Beloved 73-year-old grandmother stabbed 13 times by raging alcoholic after he was refused ฿20 credit for liquor. The horror reveals the deadly dangers of daily alcohol abuse and uncontrolled violence as economic despair fuels a mental health crisis.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old man with a severe drinking problem after he brutally killed a beloved grandmother at midday on Monday. Forensic investigators said the attack was a frenzied outburst of rage. The woman was stabbed 13 times with a kitchen knife left at the scene. She had refused to extend ฿20 credit to Naphakorn Yangnok for more alcohol, triggering his violent fury. The suspect later admitted he suffers from severe withdrawal symptoms when he cannot access alcohol, a factor that fueled the deadly attack.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a 73-year-old grandmother and grocery store owner 13 times. The attack occurred after she refused to let him sign for ฿20 worth of liquor. Investigators from Bang Phli Police Station apprehended Naphakorn Yangnok after collecting CCTV evidence and forensic proof at the scene.

At 1:00 PM on September 1, 2025, police received a report that a woman had been found lying in a pool of blood in front of her store. Officers immediately coordinated with investigative teams, patrol units, and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers to reach the crime scene.

The victim, Mrs. Bunnam Saengmanee, was discovered inside her single-story house, which had a front extension serving as a grocery store. She had 13 stab wounds. A kitchen knife was found nearby and collected as evidence.

CCTV footage shows a middle-aged man entering the store before the body was discovered by two local women

CCTV footage captured a middle-aged man carrying a white shoulder bag entering the store before the body was discovered. Shortly afterwards, he left hurriedly and acted suspiciously. Two local women, Ms. Ae and Ms. Som, arrived to make a purchase and discovered the lifeless body. Shocked, they ran to alert neighbours. They explained that Mrs. Bunnam usually lived with children and grandchildren, but was alone that day.

The victim’s granddaughter, Ms. Chanita Lert-Amornchot, 47, said her grandmother had recently travelled from Kanchanaburi province to help manage the store for two weeks. She left at 11:30 AM to assist her boyfriend and returned to find the scene of the murder. Ms. Chanita also noticed ฿2,000 in cash was missing from a drawer. She believed this theft may have been the suspect’s motive.

Later, Bang Phli investigators identified the man in the CCTV footage as Naphakorn Yangnok, a 57-year-old former security guard. They apprehended him at his residence, which was located a short distance from the store. Mr. Naphakorn initially denied the crime.

However, after being confronted with evidence, he confessed. Police said the CCTV footage was a decisive factor.

Suspect admits to returning home to grab a knife and attacking the victim while heavily intoxicated

He admitted to visiting the store twice on September 1, seeking permission to sign for 20 baht worth of white liquor. The victim refused, saying he had not yet paid for a previous purchase. He insisted he had already paid, leading to a heated argument. Then, he returned home, retrieved a kitchen knife, and attacked the victim from behind.

Mr. Naphakorn stated he was heavily intoxicated and could not remember how many times he stabbed her. Furthermore, he admitted to taking two bottles of liquor without paying. After the attack, he returned home to shower and change.

He told investigators he drank one bottle of alcohol daily and feared withdrawal if he skipped it. He also expressed remorse and wished to pay respects to Mrs. Bunnam’s body.

Police charged Mr. Naphakorn with intentional murder and carrying a weapon. He was taken to Bang Phli Police Station for further questioning. Forensic officers collected DNA samples to corroborate his confession and link him to the crime scene. Authorities will conduct a reenactment of the crime to finalise the investigation.

Community reels as villagers reflect on alcohol-driven violence and the suspect’s trivial motive for murder

The murder shocked the local community. Villagers described Mrs. Bunnam as a hardworking, kind grandmother. Many said violent crimes were rare in the area. Nevertheless, they expressed concern about alcohol-related incidents escalating into violence.

Police emphasised the importance of CCTV surveillance and prompt reporting by neighbours. They also urged store owners to maintain security measures in isolated locations.

The suspect’s motive was trivial, revolving around a ฿20 liquor purchase. Police said alcohol was a major factor in the escalation. Officers stressed that disputes over small sums can turn deadly if combined with alcohol abuse. The case highlights how addiction and anger can transform minor conflicts into horrific crimes.

Ms. Chanita added that her grandmother had travelled to Bang Phli to help manage the shop temporarily. Therefore, she was alone when the attack occurred. Investigators noted that two local women discovered the body shortly after the crime. Their timely report helped police act quickly. CCTV footage captured the suspect leaving just before the women arrived, providing crucial evidence.

Suspect confesses fully and reveals daily alcohol dependence while police collect DNA for prosecution

Mr. Naphakorn admitted he returned home to retrieve the knife. He then stabbed the victim while she had her back turned. He also admitted to taking two bottles of liquor without paying. Later, he took a shower, showing his disconnection from reality even after committing the crime. He told officers, “I drink daily. If I don’t, I will die from withdrawal. Now I feel guilty.”

Police confirmed that DNA samples were collected from the knife and the crime scene. Investigators will compare them with the suspect’s DNA to finalise the case. Senior police officers intimated that the suspect will face intentional murder charges and weapons charges. Furthermore, they said a court date would be scheduled after completing the investigation.

The community continues to mourn Mrs. Bunnam’s death. Local residents said she was known for helping neighbours and being a pillar of the village. Many fear that alcohol-related violence could increase unless preventive measures are taken.

Police emphasised that this case shows the importance of vigilance, swift reporting and cooperation with law enforcement.

The deadly murder highlights how minor disputes can escalate into extreme violence with alcohol and greed

The murder also highlights a harsh reality: small disputes can escalate into extreme violence. Alcohol abuse, anger and greed combined tragically on Monday, September 1. Samut Prakan police hope the suspect’s swift arrest will bring justice. They also hope it will prevent similar incidents in other small villages.

The case undoubtedly serves as a wake-up call about the deadly consequences of alcohol-fueled anger in Thailand.

At the same time, it is a stark reminder of the country’s chronic mental health crisis, driven by harsh economic conditions at the bottom of Thai society, where the money supply has been contracting.

Further reading:

Brutal murder of beautiful young nurse by her malevolent uncle leads to death penalty calls in Trang

Arrest in Phang-nga linked to grisly murder found at a local pier. Body dumped in chains and dumbbells

Sakon Nakhon Police make a grim discovery. Two steel coffins submerged in a pond, a double murder

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Bangkok murder pond searched as police may have arrested an evil serial killer just like his father in 1983

2-year-old shot dead by gold robber Thursday night as 3 die, 4 injured in mass shooting with silencer gun

Bizarre and macabre tragedy in Udon Thani as deranged man murders his wife and daughters over college debt

Death sentence for a serial murderer who killed 5 including his pregnant wife and her father in a family row

Parents call for the execution of man who murdered two young teachers at their Rayong home for a motorbike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>