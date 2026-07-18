Work on city centre temple halted as red coffin of a female is found buried beneath an image of Buddha

Builders lifting Bangkok’s 155-year-old Wat That Thong vihara uncovered a red coffin beneath the principal Buddha image containing a woman’s skeleton. Police say the 50-year-old burial is unlikely to be murder and may involve a temple benefactor.

A routine temple renovation beside Bangkok’s busy BTS Ekkamai station has uncovered a mystery buried for more than half a century after workers found the skeleton of a woman sealed inside a decaying red coffin beneath the principal Buddha image at the 155-year-old Limpaporn Vihara in Wat That Thong. The extraordinary discovery triggered a major forensic investigation, with police recovering decades-old coins and other artefacts before concluding the remains are unlikely to be linked to murder and may instead belong to a long-forgotten temple benefactor buried beneath the sacred structure in an act of religious devotion.

Human remains believed to have lain beneath one of Bangkok’s oldest temple buildings for at least 50 years were uncovered during dramatic renovation work at Wat That Thong on Saturday. Police said initial evidence indicates the discovery is unlikely to involve murder and may instead be linked to a historic burial beneath the principal Buddha image.

The discovery was reported at about 12pm on July 18, inside the royal temple on Sukhumvit Road in Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana district. Pol. Lt. Col. Chakrawut Donpram, the investigating officer at Khlong Tan Police Station, rushed to the scene with detectives, forensic officers, a forensic pathologist from Chulalongkorn Hospital and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. Within minutes, the excavation site had become a tightly controlled forensic scene.

Construction crews had been working beneath the 155-year-old Limpaporn Vihara, one of the temple’s oldest structures. The building is being raised to create three levels beneath the existing vihara.

Hidden coffin found beneath Buddha statue as temple renovation uncovers woman buried ancient floor

As part of the project, workers had already demolished the entire lower concrete floor. They were then preparing to install heavy hydraulic jacks beneath the structure. Instead, the demolition exposed a hidden burial beneath the foundations.

Beneath the base of the principal Buddha image, workers uncovered an old red wooden coffin buried deep below the floor. Although the timber had badly decayed, the coffin remained largely intact. Inside lay the skeleton of a woman. Police believe she had been dead for at least 50 years. Notably, the burial appeared to have remained completely undisturbed for decades.

Forensic officers immediately photographed the coffin before beginning a detailed examination. They also recovered several objects placed beside the remains. The items included a stainless steel tray and four 50-satang coins dated 1957.

Each object was catalogued and seized as evidence. Investigators believe the artefacts may help establish the burial’s age. However, no documents or personal possessions identifying the woman were found.

Demolition work uncovers coffin as police rule out murder and examine religious burial theory

The remarkable discovery was made by Mr. Jetsada Taithong, 21, an employee of T.A. Tech Co., Ltd. He told investigators he was breaking up the floor beneath the vihara as part of the lifting operation. His work involved clearing space for hydraulic jacks supporting the structure. Suddenly, his tools struck the buried coffin. He immediately halted work and alerted supervisors. Shortly afterwards, police were called.

In response, officers secured the entire excavation area while forensic specialists examined the burial. Detectives also interviewed construction workers involved in the project. At the same time, investigators inspected the surrounding foundations for further evidence. No additional human remains were immediately reported.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chakrawut said investigators do not currently believe the discovery points to homicide. “Initially, it doesn’t seem to be a murder,” he said. Instead, police are examining a possible religious explanation dating back many decades. They believe the deceased may have donated money towards construction of the vihara during her lifetime.

According to the investigating officer, relatives may later have buried her beneath the principal Buddha image. Police believe they may have chosen the location hoping she would remain connected with Buddhism forever. Nevertheless, officers stressed that the explanation remains an early investigative theory. Further forensic examination will be required before reaching any final conclusion.

Forensic teams work to identify woman as police probe decades-old burial beneath Bangkok temple

Separately, investigators are working to establish the woman’s identity. Her exact age at death has not yet been determined. Likewise, the cause of death remains unknown. Forensic specialists will continue examining the skeletal remains alongside the recovered artefacts. The coins, tray and coffin will also undergo further analysis.

The discovery has drawn immediate attention because of both its location and rarity. Burials beneath the base of a principal Buddha image are highly unusual. Consequently, what began as a routine construction project quickly became a full forensic investigation. Police have not said when renovation work will resume.

Wat That Thong is one of Bangkok’s best-known urban Buddhist temples. It stands beside BTS Ekkamai Station on Sukhumvit Road, making it one of the city’s most accessible temples.

Historic temple is an active place of worship after merger of two older temples in the mid-20th century

The present temple occupies land once shared by Wat Thong Lang and Wat That. Those two temples were merged during redevelopment in the mid-20th century to create the present complex.

Today, the temple serves as an active religious centre rather than a tourist attraction. Worshippers regularly visit to make merit, offer alms and pray before the principal Buddha image.

In addition, the temple hosts Buddhist holy day ceremonies throughout the year. It is also widely recognised across Bangkok for its funeral and cremation services.

On another front, forensic experts will continue examining every item recovered from the coffin. Investigators also hope scientific testing will narrow the date of the burial. At present, police believe the evidence points towards a historic temple burial rather than criminal activity. Even so, the investigation remains ongoing.

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