Teenager appears before a London Magistrates court Saturday charged with 2024 murder of a Thai woman

sThai woman murdered in London as suspect fled the UK, sparking global manhunt. Now, after two years, the teen was extradited from Dubai and appeared in court charged with the brutal Westminster stabbing as police probe response delay.

An 18-year-old was extradited from Dubai to London last Friday to face a murder charge over the April 2024 killing of a young Thai woman. 27-year-old Kamonnan Thiamphanit, known as ‘Angela’, was found dead in an upmarket Westminster property near Hyde Park on April 8, 2024. The Thai national, who had links to Hong Kong, studied in the UK before building a career in property. Scotland Yard identified the suspect back then, but confirmed he had fled the country.

More than two years after a young Thai woman was stabbed to death in central London, a suspect has now been brought before a British court. The case concerns the killing of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, also known as Angela, at a property in Westminster in April 2024. However, the investigation quickly became international after the main suspect left the United Kingdom shortly after the attack.

Enzo Bettamio, 18, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates. The suspect was flown from Dubai to the UK on Friday. He was then formally charged on arrival. He appeared in court the following day.

During the hearing, he confirmed only his name and date of birth. He wore a grey prison-issued tracksuit. No plea was entered. Consequently, the court remanded him in custody. He is due to appear next at the Old Bailey on 28 April.

Suspect extradited from Dubai appears in court over 2024 Westminster murder of Thai woman

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that Ms Thiamphanit’s family had been informed of the development. They continue to receive support from specialist officers. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who leads the investigation, thanked the family for their patience. She described the period since the killing as extremely distressing.

Ms Thiamphanit held dual Chinese-Hong Kong and Thai nationality. She had lived in the UK for about nine years. Initially, she moved to London in 2016 to study graphic design. She later worked in property management in the capital. She was based in central London and travelled frequently.

Her body was discovered on the morning of 8 April 2024. Police forced entry into a five-bedroom Georgian townhouse in Stanhope Place, Bayswater. Officers entered at approximately 08:30. Inside, they found her with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The property dated back to the 1820s. It had previously served as the Ethiopian Embassy. At the time, it was being used as a rental residence. It had an estimated value of £3.1 million and was located near Hyde Park.

Police response delay scrutinised after missed calls and reports before body found in Bayswater home

However, the discovery followed earlier concerns about her safety. A friend contacted the police twice on 7 April. The calls were logged at 19:05 and 21:34. The caller reported being unable to reach her. Concern was expressed about her welfare.

Despite this, police initially classified the case as a medium-risk missing person report. Consequently, officers did not attend immediately. Instead, they arrived the following morning. This was more than 13 hours after the first call.

As a result, the delay became a focus of scrutiny. The Metropolitan Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under standard procedures. The watchdog confirmed it would assess the response and determine whether further action is required.

Meanwhile, neighbours reported unusual noises during the night before the discovery. Some described high-pitched screams. Others reported a sudden silence afterwards. One resident said the sounds were brief but alarming. Another described them as highly unusual for the area. Earlier, residents had also reported a gathering at the property on the night of 6 April. They described a loud noise consistent with a party.

Evidence suggests victim knew the attacker, as no forced entry found. Suspect left UK after killing

Police confirmed there were no signs of forced entry. Therefore, investigators believe the attacker was known to Ms Thiamphanit. In addition, the property had a video entry system at the front door. This suggested controlled access. Evidence indicated that a suspect entered the property on 6 April at around 06:15. However, the fatal attack occurred later. Detectives believe the killing may have taken place in the early hours of 8 April.

At an early stage, detectives confirmed they had identified a main suspect. However, the individual had already left the United Kingdom. Police did not disclose the identity publicly at that time. Nevertheless, efforts to locate the suspect continued.

During an inquest, Detective Chief Inspector Foxwell said police had a named individual under investigation. She also confirmed discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service regarding extradition. However, she stated that an arrest was unlikely in the immediate term.

Professor Fiona Wilcox presided at Westminster Coroner’s Court. She authorised the release of Ms Thiamphanit’s body to her family. She stated that a suspect was unlikely to be arrested within weeks. Therefore, a second post-mortem request was considered unlikely within the required timeframe. Police later confirmed that Ms Thiamphanit was identified through dental records. Authorities remained in contact with her family in Thailand.

Victim life in London detailed as investigators trace movements. She planned a return to Thailand trip

Meanwhile, further details about her life emerged. She was described as friendly and capable. A former employer said she was effective in customer-facing roles. She had previously worked as a receptionist and spoke multiple languages. Investigators examined her movements before the killing. They focused on the days leading up to 8 April.

Family members said she had planned to travel to Thailand. She intended to return for the Qing Ming festival. However, the trip did not take place. Plans changed shortly before her death. Conflicting accounts also emerged about her personal life.

Police suggested she did not have a boyfriend. However, a relative in Thailand said she believed otherwise. This point remained unresolved.

Despite this, investigators maintained that the attacker was known to the victim. Therefore, the case was not treated as a random attack. Instead, it focused on known associations and access to the property. The investigation was led by the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command. Officers said they worked continuously to establish the sequence of events.

Early investigation led by detectives, with public assistance, including concerns raised by locals

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton initially led the case. He said inquiries were in their early stages at the time. He urged members of the public to provide information. Even minor details were considered important.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot also addressed the case. She expressed condolences to Ms Thiamphanit’s family. She said officers would remain in the area to speak with residents and gather information.

Meanwhile, concern grew among local residents after reports of screams. Some described feeling unsettled by the incident. Police acknowledged these concerns and said resources were focused on identifying the suspect. However, the suspect had already left the country. Therefore, the investigation required international cooperation.

Extradition completed after two years as the suspect returned from Dubai to face UK murder charge

Authorities began extradition efforts soon after identifying the suspect. Discussions took place with the Crown Prosecution Service. The process extended over more than two years. During this time, police continued to build the case and gather evidence. Eventually, Bettamio was located in Dubai. Extradition proceedings were completed.

He was flown to the UK on 24 April and taken into custody. He appeared in court the following day. This marked the first court appearance in connection with the killing. The case now proceeds through the UK criminal courts. Prosecutors are preparing evidence for future hearings.

Bettamio remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear next at the Old Bailey. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said the investigation remains ongoing as the case moves forward.

Further reading:

Police confirm to Coroner’s Court that prime suspect in the London murder of a Thai woman has fled the UK

Screams in the night heard as London police probe the horrific murder of a young Thai woman at listed property

UK police detectives intensify probe into Thai woman’s 2004 murder and make public appeal for information

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