From shaping governments to pioneering Thailand’s first news website, Manager Newspaper closes its print chapter on July 31. Founder Sondhi Limthongkul says readers have gone digital, ending one of Thai journalism’s most influential newspapers.

One of Thailand’s most influential newspapers is about to print its final edition, closing a 43-year chapter that helped shape the nation’s politics, journalism and public debate. Founder Sondhi Limthongkul says the collapse of print readership has made the move unavoidable, even as Manager’s digital platforms continue growing rapidly. The decision ends the print run of a publication that rose from a business newspaper into a media powerhouse, helped drive the political upheavals of the 2000s, pioneered online news and partisan television, and left an enduring mark on Thailand’s modern political landscape.

Manager Newspaper will cease publication on July 31, ending one of Thailand’s most influential print newspapers after more than four decades.

Founder Sondhi Limthongkul said the decision reflects the steep decline in newspaper readership and the accelerating shift towards digital media. However, he stressed that the company’s online operations continue expanding rapidly and will now become the centre of its business.

Sondhi announced the decision on July 17 during his programme Sondhi Tells the Story. He confirmed that both Manager Daily and the weekly 360 Weekend will publish their final editions on July 31.

According to Sondhi, producing printed newspapers has become increasingly difficult as readers move online. In contrast, the company’s digital programmes, online channels and Mgr Online continue recording strong growth. He also described Mgr Online as Thailand’s first news website, created by his organisation long before digital publishing became mainstream.

Manager grew from a business newspaper into one of Thailand’s most influential political voices

The decision closes a remarkable chapter in Thai journalism. Since its launch in 1982, Manager evolved from a specialist business newspaper into one of the country’s most powerful political media organisations.

Its reporting regularly influenced public debate, challenged governments and helped shape national political discussion. Few Thai newspapers matched its reach or political impact during the past four decades.

Initially, Manager targeted business executives, investors and Thailand’s growing urban middle class. The country was entering a period of rapid economic expansion, creating strong demand for financial reporting.

Yet the newspaper quickly broadened its ambitions. Business coverage remained important, but national politics, foreign affairs and social issues steadily occupied more of its pages. As a result, Manager developed a much wider readership than traditional financial newspapers.

Its editorial style also set it apart from competitors. Rather than relying on restrained reporting, Manager combined investigative journalism with forceful political commentary. Notably, its editorials became as influential as its news coverage. That approach attracted loyal readers while giving the newspaper a distinctive identity within Thailand’s crowded media market.

Booming circulation and early digital expansion cemented Manager’s place as a leading Thai newspaper

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Manager expanded alongside Thailand’s booming economy. Readership continued climbing as its political reporting gained prominence.

By the early 2000s, Manager Daily 360 Degree ranked among Thailand’s highest-circulating newspapers. Reported circulation exceeded 850,000 copies, placing it among the country’s leading daily titles. At the same time, the company recognised the growing importance of digital publishing. It invested heavily in online journalism while many competitors remained focused on print.

Mgr Online became a cornerstone of that strategy. Consequently, the organisation extended its influence well beyond newspaper distribution. Readers across Thailand could access its reporting immediately through the internet.

The website also allowed Manager to reach audiences outside its traditional circulation area. Even as print sales weakened, its digital presence continued expanding.

Manager’s greatest influence emerged through politics. The newspaper initially supported Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra after he entered office.

Manager became a central force during Thailand’s political upheaval and the rise of the Yellow Shirts

Later, its editorial position shifted dramatically. It became one of his most determined critics. Investigative reports and strongly argued editorials drew national attention. In turn, those publications shaped political debate during one of Thailand’s most turbulent periods.

A defining moment arrived in 2005 when Sondhi began holding large public political rallies. Those gatherings later evolved into the People’s Alliance for Democracy, widely known as the Yellow Shirts.

Manager became the movement’s principal media platform. Its reporting, commentary and associated television broadcasts carried the movement’s message across the country. Moreover, the newspaper helped mobilise supporters through sustained political coverage.

The publication remained closely associated with the political crisis that followed. Its reporting and commentary featured prominently throughout months of escalating confrontation. Eventually, that period culminated in the 2006 military coup, which removed Thaksin from office. Regardless of differing political views, Manager’s influence on public discussion during that period was unmistakable.

On another front, the organisation expanded aggressively into television. It launched ASTV in 2004 as a nationwide satellite television network.

ASTV and digital platforms extended Manager’s influence as Thailand’s print newspaper market declined

The station broadcast Manager’s political coverage and commentary across Thailand. It also pioneered highly partisan television news. Subsequently, competing political movements established rival television channels reflecting different sides of Thailand’s political divide. ASTV therefore extended Manager’s influence far beyond the printed newspaper.

Despite that success, structural changes within the media industry steadily gathered pace. Newspaper readership declined throughout the 2010s as audiences increasingly consumed news online. Meanwhile, advertising revenues also shifted towards digital platforms.

Those trends placed growing financial pressure on print publishers across Thailand. Manager responded by strengthening its online operations rather than retreating from the market.

Today, Mgr Online remains one of Thailand’s established digital news platforms. It continues attracting substantial readership, particularly among conservative and business-oriented audiences.

Print ends but Manager’s digital operations continue as its influence shifts fully to online platforms

In parallel, the company’s online programmes and digital channels continue expanding. Those operations now represent the future of the organisation.

Throughout its history, Manager combined investigative reporting, outspoken editorial positions and early multimedia expansion.

Separately, it demonstrated how a newspaper could evolve into a broader political media organisation spanning print, television and digital platforms. That combination left a lasting mark on Thai journalism and political communication.

The final editions of Manager Daily and 360 Weekend will appear on July 31. Thereafter, one of Thailand’s most influential newspaper titles will exist only online, ending a print legacy that helped shape the country’s political discourse for more than 40 years.

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