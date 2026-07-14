Prime Minister Anutin celebrates Bastille Day in Bangkok as the Kingdom and France forge closer ties

Thailand and France have launched a new era in relations as Prime Minister Anutin hailed a strengthened alliance after talks with President Macron, linking a new Joint Action Plan to the Royal State Visit and more than 170 years of diplomatic ties.

Thailand and France have entered a new phase in their 170-year alliance, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declaring Bangkok ready to deepen its strategic partnership with Paris following talks with President Emmanuel Macron and the new Thailand-France Joint Action Plan 2026-2028. Speaking at France’s National Day or ‘Bastille Day’ reception in Bangkok, Mr Anutin also linked the strengthened alliance to the recent State Visit by His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen and expanding political, cultural and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to closer ties with France on Tuesday evening as both countries marked more than 170 years of diplomatic relations.

The Prime Minister, who also serves as Minister of the Interior, attended France’s National Day reception with his wife at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phaya Thai in Bangkok. The reception began at 6.40pm at the invitation of France’s Ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Mr Jean-Claude Poimboeuf.

Upon arrival, Mr Anutin and his wife were welcomed by Ambassador Poimboeuf and his wife. A bouquet of flowers was presented before the official programme commenced. Guests then watched a presentation on French history and culture.

The programme also traced the enduring relationship between Thailand and France. It highlighted decades of diplomatic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Ceremony opens as Anutin joins French National Day celebration marking 170 years of diplomatic friendship

Afterwards, the Prime Minister and his wife joined distinguished guests in paying their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

They also paid their respects to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavadi, Krom Luang Rajasarinisiripatchara Mahavajrarajathida. The official ceremony then opened with the Thai and French national anthems. Ambassador Poimboeuf delivered the welcoming address. Mr Anutin subsequently conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Thai government.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said he was honoured to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of France. He noted that this year marks more than 170 years of diplomatic relations. He also thanked France for the warm welcome extended to His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen during their official visit to the Republic of France. According to Mr Anutin, that visit reflected the depth of the relationship between both nations.

Notably, the Prime Minister said the partnership extends well beyond government cooperation. He highlighted the exhibition La Mode en Majesté in Paris.

Paris exhibition showcases Thai craftsmanship and French creativity as a bridge linking future generations

The exhibition is held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. It celebrates the enduring relationship between Thai craftsmanship and French creativity.

Mr Anutin said the exhibition demonstrates the strength of cultural cooperation. He added that culture will continue bridging the people of both countries across future generations.

Separately, Mr Anutin referred to his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He described the discussions as extremely beneficial for both countries. In particular, he highlighted the Thailand-France Joint Action Plan 2026-2028.

The plan provides the framework for future bilateral cooperation. It is also intended to strengthen the strategic partnership. Mr Anutin said the framework would deliver concrete and comprehensive collaboration. He reaffirmed that Thailand stands ready to work alongside France as a trustworthy friend and partner. Both countries, he said, would continue pursuing their shared interests.

Ambassador praised as Thailand and France deepen strategic partnership through new joint action plan

In closing, the Prime Minister commended Ambassador Poimboeuf for strengthening relations between Thailand and France. He praised the Ambassador’s dedication to promoting friendship throughout his diplomatic posting. He also wished him every success in his future duties. Finally, he expressed hope that Ambassador Poimboeuf would remain a valued friend of Thailand for many years.

The reception brought together senior government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps and invited guests. As part of the evening, participants celebrated France’s National Day while recognising the breadth of bilateral cooperation.

Political, cultural and strategic ties featured prominently throughout the programme. In parallel, the event reinforced the growing partnership outlined in the Thailand-France Joint Action Plan 2026-2028.

On another front, the Prime Minister concluded the evening with a more personal appearance. After completing his diplomatic engagements, he joined the AC Band as conductor. The band performed the Assumption College anthem. His appearance followed immediately after the National Day reception concluded.

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