laid bare after UK and Thai officials revealed that 135 couriers were intercepted at Thai airports in just five months, including 51 British nationals. Investigators detailed how organised networks exploited customs loopholes, repeatedly moved suspects in and out of Thailand, used transit hubs such as Dublin, Amsterdam and Singapore, and in one case enabled a suspected smuggler to make around 50 trips between Thailand and the United Kingdom despite a new blacklist and intelligence-sharing crackdown trying to shut the operation down.

Senior British diplomats and border security officials met Royal Thai Police leaders in Bangkok on Monday as both countries intensified efforts against a cannabis smuggling pipeline running from Thailand to Europe.

During the talks, officials disclosed that 135 passengers were intercepted at Thai airports between January and May while attempting to smuggle cannabis flowers out of the kingdom. Of those cases, 68 involved routes linked to the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, 51 of the suspects were British nationals.

The meeting took place at Royal Thai Police Headquarters. Police General Nirandon Lueamsri, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, represented Police General Kittirat Panpetch, the national police chief.

British and Thai officials deepen cooperation as cannabis smuggling arrests reach 135 in five months

The British delegation was led by Mr David Thomas, Deputy Chief of Mission at the British Embassy, and Mr Sam Bullimore, Deputy Director of Border Intelligence at the United Kingdom Home Office. Also attending were embassy officials and senior police officers, including Police Major General Panthong Suwanjuta, Deputy Commissioner-General for Legal Affairs.

British officials used the visit to thank Thai authorities for targeting traffickers and blacklisting suspected offenders. The delegation said the measures had helped disrupt attempts to move cannabis flowers into Britain and other European destinations.

As part of this, both sides discussed deeper cooperation between enforcement agencies. They also examined broader use of offender databases and intelligence sharing.

The figures released on Monday pointed to a trade that remains active despite sustained enforcement pressure. Notably, investigators identified one individual who had travelled between Thailand and the United Kingdom approximately 50 times. The case emerged during a wider review of customs offences. It also highlighted how repeat offenders previously moved through the system with limited scrutiny.

Customs law loophole allowed repeat cannabis smugglers to return despite earlier detections

Police General Nirandon said the issue first came to light while he served on the Comparison Committee under the Customs Act B.E. 2560. The committee is chaired by the Director-General of the Customs Department.

During its work, officials uncovered smuggling operations involving gold, Thai baht and foreign currencies. Separately, investigators found evidence of cannabis flower trafficking by foreign nationals. According to officials, many of those identified were British citizens.

The inquiry exposed a significant enforcement weakness. Under customs law, suspects may agree to pay a fine imposed by the Customs Department. Once payment is accepted, the criminal case ends without further investigation.

Consequently, offender information often remained within customs records. The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau frequently lacked access to those details. As a result, some suspects were able to leave Thailand and later return without detection.

Database sharing and immigration blacklist close gaps used by repeat foreign offenders

Officials said certain offenders entered and exited the country repeatedly. In some cases, they returned after earlier customs violations and continued travelling internationally. The system allowed individuals to remain largely invisible outside customs records.

In response, Police General Nirandon initiated closer cooperation between customs authorities, police and immigration officials.

The effort centred on linking databases and sharing enforcement information. Thereafter, customs records were transferred to immigration authorities for further action. The initiative quickly produced results.

A total of 86 foreign nationals were subsequently blacklisted and prohibited from re-entering Thailand. Among them were 35 British citizens accused of attempting to smuggle cannabis flowers into the United Kingdom.

Airport crackdown expands nationwide as authorities target cannabis couriers and trafficking routes

British officials specifically thanked Thai police for the blacklist programme. According to the delegation, the initiative helped prevent further shipments from reaching Britain.

On another front, Thai authorities said the programme strengthened wider security enforcement. Immigration officers could now identify repeat offenders far more effectively. Previously hidden travel patterns also became easier to detect.

The discussions further revealed the scale of current airport enforcement operations. Police and customs officers have increased surveillance measures nationwide. Officers are now closely monitoring passengers suspected of transporting cannabis flowers overseas. At the same time, authorities have expanded inspections across several major airports.

The operation is not limited to Bangkok. Investigators have identified cases involving Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport. Elsewhere, enforcement action has taken place at Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport and Koh Samui Airport. Authorities believe traffickers deliberately use multiple departure points to reduce risk.

Smuggling gangs switch routes through Dublin, Amsterdam and Singapore to avoid direct scrutiny

Despite intensified screening, criminal networks continue adapting their methods. Direct routes to Britain are increasingly being avoided.

Instead, traffickers often rely on indirect flight paths. Officials identified Dublin and Amsterdam as important transit points before onward travel to London. In parallel, Singapore’s Changi Airport has emerged as another frequently used connection point.

That finding has attracted particular attention. Singapore maintains some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws. Those laws include severe criminal penalties and, in some circumstances, the death penalty. Nevertheless, investigators said traffickers continue routing journeys through the city-state.

Authorities believe the changing travel patterns reflect efforts to avoid detection. Rather than relying on a single route, networks appear to be spreading risk across multiple airports and jurisdictions. The strategy complicates enforcement efforts. However, investigators said increased cooperation is improving their ability to identify emerging routes.

The numbers released on Monday illustrate the scale of the challenge. A total of 135 interceptions were recorded during the first five months of 2026. More than half of the involved routes connected to the United Kingdom.

British suspects feature prominently as Thailand and the UK intensify anti-smuggling cooperation

British nationals also represented a significant share of those detained. For investigators, the figures point to an organised and persistent trafficking flow linking Thailand with European markets.

At the same time, for British authorities have used the blacklist initiative as an important tool in disrupting that flow. For Thai police, the programme has exposed repeat offenders, revealed long-running travel patterns and strengthened airport enforcement.

Equally important, it has closed information gaps that previously allowed offenders to move between agencies unnoticed.

Monday’s meeting concluded with agreement to continue cooperation. Intelligence exchanges will continue. Immigration monitoring will remain a priority. Airport surveillance measures will also be expanded. Taken together, the initiatives represent a coordinated effort to disrupt cannabis trafficking routes connecting Thailand, the United Kingdom and the wider European market.

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