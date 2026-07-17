China offers to act as a mediator between Bangkok and Phnom Penh over border dispute in talks with PM

Xi Jinping has offered to help restore Thailand-Cambodia relations after border tensions, Prime Minister Anutin revealed, as China also assured Bangkok that tanks supplied to Cambodia would not be used against the Kingdom during landmark talks in Shanghai.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help restore relations between Thailand and Cambodia during high-level talks in Shanghai, while also providing Bangkok with detailed assurances over controversial Chinese tank deliveries to Cambodia. The discussions, held alongside a major global AI summit, also produced renewed commitments on security, technology, economic cooperation and regional diplomacy, a proposed Chinese-hosted Mekong-Lancang meeting, and a royal invitation for President Xi to visit Thailand, highlighting the growing strategic importance of Thailand-China ties at a sensitive moment for regional stability.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered to facilitate talks between Thailand and Cambodia to restore relations following recent border tensions. The proposal emerged during bilateral talks in Shanghai on Friday.

At the same time, the Prime Minister disclosed that Beijing directly addressed Thai concerns over Chinese tank deliveries to Cambodia. According to Mr Anutin, Chinese officials assured Thailand the equipment would not be used to cause harm to the Kingdom.

Mr Anutin spoke after meeting President Xi at 5pm local time on July 17. Shanghai is one hour ahead of Thailand. Earlier, both leaders attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

AI summit brings world leaders together as Thailand promotes responsible innovation and global cooperation

The event was held under the theme “AI Partnership for a Brighter Future.” It brought together heads of government, senior ministers, international organisations, business leaders and academics from across the world. Thailand was also invited to present its national vision alongside other participating countries.

Speaking after the conference, Mr Anutin said Artificial Intelligence dominated discussions among world leaders. Participants agreed AI could transform economies and societies. However, they also recognised its capacity to cause extensive harm if misused.

Therefore, leaders agreed AI should be governed under sound principles. Equally, they agreed the technology must serve humanity. In parallel, delegates supported stronger international cooperation against those who exploit AI illegally. Mr Anutin added that AI should become a powerful tool against technology-enabled crime.

Following the conference, the Prime Minister held formal bilateral talks with President Xi covering diplomacy, security, technology and economic cooperation. According to Mr Anutin, the discussions reflected the depth of Thailand-China relations.

China reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation across several strategic sectors. Those included security, economic development, technology transfer and joint personnel training. Beyond that, both governments reviewed broader regional developments and shared security concerns.

Xi offers to help restore Thailand-Cambodia relations as leaders discuss border security and sovereignty

Notably, regional stability became one of the meeting’s principal subjects. President Xi raised relations between neighbouring countries during the talks. He offered to facilitate efforts to restore good relations between Thailand and Cambodia.

He also proposed helping both sides pursue joint solutions. In response, Mr Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s established position. He said Thailand was not seeking conflict with any neighbour. Nevertheless, the government had a responsibility to defend national sovereignty. It also had a duty to protect the safety and security of the Thai people.

Attention then turned to Chinese military equipment supplied to Cambodia. In particular, both sides discussed the delivery of Chinese tanks. Mr Anutin described the exchanges as frank and detailed. Chinese officials acknowledged concerns expressed by both the Thai government and the Thai public.

They explained the purchase contract had been concluded long before any conflict or fighting began. According to Mr Anutin, Beijing fully recognised the sensitivity of the regional security situation.

China explains Cambodia tank deliveries and proposes hosting regional Mekong-Lancang meeting

As part of those discussions, Chinese officials explained that deliveries had been delayed while fighting continued. Eventually, however, they said contractual obligations required the shipment to proceed.

Even so, Beijing sought to reassure Thailand over the issue. Mr Anutin said Chinese representatives confirmed the agreement contained safeguards governing the equipment’s use. Under those terms, the tanks would not be used to cause damage to Thailand. He said the explanation directly addressed concerns raised by the Thai side.

Separately, President Xi raised the future of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation mechanism. Thailand had originally been scheduled to co-chair the next meeting. China, however, proposed a different arrangement.

Beijing offered to host the gathering instead. According to Mr Anutin, the proposal would prevent inconvenience for participating countries. Cambodia, in particular, would not need to travel to Thailand. Consequently, regional cooperation could continue without disruption despite current tensions.

Royal invitation, strategic cooperation and technology ties deepen as Thailand and China expand relations

On another front, the meeting also covered relations between the Thai and Chinese royal families. Mr Anutin thanked the Chinese authorities for the welcome previously extended to the Thai monarch. He then conveyed a royal message from His Majesty the King.

The message invited President Xi Jinping and his wife to make an official State Visit to Thailand. According to Mr Anutin, President Xi accepted the invitation in principle. He said he would be ready to visit whenever both governments agreed on suitable dates.

The Prime Minister described the bilateral discussions as broad and substantive. Likewise, he said both governments reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations. China again pledged continued cooperation across key strategic sectors.

Security remained a central priority. Economic cooperation also featured prominently. Technology transfer received further attention. Meanwhile, both governments discussed expanding personnel development and specialist training programmes. They also reviewed future cooperation in advanced technologies.

Artificial Intelligence remained a recurring theme throughout Mr Anutin’s visit. Earlier, Thailand joined other participating countries in outlining its approach to AI development. Leaders broadly agreed the technology offered exceptional opportunities.

Leaders back stronger AI governance as Thailand and China reaffirm strategic and diplomatic cooperation

At the same time, they acknowledged significant risks if governance failed. Accordingly, they supported stronger oversight based on internationally recognised principles. They also backed wider cooperation on AI governance. Finally, they endorsed using AI to detect criminal activity and prevent the illegal misuse of emerging technologies.

Taken together, the bilateral talks extended well beyond technology. They also addressed diplomacy, regional security and practical cooperation. Mr Anutin said President Xi’s offer reflected China’s willingness to support dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand, however, maintained its consistent position throughout the discussions. The Kingdom did not seek conflict with neighbouring countries. Instead, it remained committed to protecting its sovereignty and national security while pursuing stable regional relations.

Before concluding the meeting, Mr Anutin said China’s explanation over the tank deliveries clarified Bangkok’s principal concerns. The briefing covered the timing of the original contract. It also explained the delayed shipment during the conflict. In addition, it outlined assurances governing the equipment’s future use.

The Prime Minister said the meeting concluded with both governments reaffirming close cooperation across political, economic, technological and security matters. Both sides also agreed to maintain close diplomatic engagement as regional issues continued to develop.

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