Police sergeant fends off four attackers with gunfire in latest southern insurgency attack in Pattani

A wounded police sergeant returned fire after four gunmen opened fire in a brazen Pattani ambush. The attackers escaped by motorcycle and boat, sparking a major security dragnet as investigators hunt the armed group which was thwarted in this latest attempt at murder.

A police sergeant fought back after being shot in a daylight ambush by four gunmen in Thailand’s insurgency-hit Deep South on Sunday, returning fire despite a bullet wound before his attackers escaped by motorcycle and boat. The brazen attack has triggered an intensive manhunt across Pattani, with checkpoints, roadblocks and forensic teams deployed as investigators race to identify the assailants, reconstruct their escape and uncover who carried out the carefully coordinated assault.

A police sergeant survived a brazen ambush in Pattani on Sunday after four gunmen opened fire while he was on leave. The officer was wounded but returned fire before the attackers escaped by motorcycle and boat, triggering an immediate security operation.

The attack unfolded on July 26 in Thung Yang Daeng district, Pattani province. The injured officer serves with Kota Bharu Police Station in neighbouring Yala province. According to initial inquiries, he was off duty when four assailants suddenly opened fire.

One bullet struck his thigh. Despite the wound, the sergeant immediately returned fire. However, there were no immediate reports that any attacker had been hit.

Gunmen flee by boat and motorcycle. Wounded sergeant is hospitalised as security dragnet widens

According to the officer, the gunmen quickly split into separate groups after the exchange. Some reportedly fled by motorcycle. Others escaped by boat. Nevertheless, investigators have yet to establish their exact route. Officers are now verifying witness accounts while reconstructing the suspects’ movements after the ambush.

In response, emergency responders rushed the wounded sergeant to Thung Yang Daeng Hospital. Doctors treated his injuries before arranging his transfer to Pattani Hospital. Medical staff later confirmed his condition was stable. He remains under specialist care.

Meanwhile, police coordinated with military and other security units across the area. Checkpoints and roadblocks were rapidly established on routes believed likely to be used by the fleeing suspects. Security personnel also increased patrols around the district.

Search teams simultaneously expanded operations across both road and riverside areas. The objective was to intercept the attackers before they could disappear.

Separately, forensic officers secured the crime scene and began a detailed examination. Investigators collected spent bullet casings and searched for additional physical evidence. They also documented other traces left behind during the attack.

Police examine escape routes and forensic evidence as hunt intensifies for four armed attackers

As part of this work, officers gathered witness statements from people near the scene. Those accounts are now being compared with forensic findings to establish the sequence of events.

Notably, police have not disclosed what firearms were used during the attack. Investigators have also withheld details about the suspects’ identities. Likewise, no possible motive has been released. The investigation therefore remains in its early stages.

On another front, detectives are concentrating on the escape itself. Reports that the attackers used both motorcycles and boats are receiving close scrutiny. Investigators are attempting to determine where the groups separated. They are also working to establish whether additional vehicles or accomplices were involved after the shooting.

At the same time, security personnel continued monitoring routes leading from Thung Yang Daeng district. Roadblocks remained in place while officers searched passing vehicles. Patrols also maintained a visible presence throughout the surrounding area as the operation continued.

So far, no arrests have been announced. Even so, investigators continue gathering forensic evidence and reviewing witness information. Authorities said further details will be released as they become available. Police are continuing efforts to identify, locate and arrest the four men responsible for the daylight ambush.

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