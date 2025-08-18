Brutal murder of beautiful young nurse by her malevolent uncle leads to death penalty calls in Trang

Brutal murder shocks Trang as 44-year-old uncle beats 20-year-old nursing student niece to death at home, sparking public outrage, funeral mourning and calls from family and community for maximum punishment, including the death penalty for the killer.

Trang in southern Thailand was shaken this week by a horrific family murder. A 44-year-old uncle brutally killed his 20-year-old niece, Ms. Parichat, also known as Nong Cheer, who was training to become a nurse. Police caught the suspect after a tense manhunt. She was beaten to death with a piece of timber at their shared family home. Her 17-year-old boyfriend, Mr. Thiradech, called for the killer to face the death penalty. He told reporters that his girlfriend had long feared her uncle’s dark intentions, but no one could have imagined such a savage act.

A family in Trang province in Southern Thailand is in mourning after a shocking murder allegedly committed by one of its own. Ms. Parichat, also known as Nong Cheer, a 20-year-old third-year nursing student at Boromarajonani College of Nursing, was killed by her 44-year-old uncle, Mr. Suriyan. Police said he used a wooden stick to strike her multiple times.

Authorities arrested Mr. Suriyan after a seven-hour manhunt through a forested area in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Ratsada District, bordering Huai Yot. Following his arrest, he admitted acting out of anger because he felt his niece received more attention from the family. However, relatives strongly dispute this reasoning.

Family tensions and fears were ignored, leading to the brutal murder of a young nursing student at home

According to the victim’s boyfriend, Mr. Thiradech, 17, Nong Cheer was quiet at home but cheerful with friends. Nevertheless, she was terrified of her uncle and often hid in her room. “Even when we were together, she would stay inside if he appeared nearby,” he said.

Relatives described the relationship as tense. The grandmother explained that Nong Cheer often refused to eat in her uncle’s presence. Moreover, she said the young woman preferred isolation, fearing confrontation. Consequently, family gatherings were always stressful.

On the day of the attack, the uncle struck Nong Cheer inside his home in Nong Chang Lan Subdistrict. Despite the young woman’s promising future as she neared graduation, her life was brutally snuffed out. The young nurse was taken to Huai Yot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The brutality has shocked the local community.

Boyfriend demands immediate death penalty as family mourns tragic loss of young nursing student

The boyfriend has demanded justice immediately. “The perpetrator’s claim of jealousy is false. This was too cruel. He must face the death penalty,” he said. He also recalled that Nong Cheer had been afraid of her uncle since elementary school, after a previous incident left a lasting impression.

Police charged Mr. Suriyan with intentional murder and began the standard legal process, including drug testing and evidence collection. Additionally, they continue to gather witness statements and monitor family accounts to understand the full context of the crime.

At Wat Khlong Muen Temple in Nong Prue Subdistrict, family and friends held a funeral service. The atmosphere was sombre and heavy with grief. Relatives remembered Nong Cheer as kind, hardworking and full of life. Despite the tragedy, they emphasised her bright future and dedication to nursing.

Grandmother vows never to forgive son for cruelty while family recalls niece’s constant fear at home

The grandmother expressed profound anger. She vowed never to visit her son again, calling his actions extreme and unforgivable. Furthermore, she stated that no punishment would be sufficient to erase the cruelty inflicted on her granddaughter.

The boyfriend described Nong Cheer’s life at home as tense and fearful. She lived separately within the same household and avoided her uncle whenever possible. “She only came out when someone she trusted called her,” he said. Additionally, she had a long-lasting fear due to the uncle’s earlier threats.

According to family members, the uncle’s justification that he acted out of resentment was unconvincing. They insisted that the grandmother divided love and attention equally among grandchildren. Nevertheless, the suspect believed otherwise and claimed ill intentions on his niece’s part.

Police said the manhunt lasted seven hours in a dense forest. During this time, authorities coordinated multiple teams to prevent his escape. Eventually, they apprehended him, ensuring the suspect could face justice.

Public outrage grows as community demands maximum punishment for brutal family murder of young nurse

The case has drawn national attention. Public sentiment strongly condemns the attack. Many call for the maximum sentence. The victim’s boyfriend stated repeatedly that he refuses to believe the uncle’s excuses. “No one deserves this. The act was deliberate,” he said.

Friends and neighbours recalled Nong Cheer as compassionate, dedicated and full of potential. They said she was excited to graduate and begin her nursing career. Her death not only destroyed her future but also left her community in shock.

Furthermore, the boyfriend criticised the claim that Nong Cheer was disrespectful or overstepped boundaries. “She stayed in her room to avoid conflict. This was a deliberate attack, not a dispute,” he said. His statement emphasised the cruelty of the act.

The grandmother also described the home environment. She said the uncle often displayed jealousy toward her grandchildren, who, he claimed, received more attention. Nevertheless, she personally ensured equality in care and love. Despite this, the uncle’s resentment escalated to violence.

Authorities continue the investigation while a family mourns and seeks justice for violent niece killing

Authorities continue to investigate. They are compiling statements, forensic evidence and witness accounts. In addition, officials are reviewing family dynamics to provide context for the prosecution. Legal experts expect the case to be complex, given the familial relationships involved.

Meanwhile, the funeral and mourning ceremonies provide closure for family and friends. Relatives emphasised Nong Cheer’s accomplishments and character. They remembered her for kindness, dedication and intelligence. Tragically, these qualities could not protect her from her uncle’s violent and hate-filled intentions.

The community has expressed anger, grief and a demand for justice. Citizens and officials alike have condemned the act. Public calls for the death penalty have grown louder. Meanwhile, the family tries to recover emotionally, while the legal process moves forward.

Ultimately, Nong Cheer’s death represents both a personal and societal tragedy. The case is another example of mindless violence seen in Thailand. Certainly, it highlights extreme family conflict, jealousy and the devastating consequences of unchecked anger.

For now, local police are determined that justice will be served. The 44-year-old suspect is undoubtedly a dangerous man. Meanwhile, the victim’s loved ones can only grieve the loss of a beautiful young woman.

