Brit's Thai wife and lawyer force Chiang Mai karaoke bar to cough up 150 thousand baht after scam trap

A British tourist’s ฿150,000 karaoke bar bill has been refunded after police mediation in Chiang Mai. The dramatic case mirrors years of complaints over foreign visitors being steered into venues before receiving extraordinary bills and disputed charges.

A British man has recovered nearly ฿150,000 after his Thai wife and her lawyer forced a Chiang Mai karaoke bar to refund disputed charges, exposing yet another case in a decade-long pattern of complaints that has plagued the northern tourist city. The dispute raised questions over multiple credit card transactions, PromptPay transfers and a tuk-tuk journey that allegedly returned an unconscious customer to the same venue instead of taking him home. Although this case ended with a full refund after police mediation, it closely mirrors years of complaints that have repeatedly damaged Chiang Mai’s reputation and, at times, ended in violence, police investigations and ruinously damaging publicity.

For more than a decade, foreign tourists and expatriates have repeatedly reported being overcharged at karaoke bars in Chiang Mai. The allegations follow a familiar pattern. A taxi or tuk-tuk driver recommends a venue.

Drinks are ordered. Hostesses join the table. Hours later, visitors discover extraordinary charges on their bank cards. In some cases, disputes have escalated into violence and police investigations. The recurring complaints over such scam traps have steadily damaged Chiang Mai’s image as one of Thailand’s leading tourist destinations.

This week, another case followed many of those same allegations. This time, however, the customer recovered his money. A British man received a full refund of approximately ฿150,000 after his Thai wife challenged the charges through police mediation.

Assisted by lawyer Mr Damrong Boonprakong, she questioned both the size of the bill and the way the payments had been processed. The karaoke bar initially defended the charges. It later agreed to refund the entire amount.

Police mediation followed complaint over British tourist’s night out with visiting friend in Chiang Mai

The mediation took place at Chiang Mai City Police Station on the evening of Monday, July 13 after investigators summoned both parties for further questioning. The dispute stemmed from events on Sunday, June 28.

The British man, who lives with his Thai wife in Nong Khwai subdistrict, Hang Dong district, had been entertaining an English friend visiting Thailand. Earlier that evening, the pair had been eating and drinking in the Nimmanhaemin area.

According to his wife, both men became heavily intoxicated before deciding to continue their night at a karaoke bar in Chiang Mai’s old city.

The wife told police the evening initially appeared uneventful. The visiting friend reportedly paid an opening bill of ฿700. Soon afterwards, the pair prepared to leave. Instead, she said bar staff encouraged them to remain.

Her husband allegedly threatened to call police before hailing a tuk-tuk outside the premises. The driver first returned the visiting friend to his hotel in the Nimmanhaemin area. Afterwards, the British man asked to be driven home to Hang Dong district.

Tuk-tuk returned unconscious husband to karaoke bar instead of driving him home as requested

According to the complaint, that journey never happened. Instead, the tuk-tuk allegedly returned him to the same karaoke bar despite his heavily intoxicated condition. By then, his wife said, he was effectively unconscious. He disappeared for the rest of the night before returning home the following morning.

Only after he arrived home did the scale of the dispute emerge. His wife discovered that approximately ฿120,000 had been charged to his credit card. A further ฿26,400 had been charged to her own credit card, which he had taken with him that evening.

Combined, the transactions totalled about ฿150,000. She immediately concluded the amount was impossible to explain. In response, she filed a complaint with Chiang Mai City Police. She argued that someone so intoxicated could not realistically have authorised spending that amount within a few hours.

Notably, the banking records raised further questions. According to the complaint, the payments were not processed as one transaction. Instead, several separate charges of different values appeared within roughly 30 minutes.

Multiple card payments and PromptPay transfers became key issues raised during wife’s police complaint

The wife said enquiries with the bank also showed money moving through two different PromptPay accounts. She questioned why multiple transactions were necessary if the charges represented one genuine bill.

She also questioned how her husband’s credit card exceeded what she described as its ฿50,000 limit. In parallel, she claimed her own card was also used after her husband carried it during the evening.

Separately, investigators were told about concerns surrounding the tuk-tuk journey. The wife said she suspected the driver may have been connected to the karaoke bar. That suspicion arose after reviewing location information from her husband’s mobile phone.

According to her account, the vehicle repeatedly travelled around Tha Pae Road, Loi Kroh Road and Chang Moi Road. It eventually returned to the same karaoke establishment. She argued that the route was inconsistent with travelling directly to their home in Hang Dong district. As part of this, she included the route information in her complaint to police.

Meanwhile, the karaoke bar rejected suggestions that the charges were improper. During mediation, representatives said both British customers remained at the venue for approximately five hours.

Karaoke bar defended charges before agreeing to refund entire disputed amount after police talks

They also claimed almost all of the female staff had served the pair during that period. According to the business, customers were charged ฿700 per person for each hour of service. Representatives said the pair finally left at around 7am.

Even so, the victim’s wife disputed that explanation. She questioned whether two heavily intoxicated customers could realistically spend almost ฿150,000 during five hours. She also challenged the repeated card transactions and their differing values.

Police continued mediating between both parties before the dispute was resolved. Ultimately, the karaoke bar agreed to refund the full amount. Latest reports confirmed that all of the disputed money has now been returned. The settlement followed discussions between both sides and the presentation of evidence during the mediation process. Although the financial dispute has ended, the circumstances closely resemble many previous complaints reported in Chiang Mai.

For years, foreign visitors have described remarkably similar experiences. Frequently, they say taxi or tuk-tuk drivers recommended entertainment venues after an evening of drinking elsewhere.

Years of similar complaints have continued to damage Chiang Mai’s reputation among foreign visitors

Once inside, they spent time with hostesses before discovering unexpectedly large bills. In other cases, visitors only realised the scale of the charges after checking bank statements or credit card records. Some disputes have required police intervention. Others have reportedly escalated into violence before officers became involved.

On another front, the latest complaint has again focused attention on the city’s entertainment sector. Similar allegations have surfaced repeatedly over the past decade. Many have appeared in local news reports. Others have never reached public attention.

Nevertheless, the pattern has remained strikingly consistent. It typically involves an intoxicated foreign visitor, a recommended karaoke venue, multiple payment transactions and unusually high charges.

For now, the British man has recovered all of the disputed money. The case has therefore concluded differently from many earlier complaints. Even so, it adds another documented example to a long-running series of disputes involving foreign visitors and karaoke bars in Chiang Mai. The allegations continue to present a recurring challenge for one of northern Thailand’s most important tourism centres.

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