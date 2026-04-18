Thailand faces record-low births, rising deaths and an ageing crisis as a People’s Party politician warns of a super-aged society by 2036. Calls grow for childcare support, subsidies and policy shift amid a looming 2.5 million workforce loss and the prospect of a shrinking economy.

A People’s Party politician on Thursday warned that last year’s birth level in Thailand was the lowest in 75 years. Natthaya Boonphakdee warned that by 2036, one-third of all Thai people will be over 60 years of age as the country becomes a super-aged society. At the same time, the country will have lost 2.5 million working people from its population. After that, the spiralling decline in both population and working-age adults poses serious economic challenges to the economy.

The People’s Party politician has called on the Thai government to take a more practical approach to falling birth rates. She urged stronger policies to create conditions that support families. The call comes amid a rapidly deteriorating birth rate and an ageing population.

Meanwhile, Ms. Natthaya said government messaging alone is insufficient. Instead, she said policy must shift toward concrete financial and social support. She made the remarks on Thursday.

At the same time, Thailand’s demographic situation continues to worsen. The number of newborns is projected to fall to its lowest level in 75 years by 2025. In parallel, deaths have exceeded births for five consecutive years.

Thailand’s birth rate falls as deaths exceed births and ageing accelerates toward a super-aged society

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Natthaya Boonphakdee, a parliamentary candidate from the People’s Party, presented updated population figures. She said births in 2025 dropped to 416,574. This was nearly 50,000 fewer than the previous year.

Furthermore, she reported that deaths reached 559,684. As a result, the country recorded a fifth consecutive year of population decline. She also warned that the downward trend is accelerating.

In addition, she projected further deterioration in the coming year. Births may fall below 400,000 next year if current conditions continue. Consequently, she said the country is moving into a deeper demographic imbalance.

Meanwhile, she warned of long-term labour impacts. Over the next decade, more than 2.5 million working-age people could be lost. At the same time, the elderly population is expected to increase sharply. Specifically, she said older people could account for one-third of the population. That is over 60 years of age. That is, Thailand will have become a ‘super-aged’ society by 2036.

Natthaya warns of 2.5 million workers lost and one-third over 60 as Thailand becomes super-aged by 2036

Therefore, she linked this shift to a shrinking workforce. At the same time, analysts have noted reduced economic capacity in future years. Moreover, they highlight a structural economic contradiction. The domestic market is ageing and shrinking at the same time. As a result, future labour shortages may become more severe.

Despite these figures, survey data show continued interest in having children. A Mahidol University survey found younger generations still want children. This includes both Gen Y and Gen Z respondents.

However, the same survey identified key constraints. Respondents cited high costs and quality-of-life concerns. In addition, they raised concerns about childcare during working hours.

Consequently, the findings pointed to structural barriers rather than reduced demand. The survey suggested that the willingness to have children remains. Instead, financial and workplace pressures limit decisions now.

Survey shows young Thais still want children, but costs and childcare limits hold back decisions now

Meanwhile, MPs from the People’s Party criticised the current government policy direction. They referred to the Anutin 2 government policy statement. It contains 70 policy areas in total. However, they said it lacks clear family support measures. In particular, they noted no direct childcare policy framework. In addition, they claim, living-cost relief measures are limited.

They also referenced government measures announced on 11 April. Those measures aimed to reduce fuel price impacts. However, MPs said they did not reduce broader household costs.

At the same time, they pointed to rising expenses during school reopening periods. May was identified as a high-cost month for families. Consequently, parents face increased financial pressure during this period.

To address this, the People’s Party proposes a two-phase welfare transition plan. The first phase targets urgent cost pressures. It focuses on schooling expenses and household financial strain.

In that phase, the plan introduces universal child subsidies. Importantly, eligibility would extend beyond low-income households. Instead, all families would qualify for newborn support.

MPs say government policy lacks family support as costs rise and call for universal child subsidies

In addition, the plan includes a back-to-school support budget. This would assist low-income households, farmers and fishermen. As a result, it aims to reduce school dropout risks. Furthermore, the proposal includes two free meals per student per day. It also calls for higher per-student funding allocations. Consequently, schools could provide both breakfast and lunch.

Meanwhile, the objective is to reduce household education costs. At the same time, it seeks to improve child nutrition outcomes. Therefore, welfare and education support are combined.

In the long term, the second phase begins from fiscal year 2028. It introduces childcare funding through monthly stipends. Payments would start from the fifth month of pregnancy. Additionally, support would continue through early childhood development. Community nurseries would be established nationwide. These would cover children aged zero to two years.

Childcare funding plan expands from pregnancy stipends to nurseries and longer workplace and school support

Moreover, local systems would provide childcare services. Operating hours would extend until 6:00 pm. As a result, coverage would match working parents’ schedules.

In parallel, private sector incentives are included. Employers could receive tax deductions of up to 1 million baht. This applies to childcare centres and breastfeeding facilities at workplaces. At the same time, labour reforms are proposed. Minimum wages would be adjusted to reflect living costs. In addition, working hours would be reduced to 40 hours per week.

Furthermore, family leave entitlements would be expanded. School safety standards would also be improved nationwide. Teacher training programmes would be upgraded. In addition, funding would be increased for children with disabilities. This includes expanded support for special education services. Consequently, the plan spans multiple welfare systems.

Natthaya Boonphakdee said current policy approaches remain insufficient. Instead, she said the state continues to rely on appeals to citizens. She argued that this approach is no longer effective.

Political push grows for structural policy shift away from appeals toward long-term family and workforce support

Therefore, she called for a structural policy shift. She said support systems must replace general exhortations. These include childcare access, income stability and working conditions.

Finally, she said the state should not demand higher birth rates. Instead, she said conditions must enable families to decide freely. She linked this to long-term demographic stability.

She also said the People’s Party will continue monitoring government action. The aim is sustained investment in children and young people. In conclusion, she warned that continued population decline could strain the workforce and economy.

Further reading:

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By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data

Thailand’s days of GDP growth in excess of 5% may be a thing of the past as it has grown too old

Cabinet in pension move as the number of working Thais to over 60s is set to half in 20 years

Thailand- the first large country with a fertility problem yet without wealth to easily fund healthcare for the old

Inequality has been rising in Thailand since 2015 as the kingdom becomes officially an aged society in 2021

Outlook for the Thai economy is bleak and will get bleaker due to its rapidly ageing population – biggest issue

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