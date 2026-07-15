Thailand’s civil service exam scandal deepened after the Criminal Court jailed two central suspects by refusing bail, while investigators expanded their corruption inquiry to 5,814 appointments and continued hunting an organised recruitment fraud network.

Two of the central figures in Thailand’s exploding civil service examination corruption scandal have been jailed after the Criminal Court refused bail, ruling that the case points to an organised criminal operation capable of damaging the machinery of government. As investigators widen the inquiry to 5,814 public appointments, trace financial and electronic evidence and hunt additional suspects, the case has become one of the Kingdom’s biggest public sector corruption investigations, raising the prospect that thousands of government jobs and examination results could ultimately be overturned.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday refused bail to two of the central suspects in Thailand’s widening civil service examination corruption investigation, ruling that the alleged offences formed part of an organised criminal enterprise.

Judges also accepted investigators’ arguments that both men posed a flight risk and could interfere with evidence if released. The decision sent Dr Win Thanaphatcharaphokin and Sergeant Major Dr Pichit Thangphrom to Bangkok Special Prison as police pressed ahead with one of the country’s largest public sector corruption investigations.

Earlier that day, Crime Suppression Division officers brought both men before the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road for their first remand hearing.

Police opposed bail, arguing the alleged offences were committed by an organised group whose activities damaged public administration and affected numerous government agencies and private organisations. Investigators also told the court that several alleged accomplices remained at large, increasing the risk of interference with the investigation.

Court weighs police objections over flight risk and interference with evidence in examination fraud case

Both Dr Win and Sergeant Major Dr Pichit denied every allegation. Nevertheless, investigators maintained there were reasonable grounds to refuse temporary release. Police argued that either suspect could flee, tamper with evidence or coordinate with other individuals still under investigation. Those submissions formed the foundation of the prosecution’s objection to bail.

Subsequently, both men formally applied for temporary release pending further investigation. The Criminal Court dismissed both applications using identical reasoning. Judges cited the seriousness of the allegations together with the circumstances outlined by investigators.

The court noted that the allegations described an organised operation in which participants allegedly divided responsibilities while carrying out the offences. It further found that the alleged conduct caused widespread damage to government administration and numerous affected parties.

After considering objections raised by investigators and the victim, the court concluded there were sufficient grounds to deny bail during the investigation. Judges accepted there was a reasonable possibility that both suspects could abscond, interfere with evidence or obstruct the inquiry. Consequently, correctional officers escorted both men directly to Bangkok Special Prison.

Judges refuse bail after finding organised offending and significant risks to the continuing investigation

Notably, Wednesday’s decision followed a similar ruling only one day earlier. On July 14, Crime Suppression Division investigators brought Ms Sataporn before the Criminal Court for a detention hearing.

She also sought temporary release. However, judges rejected her application and ordered her immediately imprisoned, reinforcing the court’s approach to suspects linked to the examination fraud investigation.

The latest ruling marks another major step in a case that has expanded rapidly over recent weeks. Investigators now believe the alleged operation extended well beyond a handful of suspects. Instead, detectives are examining whether officials, brokers and candidates worked together to manipulate nationwide local government recruitment examinations through an organised criminal network.

Dr Win’s arrest in Laos represented an important breakthrough. On July 11, Thai investigators coordinated with Lao police after obtaining a Criminal Court arrest warrant. Officers traced him across the border before Lao authorities detained him. Afterwards, he was escorted to the Nong Khai border crossing and formally handed to officers from the Thai Immigration Bureau.

Arrest in Laos returned Dr Win to Thailand as investigators widened the corruption investigation

From Nong Khai, Dr Win was transported under police escort to Bangkok. He was then transferred into the custody of the Crime Suppression Division for questioning. Since his return, detectives have continued comparing his statements with financial records, electronic evidence and witness testimony gathered throughout the investigation.

Investigators identify Dr Win, also known as Aswin Chotipanang, as one of the alleged organisers of the network. Police accuse him of coordinating the manipulation of examination results and facilitating payments from candidates seeking government positions.

They further allege the operation involved sophisticated manipulation of electronic examination data together with document fraud. Dr Win continues to deny all allegations through his legal representatives.

Separately, Sergeant Major Dr Pichit has become another key figure in the investigation. He previously served as Director of the Strategy and Budget Division, placing him in a senior administrative position within the local government system.

Investigators allege that role enabled him to influence aspects of the recruitment process now under scrutiny. According to police, he later contacted investigators before arranging his surrender.

Police outline alleged roles played by Dr Win and Sergeant Major Dr Pichit in the examination network

Sergeant Major Dr Pichit faces allegations including participation in a criminal association, document-related offences and manipulating examination procedures. Like Dr Win, he remains presumed innocent unless convicted by the courts. Investigators nevertheless regard him as an important suspect because of his alleged role within the recruitment system.

Meanwhile, detectives continue tracing financial transactions linked to the suspected operation. Investigators are examining banking records alongside electronic communications recovered during searches.

Digital forensic specialists are also analysing seized devices to establish how the alleged organisation operated. Police believe the combined evidence will clarify individual responsibilities and identify additional participants.

In parallel, investigators are comparing recruitment documents with witness statements and examination records. Detectives are examining whether responsibilities were divided among different members of the alleged network. They are also analysing whether financial transfers coincided with critical stages of the recruitment process.

Review of 5,814 appointments expands as officials consider reforms to future civil service recruitment

On another front, authorities have widened the inquiry beyond individual suspects. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that 5,814 appointments made through the recruitment process are now under review. Investigators are determining whether those appointments were obtained through organised fraud rather than merit. The review has become one of the largest examinations of public sector recruitment ever undertaken in Thailand.

As part of this broader investigation, officials are considering cancelling examination results affected by the alleged fraud if the evidence supports such action.

They are also examining reforms intended to strengthen safeguards for future local government recruitment exercises and protect the integrity of the appointment system.

For now, investigators remain focused on completing the criminal case. Police continue analysing financial records, electronic evidence and communications while identifying additional individuals linked to the alleged operation. Ultimately, the Criminal Court’s refusal of bail ensures that both Dr Win and Sergeant Major Dr Pichit will remain in custody as detectives prepare the case for prosecutors.

Further reading:

3 suspects arrested in civil service exam corruption scandal as top committee meets on status of appointments

Civil service exam scandal to deepen as it is feared 5,000 may be corrupt. Ruling party plans new law

Former Justice Minister calls for action on exam scandal. Says five officials disciplined are scapegoats

Officials face disciplinary action over exam cheating scandal as appointments get the go ahead case by case

Job appointments in poisoned exam process goes ahead as the impact of the scandal is still expanding

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

Massive civil servant job buying schemed smashed on Tuesday. Senior official booted sideways. PM shocked

DSI looks at Lawyer Tum’s file alleging corruption in airport procurement linked to a former deputy PM

Raids on Lawyer Tum’s luxury home and high-profile legal office as he and his wife are imprisoned

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