Bangkok police have widened the Lat Phrao brewery fire probe to examine four doors, emergency exits, licences and everyone connected with the business, while the critically injured female owner remains unable to give evidence from intensive care.

Bangkok police are probing whether locked exits, missing door handles, destroyed signage and licensing failures contributed to the Lat Phrao brewery fire, which has claimed 31 lives. National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet said investigators are examining four doors, the venue’s permits and everyone connected with the business. The female owner remains unconscious in intensive care. Meanwhile, police are reviewing forensic evidence before deciding on negligence charges, while the restaurant has offered initial payments of 10,000 baht to victims’ families and Bangkok prepares a new restaurant safety inspection system.

The investigation into Bangkok’s deadly Lat Phrao brewery fire has entered a critical stage as police work to establish whether escape routes were blocked, whether the business operated within the limits of its licence and who may ultimately face criminal or civil liability.

At the same time, National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet has refused to speculate beyond the available evidence, insisting every conclusion must be supported by forensic findings before charges are considered.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, General Kittirat said police still cannot confirm reports that exit doors at the Ladprao Beer Garden restaurant were locked during the fire.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged investigators believe at least one doorway may have been kept closed. Even so, he stressed that assumption alone cannot support prosecution. Instead, detectives are matching witness statements with forensic evidence and photographs collected from the scene.

Police divide inquiry as owner remains in intensive care and licensing investigation expands

Earlier that morning, the commissioner had been updated on the investigation. However, he said the latest forensic report had not yet reached him. He confirmed the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Acting Chief Medical Officer at Police General Hospital had already met to review developments. As part of this, investigative work has been divided into separate sections. Each team has been assigned specific issues requiring detailed examination before findings are combined.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner remains in intensive care and is still unable to assist investigators. According to General Kittirat, she remains a high-risk patient receiving treatment in the ICU.

Consequently, police have not been able to obtain a statement from her. Until her condition changes, investigators will continue relying on physical evidence and witness testimony.

In parallel, detectives are examining claims that the restaurant may have breached licensing requirements. General Kittirat said officers are first establishing whether every required permit had been obtained.

Afterwards, they will determine whether the business operated outside the category authorised by those licences. Those inquiries remain active and no conclusions have yet been reached.

Police investigate four doors as scrutiny intensifies over possible locked escape routes during blaze

One of the investigation’s most important questions concerns reports that customers could not reach a usable escape route. Specifically, investigators are examining claims that one exit door may have been locked. General Kittirat said police still have no confirmation of that allegation. Instead, officers continue reviewing photographs while questioning additional witnesses.

During his inspection of the fire-damaged premises, General Kittirat identified four separate doors. The first two faced Lat Phrao Road and served as the venue’s public entrance and exit. However, investigators are concentrating on doors three and four because both may prove significant in reconstructing how people attempted to escape.

Door three is located beside the men’s restroom. According to the commissioner, it is fitted with two latches and a doorknob. Investigators also found a table positioned beside the doorway together with scattered sweets.

Those details immediately became part of the inquiry. From a commercial perspective, General Kittirat noted customers using that exit could potentially leave the restaurant without paying. For that reason, investigators believe the doorway may normally have remained locked. Nevertheless, he emphasised that remains only an investigative assumption. Detectives are therefore examining additional evidence before reaching any conclusion.

Kitchen exit, missing door handles and destroyed signage become key forensic questions for police

Notably, police continue reviewing photographs taken before and after the fire. They are also comparing those images with witness accounts describing the condition of the doorway during the emergency. That process is expected to play an important role in determining whether the exit remained accessible when customers attempted to flee.

Attention has also turned to the fourth doorway. It leads directly into the kitchen and is believed to have been used mainly by employees, kitchen staff and cooks. However, investigators have not established whether customers or staff attempted to escape through that route during the fire.

General Kittirat said officers found the sliding door fitted with two screws resembling attachment points for missing handles. Investigators cannot yet determine whether those handles had been removed before the incident. Likewise, they cannot exclude the possibility they were destroyed by the fire itself. That issue remains under forensic examination.

Separately, detectives are examining whether emergency exit requirements were properly observed throughout the premises. General Kittirat said a small sign had been installed above the fourth doorway leading into the kitchen.

However, the sign appeared to have been destroyed during the blaze. Accordingly, forensic specialists have been instructed to determine exactly what type of sign had been installed. They must also establish whether it functioned as an emergency exit sign and whether it remained usable before the fire.

Investigation widens beyond owner as police review partners, staff and possible civil liability claims

Even then, investigators face another obstacle. Electrical power failed during the incident. At the same time, thick black smoke rapidly filled the building. Consequently, visibility would have been severely reduced regardless of any illuminated signage. Police have therefore been instructed to determine whether occupants could realistically have identified emergency exits under those conditions.

Beyond the physical evidence, General Kittirat also addressed questions surrounding legal responsibility if the critically injured owner dies before giving evidence.

He confirmed the investigation has already expanded well beyond the registered owner. Instead, detectives have grouped every individual connected with the business for examination.

That investigation now includes business partners, co-registered individuals, managers, chefs, employees and security guards. Police will establish each person’s responsibilities before considering whether criminal negligence proceedings should follow. In response to questions about civil liability, General Kittirat said responsibility may extend beyond the owner depending on the evidence eventually gathered.

Commissioner rejects investigation deadline and orders a comprehensive forensic inquiry for now

Meanwhile, investigators continue waiting for further forensic reports before deciding whether charges should be recommended. General Kittirat again rejected calls for a fixed timetable. Instead, he insisted accuracy must take precedence over speed. He warned that imposing deadlines often encourages hurried investigations rather than reliable findings.

The commissioner said the scale of the destruction makes the investigation particularly complex. Large amounts of physical evidence were damaged or destroyed by the fire. Consequently, forensic reconstruction requires additional time before investigators can confidently establish what occurred inside the building.

Looking back, General Kittirat referred to previous entertainment venue disasters, including the Santika Pub fire and the Mountain B nightclub tragedy.

Those investigations also required extensive forensic work before legal proceedings advanced. This case, he said, demands the same careful approach. Every finding must be swift, accurate, comprehensive and capable of standing up in court.

Police prepare nationwide restaurant safety checklist with Bangkok chosen as pilot inspection programme

On another front, the commissioner outlined plans for wider reforms aimed at preventing similar disasters. He acknowledged that police alone cannot inspect every entertainment venue. Instead, inspections must be conducted jointly with Bangkok district offices and other relevant agencies.

Accordingly, he has instructed the Metropolitan Police Bureau to develop a new inspection platform covering ten principal areas of safety compliance.

Central to that proposal is the creation of a standardised checklist for restaurants and entertainment venues. The checklist will cover evacuation procedures, fire escape planning and emergency exit arrangements.

In addition, inspectors will verify whether every required safety measure has actually been implemented. Afterwards, police and district officials will conduct joint inspections using the same standards.

General Kittirat said any violations identified through those inspections would be dealt with under the law. He acknowledged business owners naturally seek to operate profitably. However, he said commercial considerations must never take precedence over customer safety.

Every venue, he added, should maintain effective emergency procedures covering fires, fights and other incidents requiring rapid evacuation. Initially, the Bangkok Metropolitan Police will introduce the new system before considering expansion to other regions.

Restaurant lawyer submits business records and confirms initial compensation for victims

While police continued gathering evidence, representatives of the restaurant arrived at Phaholyothin Police Station with documents requested by investigators.

At 2pm on Tuesday, lawyer Mr Nithiruj Jetiyatheeranant met detectives to submit business records relating to Rong Beer Na Ladprao. The documents included registration papers, lease agreements and other material relevant to the investigation. He also provided an initial statement outlining the business’s position.

According to Mr Nithiruj, he had been appointed by the restaurant to coordinate directly with investigators. He said he arrived early that morning to organise documentation and assist police. In addition, preparations had been made to file a police report concerning one victim who later died in a hospital in Chonburi province. The victim’s relatives had already received 10,200 baht towards initial medical expenses.

The lawyer also outlined the restaurant’s first compensation measures. He said the business is prepared to assist both families of those who died and customers who were injured. Initially, the restaurant has allocated funeral expenses together with immediate financial assistance of 10,000 baht for each deceased victim.

Restaurant says reserve funds will meet immediate payments while wider victim compensation is prepared

At the time of his statement, sufficient funds had been reserved for all 30 victims recognised by the business. Families have been instructed to contact Phaholyothin Police Station to begin receiving those payments.

“That amount is from the shop’s reserve fund, resulting from a joint decision by the shop owner’s family and approximately 4-5 related individuals. Although everyone is concerned about facing legal action, they unanimously agreed that prioritising compensation for the victims will be their top priority.”

According to Mr Nithiruj, those payments reflect the restaurant’s immediate financial capacity rather than its total resources. Nevertheless, he confirmed assistance would begin without waiting for insurance assessments or other legal processes. He also stressed the business intends to provide compensation to injured victims once discussions on the appropriate arrangements have been completed.

“Payment will be made based on the store’s initial capabilities and budget. Regarding the injured, further details need to be discussed, but we confirm our intention to provide compensation as well. Relatives of the victims can contact the Phaholyothin Police Station for assistance, and we will expedite the process to ensure everyone receives compensation.”

Lawyer says insurance should cover compensation as critically injured owner remains unable to give evidence

Separately, questions have emerged over the restaurant’s insurance coverage. Mr Nithiruj said he believes the insurance policy should ultimately cover compensation for victims.

However, he declined to estimate the likely amount before the insurer completes its own assessment of the fire damage. He confirmed discussions with the insurance company had already taken place and all relevant documentation had been submitted.

“We have previously spoken with the insurance company and submitted all relevant documents. Once we receive the compensation, the shop will immediately use the money to compensate the victims and their families, without any delay.”

Attention also remains focused on the condition of the restaurant owner. Mr Nithiruj said she remains in intensive care and continues receiving treatment in the ICU. Doctors currently assess her condition as evenly balanced.

He described her prognosis as “50/50”. Since the fire, she has remained unconscious and therefore cannot provide investigators with a statement. Even so, he said the possibility has not been ruled out if her condition improves.

“Regarding the shop owner’s condition, she is currently being treated in the ICU and is in critical condition. Doctors assess her condition as 50/50, and she is unable to give a statement to investigators because she lost consciousness since the incident and does not yet understand the full details of what happened. However, the possibility of her giving a statement has not been ruled out; she may be able to provide information to investigators later if her condition improves.”

Business ownership, licensing and meetings with grieving families remain under active review by police

In parallel, investigators are also examining the ownership structure behind the business. Mr Nithiruj said documentation has not yet been fully reviewed. Consequently, he could not confirm whether business partners are relatives of the owner. That issue will instead depend on further examination of company records and supporting evidence.

Questions have also been raised over the venue’s licensing status. Mr Nithiruj said his understanding is that the premises are registered as a restaurant. Under that registration, he said live music performances are permitted.

However, he could not confirm authorised opening or closing hours because many operational records remain with the owner while she continues receiving hospital treatment.

On another front, representatives of the business intend meeting victims’ families directly after completing procedures at Phaholyothin Police Station. According to Mr Nithiruj, they plan to discuss the tragedy personally and accept responsibility on behalf of the restaurant. He acknowledged that everyone connected with the business remains deeply affected by the disaster.

Police continue rebuilding final moments as key forensic questions remain unresolved after deadly fire

Looking ahead, Mr Nithiruj said several additional issues still require verification before compensation arrangements can be completed. Those include insurance payments and statutory benefits available under Section 33 of the Social Security Act.

As part of that process, the business must first establish which employees are registered under the social security system before confirming their legal entitlements. That verification will require information from staff together with relevant government agencies.

Finally, the lawyer rejected suggestions that representatives connected with the restaurant had attempted to avoid investigators after the fire. Instead, he said those involved had concentrated on gathering documents and evidence requested by police.

He acknowledged everyone associated with the restaurant remains distressed by what happened. Nevertheless, he said those involved intend to apologise personally to victims’ families and to the wider public when circumstances permit.

Meanwhile, police continue reconstructing the final minutes before the fire overwhelmed the venue. Detectives are reviewing witness testimony alongside photographs collected during the investigation.

At the same time, forensic specialists continue analysing damaged evidence recovered from the scene. Those findings will ultimately be combined with licensing records, business documentation and technical reports before prosecutors consider any recommendations.

Investigators await final forensic findings before deciding on negligence and wider civil responsibility

For now, several of the investigation’s most significant questions remain unanswered. Detectives have yet to determine whether a key exit door was locked, whether emergency exits complied with legal requirements or whether the business operated outside the conditions of its licence.

Likewise, investigators have not established whether missing door handles, damaged signage or the internal layout contributed to the high death toll.

Only after every forensic report has been completed will police decide whether criminal negligence charges should follow. Separately, investigators will determine whether civil liability extends beyond the owner to partners, managers, employees or other individuals connected with the operation of the business.

Until then, General Kittirat has instructed investigators to avoid speculation and concentrate solely on producing a complete, accurate and legally sustainable account of one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue fires.

Further reading:

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery pub fire rises to 31 as Prime Minister confirms it will never re-open as a public venue

Police focus on negligence at early stage of the Lat Phrao fire investigation set up by National Commissioner

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