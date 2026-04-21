Dismissed Pattaya police officer in prison after court denied bail due to gravity of the charges filed

Sergeant Joe remains jailed as Pattaya court denies 500,000-baht bail in fatal cannabis shop shooting. Former officer faces murder charges after a Walking Street gun attack killed a shop owner. Prison remand comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation.

An investigative officer at Pattaya City Police Station was lodged at Pattaya Special Prison on Monday evening following a fatal shooting on Sunday in the resort city’s Walking Street area. The on-duty policeman was charged with intentional murder and other offences after a cannabis shop owner was killed by an 11 mm firearm at close range. The 54-year-old police officer known as “Sergeant Joe” appeared visibly upset during Monday’s police operation, during which he was charged and brought before the Pattaya Provincial Court, where bail was denied due to the grievous nature of the offence and the potential penalty.

Police Lieutenant Jirasak Srikatthanam, 54, known as “Sergeant Joe,” remained in custody on Monday evening. It came after Pattaya Provincial Court denied bail in the high-profile fatal shooting case. The court ruling came on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.

Meanwhile, relatives brought 500,000 baht in cash to support the bail request. However, the court rejected the application for temporary release on the basis that the charge was a serious one with an extremely high penalty.

Subsequently, officers transferred Jirasak to be remanded at Pattaya Special Prison immediately after the hearing. He had appeared at the first remand hearing earlier that day. According to court proceedings, he showed visible distress during the transfer.

Now dismissed policeman used costume to disguise appearance and mocked officers on the murder case

The now-dismissed policeman used a costume to disguise appearance and mocked officers as murder case continued. At the same time, it was reported that he upbraided and mocked some of the officers processing his case. Meanwhile, the case, including a charge of intentional murder, continues. The now-dismissed officer faces both criminal and disciplinary processes.

The case stems from a fatal shooting on April 19, 2026. Specifically, it occurred behind a cannabis shop near Walking Street in South Pattaya. The policeman had been drinking in company when an argument arose. The owner of the cannabis dispensary attempted to intervene. In particular, he attempted to control the serving Pattaya police officer.

Police identified the victim as a 41-year-old shop owner, Mr. King. Furthermore, reports also named him as Phattharathorn Jirachokchaikul. He died after being shot during a confrontation with the officer.

According to investigators, Jirasak served as a deputy investigation inspector at Pattaya City Police Station. Furthermore, he was on duty at the time of the incident. Police stated he was heavily intoxicated during the events. Meanwhile, he had been drinking with a group behind the cannabis shop. The gathering later escalated into a violent dispute.

CCTV shows confrontation as officer argues and victim intervenes with wai before close range shooting

Retrieved CCTV footage shows a confrontation as officer argues and victim intervenes with wai before close range shooting. CCTV footage reviewed by police captured part of the confrontation. Initially, the officer argued with a man in a white shirt. Subsequently, tensions increased within the group. Meanwhile, the victim intervened to calm the situation. He raised his hands in a wai gesture to de-escalate the conflict.

However, the situation continued to deteriorate. The victim attempted to separate individuals involved in the argument. Notably, police said the suspect was armed with an 11-mm handgun. At that point, the confrontation became physical at close range.

Investigators stated the officer first attempted to fire at another diner. However, that initial shot missed the target. Subsequently, the confrontation escalated further among those present. Meanwhile, multiple individuals tried to intervene during the struggle. As a result, the situation became chaotic and uncontrolled.

Police confirmed the victim tried to disarm the officer during the altercation. Furthermore, the suspect fired at close range during the struggle. The victim was struck twice beneath the left ribcage. As a result, he collapsed immediately at the scene. Meanwhile, witnesses attempted emergency first aid before medical arrival.

Victim dies in hospital as autopsy ordered firearm seized and licensing checked against video evidence

However, the victim died in hospital despite treatment. Emergency responders had transported him after initial assistance at the scene. Meanwhile, police secured the area shortly after reports of gunfire. The incident occurred around 1.06 am, according to initial reports. However, police later placed response time closer to 1.20 am.

Meanwhile, patrol officers were dispatched after gunfire reports in the area. Upon arrival, rescue workers were already treating the injured man. Furthermore, officers confirmed the suspect did not flee the scene. He remained at the location and was arrested without resistance.

Police identified the suspect as a serving sub-lieutenant officer. Specifically, he worked in the investigative unit at Pattaya City Police Station. Meanwhile, Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo confirmed his identity. He also stated the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Following the arrest, investigators began collecting evidence immediately. Furthermore, CCTV footage was secured for detailed review. Witness statements were gathered from multiple individuals at the scene. Meanwhile, forensic teams processed the crime scene for physical evidence. As a result, investigators began reconstructing the sequence of events.

Senior police issue dismissal order citing intentional homicide, attempted homicide and firearm charges

The victim’s body was sent for autopsy procedures. Meanwhile, the firearm used in the shooting was seized for examination. Authorities also reviewed its licensing status as part of the investigation. Furthermore, investigators cross-checked witness accounts against video evidence.

On the same day, senior police issued a dismissal order. Police Major General Pongphan Wongmanithet, the Chonburi police chief, signed the directive. Furthermore, the order cited serious disciplinary misconduct. It also confirmed the officer was under criminal investigation. As a result, he was removed from active service immediately.

The order listed multiple charges against Jirasak. These included intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. Furthermore, he faced unlawful possession of a firearm charges. In addition, authorities charged him with carrying a weapon in public without permission. Moreover, he was accused of firing a weapon in a populated area without justification.

Dismissal order lists murder and weapons charges as conduct deemed damaging to police force’s image

The order stated that the conduct damaged the image of the Royal Thai Police. Meanwhile, it noted his duty was crime prevention and suppression. However, he now faces allegations of serious criminal conduct. Therefore, authorities concluded he could not remain in service.

The dismissal was issued under the National Police Act B.E. 2565 (2022). Furthermore, additional regulations from 2004 were also applied. However, disciplinary proceedings will continue in parallel with criminal investigations. Meanwhile, the suspect retains the right to appeal within 30 days. If unsuccessful, he may pursue action in the Administrative Court within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the national police leadership ordered a full investigation review. Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan, the Royal Thai Police Inspector General, confirmed the directive. Furthermore, senior officials ordered swift disciplinary and criminal action. As a result, the case has been placed under urgent oversight.

Investigators continue reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements. Furthermore, forensic analysis remains ongoing. Meanwhile, the sequence of events is still being formally reconstructed. Authorities are cross-checking all evidence before final conclusions.

The suspect remains in custody at Pattaya Special Prison. Meanwhile, criminal proceedings continue through standard legal channels. Furthermore, disciplinary and criminal cases are progressing in parallel. As a result, the investigation remains active with further updates expected.

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