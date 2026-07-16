Putin sends condolences to the King as deaths from Lat Phrao fire rise to 33 and police follow the money

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to the Thai King as Bangkok’s Lat Phrao pub fire death toll reached 33. Police are tracing the finances of four people linked to the venue while recovered CCTV footage forms part of a widening negligence investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the death toll from Bangkok’s Lat Phrao pub fire rose to 33. At the same time, Thai police have intensified a criminal investigation into the disaster, tracing the finances of four people linked to the venue, recovering crucial CCTV footage and examining evidence that could lead to negligence charges as officials warn more victims may yet die.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn following Bangkok’s devastating Lat Phrao pub fire. The death toll has now reached 33. Officials have also warned that the figure is likely to rise as critically injured victims continue receiving treatment in Bangkok hospitals.

The Russian leader expressed sympathy for the families of those who died. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

His message arrived as Thai police accelerated a criminal investigation into the ownership and finances of the entertainment venue. At the same time, detectives continued tracing financial transactions and analysing CCTV evidence recovered from the scene.

Putin tells Thai King to convey Russia’s sympathy as Bangkok pub fire death toll rises to 33 victims

The Russian Embassy in Thailand confirmed the message on behalf of the Kremlin. According to the embassy, President Putin asked His Majesty to convey his condolences, sympathy and sincere support to the families and relatives of those who lost loved ones. He also wished every injured victim a speedy recovery.

In his message, President Putin wrote:

“Your Majesty,

I wish to express my condolences over the tragic fire that occurred in Bangkok.

Please convey my words of condolence, sympathy and sincere support to the families and relatives of all those who lost their lives. I also wish all those injured in this incident a speedy recovery.

Respectfully.”

The message marked a significant diplomatic gesture after one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue disasters in recent years.

Police identify four people connected to venue as ownership and financial investigation gathers pace

Meanwhile, the police inquiry has entered a decisive stage. Investigators say substantial progress has already been made. Their attention has now shifted towards those responsible for owning and operating the business.

According to information obtained by reporters on Tuesday, four individuals have been identified as being connected with the establishment. Two are the registered owners. One is a woman known as “P’ Nai”, who remains critically injured in intensive care.

Her mother is the second registered owner. In parallel, police have identified two additional individuals described as partners or nominal shareholders. All four are now being examined as part of the criminal investigation.

Detectives are carrying out a detailed examination of the venue’s financial affairs. Specifically, they are tracing the movement of money through accounts linked to the business and the four individuals. Investigators are reviewing deposits, transfers and other transactions.

They are particularly interested in funds deposited into the accounts of the female owner, her mother and the two other partners. Police believe the financial evidence will help establish who controlled the business and how it operated.

Investigators prepare negligence case as banking records and witness evidence are looked at

As part of this inquiry, banking records will be matched with witness statements, forensic findings and documentary evidence. Officers believe the combined material will strengthen any future prosecution.

The investigation remains focused on possible criminal negligence linked to the deaths. Initially, detectives believe at least three principal criminal charges could be filed. Additional offences under the Entertainment Establishments Act are also being considered. Civil compensation claims are expected to follow separately.

Separately, investigators have reviewed previous nightclub fire prosecutions for legal guidance. The Santika nightclub fire remains an important reference point. The Chonburi pub fire is also being examined.

In both cases, courts ultimately held the principal operator or owner primarily responsible. However, police stress the Lat Phrao investigation will be determined solely by its own evidence.

Detectives compare finances with past fire cases as ownership links face closer examination by police

Notably, detectives have also compared the financial standing of those connected with the Lat Phrao venue with earlier cases. They believe the individuals are less wealthy than those involved in the Santika case.

Even so, investigators say they still controlled considerable assets and financial resources. That assessment has prompted a closer examination of ownership structures and financial relationships linked to the business.

On another front, forensic specialists have made significant progress with the venue’s CCTV system. Police recovered servers and image files from all 16 cameras installed throughout the premises. Although the fire damaged much of the recording equipment, specialists successfully restored about 30 minutes of footage. Detectives are now reviewing every frame in detail.

According to preliminary findings, the recordings show smoke first appearing on the left side of the stage when viewed from the audience. It then spread rapidly across the performance area.

CCTV footage reveals smoke first appeared beside the stage before flames rapidly engulfed the pub

Moments later, flames developed before quickly engulfing the venue. In response, investigators are comparing the footage with statements from staff, customers and emergency personnel. They are also matching it against forensic examinations of the fire scene.

Looking ahead, detectives will combine every strand of evidence before deciding the final charges. The investigation remains focused on how the fire started and why it spread so rapidly. Police are also determining whether criminal negligence contributed to the scale of the disaster. For now, the death toll stands at 33.

Nevertheless, officials warn it may yet rise as several critically injured victims continue fighting for their lives. The investigation into ownership, finances and legal responsibility continues to gather pace.

Further reading:

Survivor of Lat Phrao inferno recalls five minutes of hell which saw two friends dead and another in ICU

Female owner of Lat Phrao venue battles for her life in ICU as police pursue their probe into the horrific blaze

Death toll in Lat Phrao brewery pub fire rises to 31 as Prime Minister confirms it will never re-open as a public venue

Police focus on negligence at early stage of the Lat Phrao fire investigation set up by National Commissioner

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