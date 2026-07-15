Survivor of Lat Phrao inferno recalls five minutes of hell which saw two friends dead and another in ICU

She escaped. Two close friends did not. A survivor revealed the frantic five minutes inside Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire as thick black smoke trapped customers. The death toll has reached 31 as police investigate blocked exits and safety failures.

A survivor who watched Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire kill two of her closest friends has revealed the terrifying five minutes that turned a routine night out into one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue disasters. Ms. Usa Thadsri described smashing windows to free trapped customers, seeing black smoke engulf the packed venue and being driven back by flames as she tried to rescue those inside. Her gripping first-hand account comes as the death toll reaches 31, police widen a criminal negligence investigation into blocked exits and other safety failures, and fresh questions emerge over how so many people became trapped inside the inferno.

A woman who lost two close friends in Bangkok’s devastating Lat Phrao brewery fire has revealed the frantic final minutes before the blaze claimed their lives.

She smashed windows from outside the burning building while screaming for customers to run towards her. Inside, she said, thick black smoke swallowed everything in moments.

Ms. Usa Thadsri said the fire unfolded in less than five minutes. It has changed her life forever. She has vowed never to visit another entertainment venue again. At the same time, she has urged operators to strengthen fire safety after witnessing customers become trapped inside the packed venue.

Survivor reveals how a routine night out turned into a deadly inferno within less than five terrifying minutes

The survivor spoke publicly on Tuesday, two days after the inferno ripped through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao venue on Lat Phrao Road.

The disaster has now claimed 31 lives. Dozens more people remain injured, while several continue receiving intensive care. Her account offers one of the clearest minute-by-minute descriptions yet of how a routine night out descended into catastrophe.

That evening, Ms. Usa arrived with her younger sister and three close friends. The group settled near the rear of the restaurant beside the restrooms. However, they quickly found the area cramped and uncomfortable. They then moved closer to the music stage. Unknown to them, the stage area would become the centre of the disaster.

While eating and drinking, Ms. Usa noticed a strong smell resembling gas. The odour immediately unsettled both sisters. As a result, they decided to step outside. Less than a minute later, Ms. Usa looked back towards the stage. At first, she noticed only a small amount of smoke. Even so, she immediately feared for the friends still inside.

Without hesitation, she ordered her younger sister to run back into the venue. She told her to warn everyone to leave immediately. Seconds later, her sister burst back outside. Flames were already chasing her towards the exit. The sight left Ms. Usa frozen with shock. For a brief moment, she did not know what to do.

Then instinct took over.

Woman smashed windows and tried to re-enter blazing venue as thick black smoke swallowed punters

She found herself standing beneath a burning tree outside the entrance. Nearby, she grabbed a chair and repeatedly smashed the venue’s glass windows. At the same time, she shouted for customers to run towards the broken glass. Instead, she saw darkness. Thick black smoke had already filled the building. Visibility had vanished almost instantly.

Moments later, she tried to force her way back inside. She wanted to find her younger sister and rescue her friends. However, the heat drove her back. Dense smoke made breathing impossible. Everything happened with terrifying speed. She estimated the entire disaster unfolded in under five minutes.

By then, two members of her group had become trapped. Neither escaped. Mr. Suwicha Sirisalung and Ms. Namthip Thabsuk died inside the venue. Meanwhile, another friend, identified only as Ms. Gigi, suffered critical injuries. She remains in intensive care.

For Ms. Usa, the losses remain impossible to comprehend. Fighting back tears, she said an ordinary night with friends became the worst experience of her life.

One of those who died leaves behind two young children. Their grandmother has now become their primary carer. She said losing her friend felt like losing her own sister. The pain, she added, was comparable to that of a mother losing her child.

Survivor says her life changed forever after losing two friends and seeing another left critically injured

After the fire, Ms. Usa stayed with her friends until their bodies were recovered. She then accompanied them to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Only afterwards did she return home. She said she had never witnessed anything so violent. Since that night, she has been unable to erase the images from her mind.

In response to the tragedy, she said she would never again invite friends to an entertainment venue. Likewise, she has no desire ever to visit one herself. They had gone out to enjoy themselves. Instead, they lost the people who mattered most.

Notably, Ms. Usa questioned the venue’s safety arrangements. She said she had visited the establishment many times before. Nothing had ever caused concern. Yet, on the night of the fire, she did not notice any emergency exit signs. Instead, she only remembered seeing a sign marked “Employees Only.”

She could not confirm reports that doors inside the venue had been locked. Nor could she say whether staff helped customers escape. During the panic, she said, everyone was trying to save their own lives.

Survivor urges venues to improve fire safety while also seeking compensation for damaged property losses

Separately, she urged entertainment operators across Thailand to learn from the disaster. Every venue, she said, should have enough fire extinguishers. Every extinguisher should work properly. None should be allowed to expire.

She also called for wider escape routes capable of handling large crowds. Push-open doors, she added, should replace sliding doors. During emergencies, frightened people instinctively push rather than slide doors while trying to escape.

On another front, Ms. Usa also requested compensation for damaged property. Her own vehicle suffered deep scratches during the chaos outside the venue. She believes they were caused by a sharp object as crowds fled the fire. Even so, she described the damage as insignificant compared with the lives that were lost.

Meanwhile, investigators continue piecing together what turned the crowded venue into a death trap. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed emergency exit obstructions hindered evacuations.

The venue had two fire exits. However, one exit near the kitchen was blocked by beer crates. Investigators are examining whether those obstructions prevented customers escaping before smoke overwhelmed the building.

Beer crates, blocked exits and building alterations remain central to widening criminal negligence investigation

As the blaze spread, survivors said smoke raced through the venue with extraordinary speed. Consequently, many customers fled towards the rear toilets. Several victims were later found in that area. Police have already classified the investigation as a criminal negligence case.

National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet said negligence remains the primary focus. Detectives are examining emergency exits, electrical systems and the materials used during renovations. They are also investigating whether tables or other objects blocked evacuation routes.

In parallel, officials are inspecting ceiling materials, decorations and indoor equipment. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation believes a ceiling-mounted air-conditioning unit may have short-circuited. Investigators currently believe that failure was the likely origin of the fire. The finding remains subject to forensic examination.

Elsewhere, other survivors have described equally desperate escapes. Singer Tik Chaichana narrowly survived after walking to the restroom shortly before the fire developed. That decision allowed him to escape through the rear of the building. His bandmate, Nong Breeze, died in the blaze.

Survivors describe desperate escapes as musicians recount smoke, flames and split-second flight

After escaping, Tik posted a video showing himself running from the burning venue before collapsing into another person’s arms. He later wrote on Facebook: “My mind is truly not okay.”

Concern also remains over another lead singer, Din Thitiwat Kaewkanha, who has been reported missing.

Another performer described the terrifying sequence to Thai media. He said: “Smoke rose from the cutout area above the keyboard player’s head… The keyboard player told us to hurry and escape.”

He continued: “Then the lights went out in the shop and the place was filled with smoke.”

He added: “At the time of the incident, my friend, who is also a singer, was probably around the middle of the venue.”

He said: “I was near the stage and barely made it out in time because when the explosion happened, I was thrown back.”

He continued: “I got burned around the back of my head and arms, and my friend who is the drummer also got burned because he couldn’t get out in time.”

Performer recalls victims crying for help as darkness, smoke and intense heat overwhelmed them

Finally, he recalled the desperate final moments. “After the explosion, people were lying there crying for help. It was incredibly hot. My friend who was burned was lying there crying by the door. Everything happened so fast.”

The confirmed death toll now stands at 31. Meanwhile, dozens of injured victims remain in hospital. Several continue fighting for their lives. Relatives have also continued visiting the Institute of Forensic Medicine to identify those who died.

For Ms. Usa, however, the numbers are deeply personal. She entered the venue with four people she cared about. She walked out with only her younger sister. Two close friends never returned home. Another remains critically ill. Her testimony has now become one of the most detailed survivor accounts of one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue fires.

Further reading:

Female owner of Lat Phrao venue battles for her life in ICU as police pursue their probe into the horrific blaze

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery pub fire rises to 31 as Prime Minister confirms it will never re-open as a public venue

Police focus on negligence at early stage of the Lat Phrao fire investigation set up by National Commissioner

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery fire rises to 28 as PM promises a full investigation and compensation for those impacted

Heartbreak in Bangkok. 27 now confirmed dead in beer hall fire that flared before Midnight on Sunday

Fire at unlicensed Pattaya nightclub left one member of staff dead. Police investigation now underway

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