Norwegian man sent to hospital after he went berserk in Bangkok on Friday and tried to steal a Tuk Tuk

Norwegian man goes berserk in Bangkok, attacking a tuk-tuk driver and a woman on a bicycle before fleeing through Sukhumvit. Police arrested him near a hotel after a brief chase. He showed violent behaviour in custody and was sent for a mental health assessment.

Bangkok police at Thong Lor on Friday moved to have a crazed 22-year-old Norwegian sent to hospital for a mental health assessment. The action followed a burst of violent behaviour in the busy Sukhumvit area. Firstly, Notland Jorgen assaulted a tuk-tuk driver after trying to steal the vehicle in traffic. Moments later, he shoved a woman off her bicycle and fled. When officers arrested him, he continued to display violent conduct in custody.

Bangkok police arrested a Norwegian man on Friday after two violent theft attempts in the Sukhumvit area. The incidents involved an attempted tuk-tuk hijacking and the theft of a woman’s bicycle. The man displayed erratic behaviour throughout the sequence. Officers said his actions escalated quickly as he moved between several Sukhumvit locations. Police later tested him for alcohol, but the results were negative. Toxicology results remain pending.

The first incident occurred near Sukhumvit 25. A tuk-tuk driver, identified as Wasan, said the suspect approached him as if seeking directions. Moments later, the man shoved him from the vehicle. Wasan fell to the ground.

The suspect then tried to start the tuk-tuk. However, the driver managed to remove the key before the man fled on foot. Police were alerted immediately.

Police pursue Norwegian suspect after failed tuk-tuk theft and flight from Sukhumvit 25 incident

Soon afterwards, a second attack was reported near Sukhumvit 43. A woman named Sunee said the same man confronted her as she rode a red bicycle. He pushed her off the bicycle, injuring her.

He then rode away toward Thonglor Road. Officers said she provided a matching description of the suspect. She also identified the bicycle’s colour and route of flight. Police began tracking the man through multiple points in the district.

Meanwhile, officers coordinated with units from Thonglor Police Station. They located the suspect around noon near the Nikko Bangkok Hotel on Sukhumvit 55. He was riding the stolen bicycle when officers moved in.

Police issued orders for him to stop. He ignored the commands. Officers then restrained him on the ground. Witnesses saw the arrest unfold in front of the hotel. Some recorded the incident on their phones.

Officers track suspect after a bicycle assault and arrest him near Sukhumvit 55 following rapid pursuit

Police identified the suspect as Notland Jorgen, a 22-year-old Norwegian national. He continued to show aggressive behaviour after the arrest. As officers transported him to Thonglor Police Station, he resisted instructions.

Later, inside the holding cell, he injured himself by striking his head against the bars. Officers intervened and secured medical attention. They also notified immigration authorities and the Norwegian Embassy.

Both victims were brought to the police station later that day. They pointed to the suspect as the attacker. Their statements matched the sequence of events reported earlier. Police said the red bicycle recovered at the arrest scene belonged to the second victim.

Officers recorded the evidence and prepared the initial case file. They then confirmed that the man would face charges of attempted robbery, causing harm and robbery causing harm.

Suspect identified as Notland Jorgen showed violent behaviour in custody before hospitalisation

Later that evening, police conducted an alcohol test. The result was negative. They then ordered a drug screen. Toxicology results are expected soon. Officers stressed that the tests are standard for violent or erratic conduct. The results will be added to the investigative file.

The following morning, police invoked their authority under the Thailand Mental Health Act 2008. They transferred the suspect to a Bangkok hospital for assessment. Officers said the transfer was necessary due to his behaviour during detention.

He will remain under medical observation while doctors evaluate his condition. Police will wait for the assessment before deciding on further legal steps.

Investigators continued reviewing CCTV footage from along Sukhumvit Road. The footage is expected to confirm the man’s movement between Sukhumvit 25, Sukhumvit 43, and Sukhumvit 55. Police also reviewed witness statements from bystanders who saw him fleeing on foot and later riding the bicycle. The evidence will be compiled for prosecutors.

Police await toxicology results and review CCTV as the suspect undergoes mental health assessment

Both victims received medical checks after their attacks. Their injuries were minor. They were discharged the same day. Police said they will remain in contact with both victims during the investigation. Officers are also working with immigration officials to verify the suspect’s status and recent movements in Thailand.

The case remains active. Police said updates will follow when the toxicology report is complete and when doctors issue their assessment.

Further questioning will occur only after the suspect stabilises. Officers said the final case file will include victim statements, CCTV footage, medical assessments, and forensic results. They intend to forward the completed file to prosecutors without delay.

Further reading:

Failed Indian company director freaks out in central Bangkok with an imitation firearm after taking pot

Marijuana linked to Moroccan woman’s death from rooftop pool area of Bangkok hotel Saturday morning

UK man the latest foreign tourist to die in high rise balcony fall in Nong Prue Pattaya last Saturday

Chinese tourist falls to his death from 21st floor Pattaya hotel room on Sunday. Foul play ruled out in police probe

Horror for UK tourist in Phuket who saw his wife fall to her death in front of his eyes early Wednesday

28-year-old Ukrainian tourist falls to her death from luxury villa pool larking with friends in Phuket

Pattaya police regional chief praises arrest of two burglars targeting pool villas rented to foreigners

Pattaya pool party for Indian tourists raided by police. No drugs found but the event was unlicenced say police