Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery pub fire rises to 31 as Prime Minister confirms it will never re-open

Bangkok’s brewery fire death toll has risen to 31 and could climb higher as nearly two dozen victims remain critical. Police are investigating possible negligence, blocked exits and safety failures while calls grow for jail terms over the disaster.

Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire has claimed a 31st life, with officials warning the death toll could still rise as nearly two dozen critically injured victims fight for survival. As grieving families collect the bodies of loved ones, police have widened a criminal negligence investigation into reports of blocked exits and other safety failures, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has permanently revoked the venue’s licence, and growing calls are being made for business owners and public officials to face prosecution if failures in licensing, inspections or enforcement helped turn a packed entertainment venue into one of Thailand’s deadliest fire disasters.

The death toll from Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire has climbed to 31 after another critically injured victim died on Monday evening.

Officials also warned that the figure may yet rise. Nearly two dozen victims remain on the red or danger list in hospitals across the capital. Doctors continue treating extensive burns, severe smoke inhalation and other life-threatening injuries.

The latest victim was identified as Ms Sudarat Phokhasap, 34. She suffered burns across much of her body during the blaze. She died while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Paolo Kaset Hospital. Her death was confirmed in an official update issued at 6.30 pm on July 14. The announcement raised the confirmed death toll from 30 to 31.

Death toll climbs to 31 as hospitals battle to save critically injured victims after devastating brewery fire

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on July 12 at the Na Lat Phrao Brewery near Lat Phrao Soi 1. The venue was busy when flames spread through the building. Customers scrambled for safety as thick smoke filled the premises.

Many escaped with serious burns. Others suffered crush injuries during the chaotic evacuation. Consequently, investigators now face the task of determining how a licensed entertainment venue became the scene of one of Bangkok’s deadliest fire disasters in years.

Meanwhile, hospitals remain under pressure as critically injured survivors continue receiving specialist treatment. Officials have not ruled out further fatalities. Several patients remain in extremely unstable condition. As a result, the official death toll remains subject to further revision.

Police have confirmed the brewery was operating under a valid licence before the disaster. Nevertheless, detectives are investigating whether criminal negligence contributed to the loss of life.

Police examine blocked exits, emergency systems and possible negligence behind the deadly fire disaster

Particular attention is focused on reports that exits from the premises were obstructed. Officers are examining whether escape routes remained accessible after the fire began. They are also reviewing emergency procedures, fire protection measures and the building’s compliance with safety regulations.

Separately, forensic specialists continue examining physical evidence recovered from the scene. Investigators are expected to analyse building plans, inspection records, licensing documents and internal construction.

Emergency exits, electrical systems and fire suppression equipment also form part of the inquiry. Their findings will underpin the expanding negligence investigation.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the brewery’s operating licence has been revoked. He also confirmed the venue will never reopen. In parallel, the government disclosed that the owner of the entertainment venue remains among those critically injured. He is receiving treatment in a Bangkok intensive care unit. Officials describe his condition as touch-and-go.

Elsewhere, the scale of the tragedy was evident throughout Monday at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police Hospital. Relatives steadily arrived to identify loved ones before collecting their remains for funeral ceremonies. Officials confirmed that 25 bodies had been claimed by July 14. Seven bodies were released on July 13. A further 18 victims left the forensic institute on Monday.

Families collect victims as criticism grows over entertainment venue fire safety and regulatory oversight

The Po Tek Tung Foundation coordinated most of the transfers. Volunteers transported 17 bodies free of charge to temples in the victims’ hometowns. On another front, one family chose to transport their relative directly to Ubon Ratchathani Province for funeral rites. Six bodies remained at the institute late on Monday. Officials expect relatives to collect them on Tuesday.

Notably, criticism over entertainment venue safety intensified as the investigation gathered pace. Former Palang Pracharath Party deputy leader Mr Suradej Yasawat said the Lat Phrao disaster exposed repeated failures to address known fire safety risks.

He first expressed condolences to the victims’ families. However, he argued Thailand had already witnessed similar disasters without implementing adequate preventative measures.

Mr Suradej pointed directly to the Santika nightclub fire in 2009 and the Mountain B nightclub fire in 2022.

According to him, both disasters revealed many of the same weaknesses. He referred to blocked escape routes, defective building structures, enclosed buildings, poor ventilation and inadequate fire protection systems. He also questioned whether the brewery had sufficient sprinkler protection.

Former deputy leader warns legal loopholes may have allowed unsafe venues to avoid sprinkler requirements

He noted that larger entertainment venues are generally required to install sprinkler systems under existing regulations. However, smaller premises operating as restaurants or under different classifications may avoid those requirements.

He suggested legal loopholes could allow some operators to bypass sprinkler installation. Even so, he said international safety standards regard automatic sprinkler systems as essential because of enclosed spaces, flammable materials and delayed evacuations. Where sprinklers cannot be installed, he said equivalent automatic fire suppression systems should be used.

In response, Mr Suradej also highlighted reports of other possible safety failures. The politician referred to claims that electrical circuit breakers failed during the fire.

He also questioned whether construction materials inside the venue complied with accepted fire safety standards. He specifically referred to highly flammable materials that may have accelerated the blaze. According to him, those issues suggested failures by both contractors and regulators.

Questions raised over inspections, licensing decisions and accountability for officials enforcing safety rules

As part of this, Mr Suradej questioned how premises with substandard safety features received permission to operate. He also asked whether inspections continued after the business opened. If inspections occurred, he questioned how repeated deficiencies escaped official scrutiny. He argued investigators should examine both licensing decisions and subsequent enforcement.

Mr Suradej said responsibility should not rest with business operators alone. Instead, he called for investigators to examine officials responsible for enforcing the Building Control Act.

He said district directors and related officials could face disciplinary, civil or criminal proceedings if evidence shows they neglected their legal duties. Similarly, he said local police officers should also be investigated where appropriate.

He referred to possible criminal liability under Section 157 of the Penal Code if officers neglected their duties or failed to enforce safety laws. Beyond that, he questioned whether any officials improperly permitted the venue to continue operating despite safety deficiencies. Investigators have not announced any findings on those matters.

Mr Suradej also outlined offences that may apply if negligence is established against those responsible for the venue. These include negligence causing death, negligence causing serious injury and negligently causing a fire that endangered life or property. He also argued that civil liability should accompany any criminal prosecution.

Calls grow for criminal prosecutions of owners and officials if negligence over brewery fire is established

He said the investigation must extend beyond compensation payments. “This matter requires two hands to clap. It indicates that there may be government officials involved in issuing licences or who received benefits in exchange for allowing the pub to operate.

Furthermore, were there regular and consistent inspections after the establishment began operations? If so, how were these irregularities allowed to pass?

How could officials not see the abnormalities unless they received bribes or, as the public knows, there were kickbacks? Therefore, this matter requires not only holding the business owner accountable but also the involved government officials. It shouldn’t end with just a few baht in compensation, because the value of every life lost is immeasurable,” Mr Suradej stated.

He also called for prison terms if negligence is proven. “This time, it’s clear that it’s time to take this tragedy seriously, instead of just brushing it off like in the past. All those responsible must be punished. The business owners must be imprisoned to serve as a lesson to other businesses, preventing them from neglecting their responsibilities or exploiting loopholes that lead to similar losses.

Suradej urges nationwide crackdown to stop unsafe entertainment venues before another deadly fire

And from now on, such incidents must not happen again. There must be no more pubs like this in Thailand, not just in Bangkok, but across the country.

Governors, district officers, and police officers, especially police superintendents in each area, must strictly monitor the situation. This wasn’t negligence; it was the selfishness and irresponsibility of individuals and groups who prioritised their own gain over the safety of others,” Mr Suradej stated.

For now, detectives continue gathering documentary and forensic evidence from the scene. Investigators are examining emergency exits, building plans, inspection reports, licensing records and safety systems.

Finally, hospitals remain focused on the critically injured. With nearly two dozen patients still fighting for their lives, officials acknowledge that the death toll may continue to rise while families across Thailand prepare funerals for the 31 victims already confirmed dead.

Further reading:

Police focus on negligence at early stage of the Lat Phrao fire investigation set up by National Commissioner

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery fire rises to 28 as PM promises a full investigation and compensation for those impacted

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