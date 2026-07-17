A fresh AMLO order has frozen another ฿13 million in assets linked to Kla Tham MP Chonnapat Naksua, raising the total restrained to about ฿170 million as the DSI expands one of Thailand’s biggest online gambling investigations linked to a sitting MP.

The Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office have dramatically expanded their financial crackdown on an alleged online gambling network linked to Kla Tham Party MP Chonnapat Naksua, freezing another ฿13 million in assets and lifting the total restrained to about ฿170 million. The latest action follows coordinated raids across four provinces, the discovery of assets valued at around ฿150 million and continuing Civil Court proceedings, while investigators say they are still tracing additional property as one of Thailand’s highest-profile organised crime investigations gathers momentum.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) have intensified their financial investigation into an alleged online gambling network, ordering the seizure and freezing of 11 more assets worth almost ฿13 million from Kla Tham Party MP Chonnapat Naksua and his associates.

The latest order lifts the total value of assets restrained in the case to about ฿170 million. Meanwhile, investigators say additional property remains under examination.

The DSI announced the latest developments on Thursday in Special Case No. 150/2568. The case concerns Mr Chonnapat and others accused of jointly organising gambling through electronic media. Investigators say the suspected operation affected public order and morality.

DSI expands online gambling case after raids across four provinces uncover key evidence

They also say it caused economic damage. As the investigation expands, financial investigators continue tracing property believed to be linked to the alleged criminal network.

The latest asset freeze follows a coordinated operation launched after the DSI secured Criminal Court search warrants. On March 5, officers searched 10 locations across four provinces. Specifically, investigators searched five sites in Songkhla, one in Pathum Thani, two in Nonthaburi and two in Bangkok. The operation sought evidence and the arrest of suspects named in court warrants.

The raids brought together the DSI’s Technology and Information Crime Division, the Narcotics Crime Division, the Surveillance and Intelligence Centre, the Special Cases Operations Centre Region 9 and the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

During the searches, investigators recovered evidence they believe links directly to Mr Chonnapat. Consequently, special investigators seized assets suspected of being connected to the alleged offences. Those assets included land with buildings, branded goods, vehicles and bank deposits. The initial seizures were valued at approximately ฿10 million.

Financial investigators trace further assets before referring evidence worth ฿150 million to AMLO

However, the financial inquiry continued well beyond the searches. Investigators examined ownership records, banking information and property holdings linked to the suspects.

In doing so, they uncovered further evidence concerning assets belonging to Mr Chonnapat and his associates. According to the DSI, those additional assets were worth about ฿150 million. The department therefore forwarded the evidence to AMLO on May 19 for action under anti-money laundering legislation.

AMLO subsequently reviewed the material through its Transaction Committee. Following that assessment, the committee issued Order No. Y.151/2569 on July 14. The order authorised the temporary seizure and freezing of another 11 assets linked to the investigation.

Those assets include land with buildings, branded goods, vehicles and money held in bank accounts. Together, they are valued at exactly ฿12,965,056.15. In parallel, investigators continue examining other assets identified during the inquiry.

AMLO orders fresh asset freeze covering land vehicles, bank accounts and branded goods

Separately, AMLO disclosed further details following the seventh Transaction Committee meeting of 2026, held on July 16.

Deputy Secretary-General Kamolsit Wongbutnoi and Deputy Secretary-General and AMLO spokesman Wittaya Neetitham jointly announced the committee’s decisions. AMLO Secretary-General Thepsu Bovornchotidara served as both a committee member and secretary during the meeting.

The committee approved action involving assets connected with several categories of suspected offences. These included public fraud, habitual fraud, electronic gambling and other predicate offences.

Notably, some of those investigations also involve politicians. The committee therefore approved several financial restraint measures during the session.

Earlier asset seizure orders worth ฿170 million remain before the Civil Court as inquiry widens

In Mr Chonnapat’s case, AMLO confirmed that assets had already been seized and frozen under two previous orders. Those actions were taken under Orders No. Y.286/2568 and Y.81/2569.

Both cases are now before the Civil Court under Case Nos. F 16/2569 and F 106/2569. With the latest order included, assets worth approximately ฿170 million have now been restrained as part of the investigation.

On another front, investigators uncovered further assets while continuing to trace the network’s finances. That discovery prompted the Transaction Committee to issue Order No. Y.151/2569. The order covers 11 additional items, including land with buildings, branded goods, vehicles and bank deposits.

Their combined value is almost ฿13 million. Finally, AMLO confirmed that the remaining assets identified during the investigation will continue to be examined under the law as both agencies pursue the financial investigation.

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