Thailand is cashing in on the global short-form drama boom, topping Southeast Asia in spending as TikTok expands Thai mini-series with explosive download growth, soaring revenue, and rising viewing hours, while creators chase bigger audiences every day now.

Thailand has become Southeast Asia’s biggest money-maker for the booming short-drama industry as TikTok prepares to flood the Kingdom with locally produced mini-series, unveiling an ambitious strategy that keeps viewers watching, paying and discovering content without ever leaving the app. Backed by new industry data showing explosive global growth, soaring revenues, billions of viewing hours and Thailand leading the region in consumer spending, the rapidly expanding market is reshaping digital entertainment, opening lucrative opportunities for local creators and placing the Kingdom at the centre of one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile media industries and wave of the future.

Thailand has emerged as Southeast Asia’s largest short-form drama spending market as TikTok prepares a major push into locally produced mini-series. New industry data show that the Kingdom generated the highest in-app purchase revenue in the region in the first quarter of 2026.

At the same time, TikTok is building a distribution model that keeps discovery, viewing and payments inside a single application.

The figures were presented at the TikTok App Summit, where executives outlined plans to deepen investment in locally produced short-form entertainment. Sensor Tower said the sector has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the global mobile entertainment industry.

Notably, short dramas are now outperforming traditional over-the-top streaming services in download growth, reflecting changing viewing habits across smartphone users.

Global short-drama boom accelerates as downloads, revenue and viewing hours surge

Krishan Patel, country head for India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand at Sensor Tower, said the category was projected to generate US$2.9 billion in worldwide revenue during 2025. Momentum has continued into 2026.

During the first quarter alone, short-drama applications exceeded 850 million downloads worldwide. They also generated US$650 million in revenue. Meanwhile, global viewing time surged 478% year-on-year to 3.8 billion hours.

Southeast Asia has become the industry’s largest viewing market. Collectively, the region now accounts for more than half of all global viewing hours. Users spend around 40 minutes each day watching short-drama applications. Separately, Southeast Asia generated 32% of worldwide downloads after annual growth of 220%, underlining the region’s importance to platform operators.

Thailand tops regional spending despite Indonesia leading downloads as consumer demand accelerates

Indonesia remained the regional leader by download volume during the first quarter, recording more than 160 million downloads. The Philippines followed with about 60 million. Thailand ranked third with more than 30 million downloads. However, download volume told only part of the story.

Thailand generated Southeast Asia’s highest in-app purchase revenue despite placing third for downloads. According to Sensor Tower, the Kingdom earned US$7.4 million during the first quarter, ahead of Indonesia’s US$5.2 million.

Downloads also climbed sharply, reaching almost 32 million, representing annual growth of 120%. In contrast, in-app purchase revenue increased 21% to US$7.5 million. The figures suggest monetisation remained resilient even as audience acquisition expanded much faster.

Mr Patel said sustained success depends on aggressive paid user acquisition supported by deep localisation. Rather than applying one global strategy, platforms tailor productions and advertising to local audiences.

Deep localisation and fresh content drive downloads, audiences and rising short-drama platform revenues

“For example, platforms use local languages in India and anime aesthetics in Japan to build massive audiences,” he said. “Pairing these localised paid ads with a constant stream of fresh, newly generated content is the key to driving downloads and revenue.”

TikTok Thailand is now positioning itself to capture that growth. Thunyavut Vongsoonthorn, general manager of TikTok for Business Thailand, said the platform wants users to discover content, search and complete transactions without leaving the application.

Initially, that strategy centred on TikTok Shop and e-commerce. Now, the company is extending the same model into travel, financial services and entertainment. As part of this, TikTok is building an integrated ecosystem that combines content, payments and digital services inside one platform.

The centrepiece of that strategy is TikTok Mini-Series. The project will see TikTok collaborate with Thai production companies to create original scripted content for smartphone audiences. Early adopters are expected to be users aged between 18 and 35. That group represents more than 40% of TikTok’s estimated 53 million users in Thailand.

TikTok bets on fast-paced Thai mini-series to attract younger audiences and keep payments inside the app

Episodes will generally last between one and two minutes. Even so, producers aim to capture viewers within the opening 15 seconds. Mr Thunyavut said Thai audiences are expected to favour revenge stories, office dramas and romance. Those genres already dominate much of the global short-drama market.

The launch will take place in stages. The first phase is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Afterwards, a second rollout is planned for late in the third quarter before further expansion during the fourth quarter.

Viewers will be able to watch initial episodes before paying to unlock later instalments directly within TikTok. In parallel, the company plans to introduce a revenue-sharing model for participating creators.

That commercial structure mirrors the wider short-drama industry. Most platforms operate a freemium model. Typically, viewers receive the first five to 10 episodes without charge. They then unlock additional episodes by watching advertisements, purchasing virtual coins or subscribing. Consequently, platforms convert highly engaged viewers into paying customers while maintaining large audiences.

Short episodes, cliffhangers and freemium payments reshape how mobile audiences consume entertainment

Mini-dramas are designed specifically for smartphones. Episodes typically run between 30 seconds and three minutes, although some extend to 10 minutes. Most series contain between 40 and 100 episodes.

Nevertheless, viewers can usually complete an entire storyline within one to three hours. Productions are generally filmed vertically in a 9:16 format for mobile viewing, although some are produced horizontally. Distribution extends across dedicated applications as well as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and Facebook.

Storytelling follows a distinctive pattern. Episodes move rapidly and usually finish with a cliffhanger. As a result, viewers are encouraged to continue immediately into the next instalment.

Popular genres include romance, billionaire relationships, revenge, family conflict, workplace drama, historical fantasy, martial arts and crime thrillers. A typical story may begin with infidelity before introducing unexpected wealth, powerful executives and escalating personal conflict across dozens of episodes.

Artificial intelligence and global expansion fuel the next phase of the booming short-drama industry

China pioneered the format, where it has developed into a multi-billion-dollar business. Since then, the model has spread rapidly across Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe. Production budgets vary considerably.

Many series cost between US$20,000 and US$300,000. Larger productions require substantially higher investment. Even so, successful titles can generate millions of views and significant subscription and in-app purchase revenue.

On another front, production companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to improve development. Tien Nguyen, managing director of Vietnam-based vertical drama company YeaH1, said audiences still demand compelling storytelling.

“While the demand for compelling storytelling remains strong, audiences prefer consuming content in shorter formats and bite-sized pieces throughout the day on mobile devices,” she said.

Ms Nguyen said YeaH1 uses artificial intelligence to test a wider range of concepts, stories and genres before production begins. The technology also helps match music and visual styles dynamically to emotional moments throughout each narrative. In turn, producers can refine storylines more quickly while responding to changing audience preferences.

As competition intensifies, platforms are investing more heavily in creators, technology and exclusive programming. Thailand’s combination of rapid audience growth, the region’s strongest consumer spending and TikTok’s planned expansion places the Kingdom at the centre of one of mobile entertainment’s fastest-growing global markets.

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