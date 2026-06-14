A transgender woman was rescued from the sea behind Pattaya’s Walking Street after reportedly smoking a cannabis joint and jumping into the water. Police spent 30 minutes negotiating before entering the sea as witnesses reported screams and officers found suspected cannabis equipment used by the woman.

A transgender woman sparked a dramatic early hours sea rescue on Sunday behind Pattaya’s Walking Street after reportedly smoking a cannabis joint, screaming and jumping into the dark waters below a seaside shop. Police spent 30 tense minutes trying to bring her back to shore before entering the sea themselves, later finding suspected cannabis equipment as the woman was sent for physical and mental health checks under Mental Health Act 2008 police powers.

A transgender woman was pulled from the sea behind a Pattaya cannabis shop in a dramatic pre-dawn rescue near Walking Street on Sunday. The incident followed reports that she smoked a cannabis joint before jumping into the water.

Pattaya City Police Station received the emergency alert at 4.40 am on June 14. The location was behind a cannabis shop in Soi 16, Walking Street, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Immediately, officers coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation teams and Pattaya City special affairs officers before rushing to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers moved to the rear balcony overlooking the sea. The area was used as a seaside seating space for customers. There, they spotted the woman swimming below the building. She wore only brown trousers and had no shirt. Moreover, she carried no identification documents.

Police spent 30 minutes negotiating before entering the sea and finding cannabis evidence at scene

At the same time, officers saw her talking to herself while repeatedly entering and leaving the water. Initially, they called for her to return to shore. However, the woman ignored repeated requests and continued swimming away from rescuers.

As a result, a tense standoff lasted nearly 30 minutes beside the dark waters behind Walking Street. Despite continued efforts from officers, the woman refused to come back voluntarily. Eventually, police entered the sea from beneath the building and reached her directly.

Following the rescue, officers brought her safely back to land without injury. Subsequently, they inspected the rear balcony where the incident began. During the search, they discovered a tube believed to have been used for cannabis. The item was recorded as information for further examination.

Separately, local Pattaya news outlet Siam Chon News reported accounts from witnesses inside the shop. A customer identified as 49-year-old Ked said the woman entered alone and ordered one cannabis joint.

Witness says woman screamed and jumped into the sea as employee confirms cannabis shop events

Approximately five minutes later, the woman walked towards the rear section of the premises. Shortly afterwards, Ked heard loud screaming from the area. She then saw the woman remove her shoes and jump into the sea.

In parallel, a shop employee described the same sequence of events. The employee said the woman sat inside the shop and ordered a cannabis joint. Afterwards, she walked towards the seaside area before entering the water.

Meanwhile, officers completed the emergency operation and removed the woman from the waterfront. In response, she was transferred to relevant agencies for physical and mental health checks. These examinations will help establish the circumstances behind the early morning sea incident near Pattaya Walking Street.

For now, police continue reviewing the information gathered at the scene, including witness statements and items recovered from the rear balcony.

Further reading:

Concerns about cannabis as foreign tourist in Pattaya attacks Thai man complaining about public smoking

Senior Bangkok police officer charged with armed robbery of Pathum Thani cannabis shop this week

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

Former police chief raises concerns about Ferrari Joe’s prison death as officials insist it was suicide

Enquiry into the suicide of Ferrari Joe or Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night

Rights activist’s concern as the trial of Ferrari Joe begins in Bangkok for killing of a smalltime drugs suspect

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

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