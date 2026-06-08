A debt-ridden husband and wife were found dead side by side at a Hua Hin hotel, exposing Thailand’s hidden ฿2.2 trillion informal debt crisis. Up to half of households rely on loan sharks as soaring debt, shrinking bank credit and economic pressures tighten the squeeze.

The deaths of a married couple at a Hua Hin hotel have cast a harsh spotlight on Thailand’s hidden debt crisis, exposing the human cost of a sprawling ฿2.2 trillion informal lending system that reaches up to half of all households. As police investigate a tragedy linked by relatives to mounting debt pressures, the case has reignited scrutiny of loan sharks, interest rates reaching 240% annually, tightening bank credit, household debt of ฿16.4 trillion and growing warnings over rising business and public sector liabilities in an economy where millions increasingly borrow simply to make ends meet.

Thailand’s vast underground debt crisis came into sharp focus on Sunday after a married couple were found dead at a well-known hotel in Hua Hin. Police are investigating the deaths of a 43-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife.

Relatives said both had been struggling with mounting informal debt. A handwritten note recovered from their room revealed exhaustion, financial pressure and a final message to loved ones.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on June 7. Pol. Lt. Apichai Buranakul, deputy investigator at Hua Hin Police Station, received a report that two people had fallen from a height inside a hotel in Hua Hin municipality. He travelled to the scene with investigators, forensic specialists and rescue workers.

Hua Hin deaths expose hidden debt pressures as police probe couple’s final hours and note left behind

Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, also attended. Officers discovered the bodies lying side by side on a third-floor rooftop area. The couple were pronounced dead at the scene. Afterwards, both bodies were sent to Hua Hin Hospital for detailed forensic examinations.

Investigators established that the pair had checked into the hotel one day earlier. A handwritten note was later found inside their room. The message apologised to family members and referred to a prolonged struggle.

It also contained expressions of love for close relatives. One section read: “Please apologise to everyone. I fought to the very end. I tried my best. I’m very tired. I need to rest now. Mom, please take good care of yourself. I love you, Mom.” The writer also told her daughter she was loved. Police retained the note as evidence.

Meanwhile, officers conducted a detailed search of the room. They reported finding no signs of a struggle. They also found no evidence of any unusual activity. As a result, investigators focused on information provided by family members. Relatives said both individuals had been suffering from accumulated stress linked to informal debt.

Family points to informal debt burden as investigators gather evidence and continue Hua Hin inquiry

The deceased man was reported to be the son of a manager associated with a local beauty pageant organisation in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Nevertheless, police said all available evidence would be examined before final conclusions are reached.

The case has again highlighted the scale of Thailand’s informal lending sector. Indeed, the system operates largely beyond the country’s regulated banking structure. Yet it reaches deep into communities nationwide.

Informal debt, known in Thai as hnee nok rabop, includes borrowing from loan sharks, roaming lenders, unregulated online operators, pawn-based arrangements and local lending networks. In many cases, money can be obtained within hours. However, speed often comes with a substantial cost.

Interest rates commonly range from 5% to 20% per month. At the upper end, borrowers face annual borrowing costs exceeding 240%. Notably, many loans are granted with little documentation. Therefore, borrowers enter arrangements offering limited legal protection.

When repayment difficulties emerge, the consequences can be severe. In such cases, collectors may resort to intimidation, harassment or threats. Consequently, many debtors find themselves trapped in a cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to escape.

High-interest informal loans leave borrowers exposed to intimidation, threats and escalating debt

For many households, one loan soon leads to another. As a result, existing debts are serviced through fresh borrowing. Thereafter, the overall burden grows larger. In effect, it is what is known in western terms as borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

The pattern is particularly common among low-income earners, freelancers and small business operators. Yet the problem extends well beyond those groups. Indeed, even households with regular incomes can become dependent on informal lenders after unexpected financial shocks.

The scale of the problem is striking. For instance, estimates suggest that between 42% and 50% of Thai households hold some form of informal debt. Consequently, that places millions of families inside the system. Moreover, the total value of outstanding informal debt is estimated at more than ฿2.2 trillion. For many borrowers, informal credit remains the fastest source of emergency funding. At the same time, access to formal credit has become more difficult.

Over the past two years, Thai banks have tightened lending standards. As a result, approval requirements have become stricter. Likewise, credit assessments have become more demanding. Consequently, many households face increasing difficulty obtaining conventional loans. On another front, financial institutions have also reduced exposure to larger corporate borrowers. As a consequence, the result has been tighter credit conditions across several sectors of the economy.

Informal borrowing surges as tighter bank lending leaves households and businesses short of credit

Against this backdrop, household debt remains one of Thailand’s most significant financial challenges. According to data from the National Economic and Social Development Council and the National Credit Bureau, household debt stands at approximately ฿16.4 trillion. That represents between 86.7% and 89% of GDP. The ratio remains among the highest in Southeast Asia. More than 11 million households currently carry debt obligations. Average indebtedness is estimated at roughly ฿197,255 per household.

Separately, non-performing personal and consumer loans have climbed above ฿1.3 trillion. Those figures point to growing financial strain. Much borrowing is no longer linked to investment or business expansion. Instead, many households borrow to meet daily expenses. Utilities, groceries and other essentials account for a significant share of borrowing. In effect, debt is increasingly being used to sustain household consumption.

The government has previously attempted to address the issue. In particular, authorities launched debt registration and restructuring programmes in 2023. Borrowers, at length, were encouraged to register obligations and enter the regulated financial system.

Licensed institutions were expected to refinance informal loans at lower rates. In response, thousands of debtors came forward. However, informal lending remains deeply entrenched. For many households, formal credit remains out of reach.

Rising household, business and public debt deepen concerns over Thailand’s wider financial outlook

Significantly, the challenge is no longer confined to personal finances. Business debt has emerged as a growing concern. At the same time, public sector debt continues to rise. Together, these pressures have created strains across households, companies and government finances. As part of this broader picture, informal lending continues to fill gaps left by the formal credit market.

The deaths in Hua Hin have therefore placed a human face on a financial problem measured in trillions of baht. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. Yet the tragedy has already drawn attention to a lending network operating alongside Thailand’s formal banking sector.

Basically, for millions of households, that hidden financial system remains an everyday reality. For some borrowers, it becomes a burden from which there appears to be no escape.

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