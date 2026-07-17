Black smoke filled with carbon monoxide and cyanide smothered Lat Phrao revellers in minutes, say police

Autopsies found carbon monoxide and cyanide killed many victims within four minutes in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire as police investigate an overloaded electrical system, a locked fire escape and possible criminal negligence.

Police say they have uncovered the clearest explanation yet for why so many people died in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire, revealing that victims were overcome by lethal carbon monoxide and cyanide within minutes while investigators simultaneously uncovered evidence of a potentially overloaded electrical system, possible unauthorised alterations, a locked fire escape, financial and ownership questions, and regulatory failures. As detectives prepare multiple criminal charges and question 106 witnesses, one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue disasters has widened into a sweeping investigation that now stretches far beyond the fire itself into the pub’s operation as a business.

Police have released the strongest forensic evidence yet explaining why so many people died inside Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire on Monday, July 13. Autopsies found carbon monoxide and cyanide in the bodies of those examined.

Investigators said both toxic gases prevented body tissues from absorbing oxygen. In sufficiently high concentrations, they can kill within four minutes. Police now believe the dense black smoke, rather than the flames, brought swift death to many customers trapped inside the building.

Meanwhile, the investigation has expanded well beyond the fire’s point of origin. Detectives are examining how the deadly gases were generated. They are also investigating evidence that the venue’s electrical system had been operating under a constant overload.

Police widen Lat Phrao fire probe as overloaded electrics and toxic gases become central evidence

Police suspect unauthorised alterations may have contributed to the blaze. At the same time, investigators are preparing multiple criminal charges while widening inquiries into ownership, licensing, finances and regulatory oversight.

The latest findings were disclosed following a high-level investigative meeting at Phaholyothin Police Station on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 am on July 16, Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, chaired the meeting. He was joined by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiatikul Sonthinern, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2. Senior investigators handling the case also attended. The meeting lasted about one hour before senior officers briefed reporters.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam said investigators remain focused on identifying the precise cause of the fire. Each witness statement is being compared with forensic evidence. Every technical finding is undergoing detailed examination.

Every official document is also being reviewed before charges are filed. Consequently, investigators say the case continues to develop on several fronts simultaneously.

Police trace ownership, finances and control of brewery as criminal investigation gathers pace

Attention has first turned to the ownership of the business. Official company records identify only the shop owner and her mother as registered shareholders. However, investigators are examining whether others exercised behind-the-scenes control.

Media reports have questioned whether “phantom shares” existed within the business structure. As part of this inquiry, detectives are questioning additional employees. They want to establish whether anyone outside the official records directed operations or received financial benefits.

In parallel, police have launched a comprehensive financial investigation. Detectives are tracing the venue’s income, banking activity and financial transactions. They are seeking to identify every individual who benefited from operating the business.

Accordingly, all relevant parties will be summoned for questioning. Investigators said interviews will be prioritised according to urgency and each person’s involvement.

Separately, investigators continue monitoring the condition of the registered owner. She remains seriously injured in hospital following the fire. Doctors continue treating her in intensive care. She remains intubated and unconscious.

Owner remains unconscious as police prepare charges and monitor condition for questioning each day

Therefore, investigators have been unable to question her directly. Instead, police interviewed her sister, who reportedly managed the business despite holding no shares. She has already provided testimony on behalf of the injured owner. In the meantime, investigators continue receiving daily medical reports. They intend to question the owner immediately once doctors confirm she can communicate.

At present, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone. Nevertheless, investigators have already prepared several offences pending completion of the evidence. Initially, police are considering negligence causing death and injury.

They are also preparing charges relating to unauthorised building alterations. In addition, negligent conduct causing a fire remains under consideration. Investigators are also examining whether the business operated beyond the scope permitted under its licence. Should evidence support those findings, further charges will be added.

On another front, police are gathering official records from the Chatuchak District Office. Some permit documents have already been delivered to investigators. Additional files are still being collected. However, district officials have not yet been formally questioned. Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam made clear that the position may change quickly. If investigators find evidence of negligence or inspection failures, responsible officials will also face legal action.

Building safety failures and official inspections come under scrutiny as forensic findings are awaited

Notably, investigators are scrutinising the building itself. They are examining whether the ceiling materials complied with safety standards. They are also assessing whether sufficient emergency exits were provided.

Police are examining whether the premises complied with fire safety regulations at the time of the blaze. The forensic examination of the site has now been completed. Control of the building has been returned to the local police station. However, investigators are still awaiting the formal forensic report before reaching final conclusions.

The investigation’s most significant breakthrough came from post-mortem examinations. According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam, the victims did not die directly from burns. Instead, they died after inhaling highly toxic gases generated during the fire.

Autopsies identified both carbon monoxide and cyanide in the bodies examined. Police explained that both substances prevent body tissues from receiving oxygen. Vital organs then begin to fail rapidly. Death can occur within approximately four minutes when concentrations are sufficiently high.

Consequently, investigators believe the thick black smoke became the deadliest element inside the building. The findings explain why many victims collapsed before reaching safety despite suffering relatively limited burn injuries.

Toxic gases killed victims within minutes. Police officers also suffered serious smoke inhalation effects

Equally significant, the toxic atmosphere also affected emergency responders. Police officers who entered the building suffered severe smoke inhalation, respiratory irritation and sore throats.

Television footage showed officers struggling through dense smoke while rescuing trapped customers. Even so, they continued evacuating victims throughout the emergency. All affected officers later received treatment at Police Hospital. Police confirmed every officer has now been discharged safely.

In response, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police instructed the Metropolitan Police Bureau to review the benefits available to all officers involved in the rescue operation. The personnel division has also been directed to consider awards and certificates recognising their actions during the disaster.

Another critical strand of the investigation concerns the venue’s electrical system. Investigators have received key information from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority. According to police, the business originally applied for a 30/100-amp electricity connection.

Later, electricity demand increased and the operator sought additional capacity. However, investigators said MEA officials were denied access when they attempted to inspect the premises. Venue representatives reportedly told them they were not ready for an inspection.

Electrical overload and refused inspection become key evidence as experts examine cause of deadly blaze

As investigators reconstructed events, that refusal assumed greater importance. Police now believe the electrical system may have been altered without approval. According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam, current evidence suggests those modifications overloaded the installation.

Investigators are therefore examining whether the overload caused a short circuit which ignited the fire. However, officers stressed that final conclusions will depend upon specialist reports rather than preliminary assessments.

To complete that work, investigators continue coordinating with three specialist agencies. These are the Forensic Science Division, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Engineering Institute of Thailand.

Each organisation is preparing formal technical findings. Those reports will become central evidence in the prosecution file. Simultaneously, police continue gathering permit records and regulatory documents from the district office. The Prime Minister has instructed agencies to accelerate completion of the investigation. Consequently, every relevant authority is working to complete the case without delay.

The witness inquiry has also expanded considerably. Police have now questioned 106 witnesses, including employees, survivors and other relevant individuals.

Investigators believe those interviews are providing an increasingly detailed reconstruction of the disaster. The case has already been formally registered. Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam expects the completed file will be submitted to prosecutors once the remaining forensic reports are received.

Locked fire escape and 106 witness interviews strengthen case as prosecutors await final reports

Finally, investigators have re-examined statements from employees working inside the venue together with the first customer known to have escaped. Those interviews revealed a potentially crucial detail concerning one emergency exit.

Witnesses stated the fire escape door was locked. They said it first had to be unlocked before anyone could use it. Investigators now regard that evidence as highly significant. They are comparing those accounts with forensic findings from the scene.

They are also examining whether all four entrances and exits complied with applicable safety standards. Furthermore, investigators are assessing whether the locked door delayed evacuation during the critical first minutes of the fire.

That issue could directly affect the final criminal charges. Overall, police say the investigation now combines forensic science, engineering analysis, financial records, licensing documents, ownership structures and extensive witness testimony as they work to establish responsibility for one of Bangkok’s deadliest entertainment venue disasters.

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