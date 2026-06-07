Economy in deep trouble going forward due to lack of babies, shrinking workforce and elderly population

Thailand’s economic miracle is running out of people. A leading bank warns that a collapsing birth rate, a shrinking workforce and a rapidly ageing population could choke growth for decades, reshape business, weaken demand and leave the kingdom a super-aged society by 2036.

Thailand’s economic slowdown may have a deeper cause than weak global demand or post-pandemic recovery. One of the country’s leading financial institutions warns that collapsing birth rates, a shrinking workforce and a rapidly ageing population are beginning to undermine the foundations of growth itself. With the labour force declining since 2015 and Thailand heading towards super-aged status by 2036, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities says demographic change is emerging as one of the defining economic challenges facing the country, carrying consequences for businesses, investment, consumer spending and regional development.

Thailand’s ageing population and shrinking workforce are becoming powerful brakes on future economic growth, according to Kiatnakin Phatra Securities. The warning comes as demographic trends reshape the country’s economic outlook and challenge assumptions that supported growth for decades.

Speaking at the Property Hack 2026: Survival Ocean seminar, Managing Director Pipat Luangnarumitchai said Thailand faces structural changes that differ from previous economic slowdowns. Unlike cyclical downturns, these pressures are unlikely to fade with an economic recovery. Instead, they stem from fundamental shifts in the country’s population profile.

Thailand has already emerged from the COVID-19 crisis. However, economic growth has failed to return to historical levels. Last year, the economy expanded by only 2.4%. By comparison, annual growth once ranged between 3% and 5%. Mr Pipat said the difference reflects new limitations affecting the economy.

Thailand’s shrinking workforce and falling birth rate threaten future growth and economic momentum

At the centre of the problem is the labour force. Thailand’s working-age population has been declining since 2015. Meanwhile, economic productivity is not advancing quickly enough to offset that loss. As a result, one of the country’s most important growth drivers is weakening.

The demographic data illustrate the scale of the challenge. Thailand’s fertility rate has fallen to about 1.2 children per woman. That figure sits far below the level needed to sustain population growth. Notably, births are now significantly lower than deaths. The country’s overall population has therefore passed its peak.

Mr Pipat warned that these trends are likely to persist. “If there are no significant changes, the Thai economy will gradually slow down because the workforce, a key engine of the country’s economy, is declining.”

The warning reflects a broader transformation already underway. Over the next 20 to 30 years, the elderly population is expected to grow substantially. In contrast, both the child population and the working-age population are projected to decline further. Consequently, the demographic balance that supported Thailand’s economic rise will continue to shift.

Businesses face altered demand as an ageing population reshapes spending patterns and labour supply

For businesses, those changes carry direct implications. Consumer demand is likely to evolve as the population ages. Spending patterns may also change as household priorities shift. In turn, future growth opportunities could become concentrated in different sectors than in the past.

Mr Pipat said demographic trends will increasingly influence purchasing power, consumption and investment decisions. A smaller workforce can constrain production capacity. Equally important, fewer workers can reduce labour availability across key industries. Economic expansion becomes more difficult when the labour pool contracts year after year.

Separately, slower population growth affects domestic demand. Businesses that previously relied on expanding consumer markets may face more modest growth conditions. The result is a business environment that differs sharply from the one many companies grew accustomed to during earlier decades.

To illustrate the point, Mr Pipat highlighted Japan’s experience. Japan confronted population decline long before Thailand. Yet the impact was uneven across the country. Large urban centres continued to attract residents and investment. Smaller cities, however, often lost both population and economic activity.

Japan’s experience shows that population decline can concentrate growth in cities and weaken regions

That experience offers a potential lesson for Thailand. Demographic decline does not necessarily affect all regions equally. Instead, economic activity can become increasingly concentrated in major cities. Smaller communities may struggle to maintain growth as populations fall.

On another front, changing demographics are expected to create opportunities alongside challenges. Mr Pipat said businesses should pay closer attention to healthcare, wellness and senior care services. These sectors stand to benefit from the expanding elderly population. Demand for age-related products and services is likely to increase as demographic trends deepen.

At the same time, companies serving younger consumers may encounter a different operating environment. Markets that once expanded steadily could become more competitive as population growth slows. Long-term planning may therefore require greater attention to demographic realities.

Healthcare and senior care sectors may benefit as demographic shifts alter consumer behaviour

The implications extend beyond the corporate sector. Working-age individuals also face a changing economic landscape. Mr Pipat said people should prepare financially for the long term because future economic conditions will differ from those of previous generations.

As part of this shift, Thailand is entering a period where population growth can no longer be relied upon to support expansion. For decades, a growing workforce helped drive industrial development, rising incomes and stronger output. Today, those conditions are changing.

In parallel, the elderly population is becoming a larger share of society. The workforce is shrinking. Birth rates remain exceptionally low. Together, those trends are altering the foundations of economic growth.

Demographic pressures move centre stage as economists assess Thailand’s long-term growth outlook

The comments were delivered during discussions focused on the future of Thailand’s economy and property sector. Demographic change has become a growing concern among economists, investors and financial institutions assessing the country’s long-term prospects.

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank is one of Thailand’s leading financial institutions and operates within the Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group. The group emerged from the merger of Kiatnakin’s commercial banking operations and Phatra’s capital market business. The bank trades on the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the ticker KKP and is included in the SET50 Index.

Mr Pipat’s assessment highlights the scale of the demographic challenge ahead. Thailand’s population has already peaked. The working-age population has been shrinking for a decade. Birth rates remain near historic lows.

Meanwhile, the elderly population continues to expand. Taken together, those trends point to a slower-growth future unless the economic impact of demographic change can be mitigated.

Further reading:

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