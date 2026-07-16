Broker jailed after being refused bail in arrest linked to DSI Forex case involving People's Party MP

Bangkok’s Criminal Court refused bail to a QRS executive in the DSI’s forex fraud case, citing organised crime and major economic damage, as investigators pursue an alleged ฿6 billion fraud that has also implicated People’s Party MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu.

A Criminal Court decision to refuse bail to a senior QRS executive has sharply intensified Thailand’s biggest forex fraud investigation, with judges citing organised criminal activity, severe penalties and widespread economic damage. The case now spans claimed investor losses of up to ฿6 billion, at least 500 complainants, an alleged ฿833 million money trail that investigators say passed through accounts associated with People’s Party MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu, and a widening Department of Special Investigation inquiry into an alleged network of unlicensed forex brokers, introducing agents and payment-processing companies.

The Criminal Court in Bangkok has refused bail to a senior executive at the centre of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s sprawling QRS forex fraud investigation. Judges ruled that the allegations carry severe penalties, involve an organised group and have caused extensive economic damage.

The decision marks another significant milestone in one of Thailand’s largest financial crime prosecutions, an investigation that has also drawn national attention because it implicates People’s Party list MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu.

The ruling came on Thursday after DSI investigators brought Ms Mallika Maksalud before the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. She is an executive and director of QRS Education Co., Ltd., the company operating QRS Global in Thailand.

Court refuses bail on organised fraud charges, severe penalties and major economic damage

Investigators sought permission to remand her in custody while the investigation continues. Nevertheless, Ms Mallika denied every allegation. The court approved the detention request. She then applied for temporary release after lodging collateral. However, judges rejected the application.

In its order, the Criminal Court cited several reasons for refusing bail. First, judges said the charges carry severe criminal penalties.

Moreover, they found that the alleged financial damage is substantial. They also concluded that the offences appear to have been committed by an organised group with clearly assigned roles. Consequently, the court described the case as serious and capable of causing widespread economic harm.

The judges also considered objections submitted by both the investigating officer and victims. In addition, they found reasonable grounds to believe the suspect could flee if released. The court also accepted concerns that evidence could be interfered with during the investigation.

Accordingly, judges ruled that detention remains appropriate until investigators complete their work. Bail was therefore refused during the investigative stage. The order was immediately communicated to the suspect. Afterwards, correctional officers transferred Ms Mallika to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Criminal Court grants only two arrests as DSI forex investigation expands to hundreds of investors

The decision follows an earlier Criminal Court ruling that reshaped the direction of the DSI investigation. Earlier this week, investigators sought arrest warrants for a much larger group of suspects.

Those applications included People’s Party list MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu. However, judges approved warrants for only two individuals. Ms Mallika was one of those suspects. The remaining individuals, including Mr Pawut, were instead ordered to acknowledge the allegations through the normal legal process.

The wider investigation centres on an alleged network of unlicensed forex brokers, introducing agents and payment-processing companies linked to QRS Global and several other trading platforms.

According to investigators, the network persuaded hundreds of investors to place money into foreign exchange investment schemes. Prosecutors say those schemes were fraudulent and promised exceptionally high returns. Meanwhile, the DSI estimates investor losses could eventually reach ฿6 billion.

At least 500 complainants have already come forward. As part of the investigation, officers continue analysing financial evidence, electronic records and corporate documentation.

Investigators trace money trail as court filings detail accounts, companies and digital asset transactions

Court documents filed by investigators describe an extensive financial network operating between 2021 and 2024. Investigators allege that substantial sums moved through companies, personal bank accounts and digital asset transactions.

In parallel, they continue tracing money flows across multiple entities connected to the alleged operation. The financial records are being examined alongside electronic evidence and documentary material collected over many months.

Among the allegations is that accounts associated with Mr Pawut handled transactions exceeding ฿833 million. The opposition MP has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Instead, he says the transactions related entirely to legitimate online gold trading. He insists they were unrelated to any unlawful forex operation. He has also repeatedly stated that he has cooperated fully with investigators throughout the inquiry.

Notably, that cooperation became a significant issue when the Criminal Court considered the DSI’s request for his arrest. Judges concluded there was insufficient reason to deprive him of his liberty before charge. They found no evidence suggesting that he intended to flee.

Court orders MP to answer allegations by summons. QRS promotion video draws renewed attention

Likewise, they found no evidence that he would obstruct the investigation. As a result, the court ruled that he should enter the legal process through summons rather than immediate arrest. Only two suspects were found to satisfy the legal threshold for pre-trial detention.

Separately, the investigation has generated additional public attention because of online promotional material connected to QRS. A video published several weeks ago showed Mr Pawut promoting a company identified as QRS.

The footage has since circulated widely online as the investigation has expanded. However, the MP continues to deny any criminal involvement arising from the case.

In response to criticism following the court’s refusal to issue most of the requested arrest warrants, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat strongly defended both the DSI and prosecutors on Wednesday. He said investigators had followed normal legal procedures from the outset. Furthermore, he said the case rests upon extensive financial, forensic and documentary evidence gathered over many months.

He stressed that a court’s refusal to issue an arrest warrant does not invalidate an investigation. Nor, he said, does such a ruling determine guilt or innocence. Instead, he explained that arrest requires a higher legal threshold because it involves depriving a person of liberty before trial.

DSI widens financial investigation while prosecutors assess evidence for possible criminal charges

On another front, the DSI continues examining financial records, electronic evidence and money trails linked to the suspected investment network.

Investigators are also identifying the roles played by individuals, companies, introducing agents and payment-processing businesses connected to the operation. At the same time, officers continue reviewing digital asset transactions, banking records and supporting financial documentation gathered during the inquiry. Prosecutors will ultimately determine whether the available evidence supports criminal charges.

For now, Ms Mallika remains in custody after the Criminal Court refused bail. Meanwhile, the broader investigation continues examining billions of baht in suspected financial transactions, alleged investor losses and the activities of companies and individuals linked to the network.

The prosecution has become one of the DSI’s most closely watched financial crime cases. Until any verdict is delivered, every suspect, including Mr Pawut, remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court.

Further reading:

Justice Minister stoutly defends DSI Police and forex case which has implicated People’s Party MP Pawut

People’s Party MP races to police headquarters to avoid arrest before Criminal Court rejects a warrant

People’s Party’s Pawut faces questioning as a witness on July 2 by the DSI in a complex forex fraud case

People’s Party MP summoned by DSI. Pawut insists that there is no crime. Justice Minister orders updates

People’s Party MP says DSI claims are not right and vows to co-operate despite parliamentary immunity

Forex trading network scam smashed by DSI police. Billions of baht in losses as People’s Party MP denies culpability

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