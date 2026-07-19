No third party cover for Lat Phrao pub disaster victims but family will hand over any insurance payout

Lat Phrao fire victims are not covered by the brewery’s insurance policy, the OIC confirms. Yet the owner’s family has offered to surrender the full property insurance payout while officials identify further insurance benefits for victims.

Thailand’s insurance regulator has confirmed that the Ladprao Brewery’s ฿40 million fire insurance policy cannot compensate the 33 people killed or other victims because it provides no third-party liability cover. However, in a significant development, the owner’s family has indicated it is willing to redirect the entire property insurance payout to those affected, while the Office of the Insurance Commission races to identify victims, unlock personal insurance benefits and oversee compensation following one of Bangkok’s deadliest fire disasters.

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has reiterated that the fire insurance policy covering the Ladprao Brewery premises does not provide compensation for third parties affected by the deadly blaze that claimed 33 lives.

However, the regulator also disclosed encouraging developments from the owner’s family. It said they had expressed a willingness to transfer insurance proceeds from the property claim to help compensate victims.

OIC Secretary-General Chuchat Pramoonpol assigned Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and Inspection Adisorn Pipatvorapong to oversee insurance assistance following the July 16 fire.

At the same time, he instructed officials to coordinate with government agencies and insurance companies. The work focuses on verifying insurance coverage and ensuring victims and the families of those who died receive every benefit available under their insurance contracts.

OIC confirms 33 deaths as investigators verify victims while insurance coverage is assessed

According to Adisorn, the latest information compiled with relevant agencies confirms 33 fatalities. So far, 28 victims have been identified through their national identification cards. The identities of the remaining five victims are still being verified. In parallel, the OIC is checking insurance records as the identification process continues.

Preliminary investigations found the premises were insured under a fire insurance policy issued by Tipaya Insurance Public Company Limited. The total insured value is 40 million baht. The building is insured for 25 million baht.

Furniture and equipment are covered for 13 million baht. Stock, goods and beverages carry cover of 2 million baht. Notably, the policy protects against losses caused by fire, lightning and gas explosions involving residential gas use. It remains in force from March 18, 2026, until March 18, 2027.

The OIC has already coordinated with Tipaya Insurance to begin the claims process. Even so, claims adjusters have not yet entered the premises. Forensic investigators are still examining the fire scene.

As a result, damage assessments cannot begin until investigators release the site. Engineers must then inspect the building before repair costs are calculated. Adisorn said the structure remains standing. He also said no structural problems have been identified at this stage.

Building insurance pays actual damage only as OIC confirms no cover for victims under fire policy

“The building didn’t collapse, and there’s no structural problem. We need engineers to assess the damage, and then we’ll see how much it costs. The principle for disaster compensation is to pay based on the actual damages,” Adisorn said.

He stressed that the policy is property damage insurance rather than liability insurance. Therefore, compensation depends on the actual value of the loss. It is not automatically paid at the full insured amount.

More significantly, he sought to correct widespread public misunderstanding over the policy’s scope. The brewery’s insurance does not include third-party liability cover. Consequently, the insurer cannot legally compensate people who died, suffered injuries or lost personal property in the fire under that contract.

Instead, any assistance for victims must come from other legal arrangements or voluntary payments outside the insurance policy. On that front, Adisorn said discussions with representatives of the owner’s family had produced positive developments.

The owner remains in an intensive care unit and is being treated in a sterile room. Accordingly, the owner cannot currently make legal decisions. Nevertheless, the owner’s sister and the family’s lawyer have informed the OIC they intend to use insurance proceeds from the building and property claim to assist victims and their families.

Owner’s family says insurance payout can be redirected to victims if legal and medical conditions allow

“I spoke with the lawyer representing the shop owner’s sister, as the owner is still in a sterile room,” Adisorn said. “The lawyer said that the sister will not continue with this business and will request that all the money be transferred to the victims.”

He said the eventual distribution would depend on the final number of fatalities and injuries. It would also depend on the assessment of appropriate compensation. In addition, the owner’s confirmation would still be required if the medical condition improves.

“If the owner recovers and can confirm this wish, with medical confirmation that they are fully conscious, it will greatly reduce legal obstacles. Right now, I must say there are quite positive signs on the owner’s family’s side,” Adisorn said.

Separately, the OIC has expanded its work beyond the brewery’s insurance policy. Officials are checking life insurance, personal accident insurance, health insurance and other policies held by those who died or were injured. The objective is to ensure every eligible beneficiary receives all contractual benefits.

OIC finds 11 victims held insurance as payments are prepared and remaining policy checks continue

Of the 28 victims already identified, the regulator found that 11 held insurance policies providing benefits.

These include personal accident insurance and loan protection insurance. Loan protection policies reduce outstanding debt according to the remaining balance. In response, the OIC has already coordinated with the relevant insurance companies to prepare payment cheques.

Meanwhile, officials continue verifying insurance records for the remaining victims as identification work progresses. The regulator is also maintaining close coordination with insurers to speed up payments. Beneficiaries of the 11 insured victims can begin claiming compensation once they submit the required documents.

“Regarding the process for beneficiaries of these 11 deceased individuals who had personal insurance, the principle is that with the death certificate and documents confirming your status as a beneficiary, you can proceed to receive the compensation,” Adisorn said. “We have already coordinated everything.”

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