A sweeping review of almost 280,000 civil service exam candidates has led Thailand to revoke 5,924 local officials after altered scores were uncovered, paving the way for fresh rankings, dismissals and possible court battles in one of the country’s biggest public sector scandals.

Thailand is preparing to revoke the appointments of 5,924 local government officials after investigators uncovered widespread manipulation of civil service examination scores, triggering one of the biggest personnel shake-ups in the country’s history. The sweeping decision follows a review of almost 280,000 candidates and will see thousands of appointments re-ranked, fresh registration lists issued and dismissals begin under the Administrative Procedure Act, while officials brace for legal challenges as the full scale of the examination scandal continues to unfold.

The Local Government Personnel Administration Commission has ordered one of the largest personnel corrections in Thailand’s local government system.

It resolved to revoke the registration of 5,924 officials after finding their civil service examination scores had been altered. The decision follows a comprehensive review of almost 280,000 examination candidates. New registration lists will now replace the existing ones after fresh verification. Formal revocation orders are expected to be signed next week.

The decision was announced on Friday by Mr Arsit Sampanrat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. He spoke after a meeting of the Central Committee for Local Government Employee Examinations at the Department of Local Administration.

Review of 279,949 exam candidates uncovers 5,924 irregular scores, triggering ranking overhaul

The committee examined the results of 279,949 candidates who sat the nationwide recruitment examination. Originally, 438,277 people applied. However, fewer than two-thirds eventually took the examination.

Investigators then identified 5,924 candidates with irregular examination scores. As a result, the committee revoked its earlier resolution certifying those candidates.

The committee also agreed to cancel every existing registration list produced from the examination. Fresh lists will be prepared after a complete verification process. Those revised rankings will determine future appointments.

Mr Arsit said all 5,924 affected candidates would be re-ranked. Their positions on the lists will change where necessary. The commission chairman will sign the cancellation orders next week before the corrected lists are formally announced.

Notably, the commission confirmed that appointments secured through the flawed process can legally be revoked. Officials said the Administrative Procedure Act allows defective administrative orders to be corrected or cancelled. The legal mechanism applies when official decisions contain flaws or incomplete information. Consequently, the commission believes the revocation process rests on clear statutory authority.

Provincial commissions must approve revised lists before dismissal orders can be issued to officials

Separately, Mr Wanchai Chanporn, chairman of the Central Committee for Local Government Employee Examinations, explained the administrative steps still required. He stressed that cancelling the registration lists does not immediately remove officials from office.

Instead, revised lists must first be completed and formally approved. They must then be submitted to every Provincial Local Government Civil Service Commission. Each provincial commission must pass its own resolution. Only then can local administrative organisations issue dismissal orders.

In response to questions about legal remedies, Mr Wanchai said affected individuals retain full appeal rights. They must first follow the procedures set out under the Administrative Procedure Act. Afterwards, they may file cases with the Administrative Court if they remain dissatisfied. Any request for temporary protection will depend entirely on the court. Whether an injunction is granted remains solely a judicial decision.

On another front, officials are preparing for possible court action. Mr Wanchai said the Permanent Secretary has instructed the Department of Local Administration’s legal division to prepare explanations for the Administrative Court. Those submissions will be available if legal challenges are filed after the revocation orders take effect.

Updated recruitment figures reveal full scale of examination review and impact on local appointments

The committee also released updated recruitment figures showing the scale of the exercise. A total of 438,277 people applied for the examination. Of those, 279,949 candidates sat the test. Subsequently, 55,753 candidates passed and entered the reserve appointment lists.

Later, 14,988 candidates secured civil service appointments through three recruitment rounds. The latest review found irregular scores affecting 5,924 candidates. That leaves 49,829 candidates on the reserve lists after the removal of those cases.

As part of this process, implementation will begin immediately after next week’s formal signing. Provincial Local Government Civil Service Commissions will receive detailed operational guidelines.

Local administrative organisations will receive matching instructions. Those directives will explain how the revised registration lists must be applied. Officials whose names appear on the revoked lists will then face dismissal under the prescribed legal process.

Commission to decide future of appointed officials as revised rankings reshape local government

Meanwhile, the commission must still decide how revised rankings affect those already appointed. Some officials may remain in their current positions.

Others may be offered different posts because their rankings have changed. Mr Wanchai said those decisions will be made after the revised lists are finalised. The commission will consider each appointment under the corrected rankings.

Finally, officials confirmed that the identities of the 5,924 affected candidates will remain confidential. Mr Wanchai said the names cannot be released because of the Personal Data Protection Act.

Therefore, the commission will not publish the list despite the revocation decision. Next week’s signing will complete the cancellation orders, revised rankings and implementation guidelines. Provincial commissions and local administrative organisations will then begin enforcing one of the biggest examination-related personnel corrections in Thailand’s local government history.

Further reading:

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