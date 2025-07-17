Thai woman suffers violent reaction after eating cannabis jelly given by a Korean man in Pattaya. She fled his apartment, seeking help from passersby. Police may investigate possible coercion and warn about cannabis misuse amid growing nightlife safety concerns.

A young woman was found in a distressed and disoriented state on Wednesday after suffering a violent reaction to cannabis. She had fled an apartment in Pattaya’s Nong Prue area, claiming a South Korean man pressured her to smoke cannabis and then gave her jelly snacks laced with the drug. Moments later, she was overcome by nausea and began vomiting uncontrollably. Panicked and sick, she bolted from the apartment and ran into the street for help. Locals spotted her in distress and rushed to assist. Police were called, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She later told officers the man had refused to let her leave once she started to feel unwell. Police did not immediately detain the man. Instead, they advised the woman to consider filing a criminal complaint. The case raises renewed concerns about the misuse of cannabis and the vulnerability of women in Pattaya’s nightlife scene.

Passersby rescue Thai woman on Pattaya street after cannabis jelly leaves her disoriented and trembling

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Pattaya Second Road, near Soi 5, in the Nong Prue area. Local residents noticed the woman staggering and trembling uncontrollably by the roadside.

They immediately called Pattaya City police and stepped in to assist her. In response, some poured water on her face. Others offered her an inhaler to help ease her breathing. As a result, her condition slowly began to stabilise.

When police arrived, they found the woman still disoriented and visibly shaken. Officers identified her only as “Biu,” a 25-year-old Thai national. She could barely speak, but she managed to explain what had happened.

According to Biu, earlier that night, she had accompanied a male customer to his room. The man was described as South Korean, though his identity was not released.

Cannabis jelly incident began after Korean allegedly encouraged woman to smoke marijuana in apartment

Once there, he reportedly encouraged her to smoke cannabis. Initially hesitant, she eventually agreed. Then, he offered her jelly snacks. Soon after, she ate them but began to feel dizzy, nauseous and overwhelmed.

Consequently, Biu said she quickly suspected the jelly also contained cannabis. The combined effect of smoking and eating the drug made her feel seriously ill.

However, when she tried to leave the room, the man allegedly refused to let her go. Frightened, Biu ran out of the building and onto the street in search of help.

Luckily, passersby nearby noticed her condition and rushed to assist. Their actions likely prevented further harm. Afterwards, police transported her to a hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, medical staff monitored her condition and then discharged her later that morning. Police later escorted her back to her accommodation to rest and recover.

She fled in panic after man blocked exit as drug effects worsened, but quick action brought her to safety

Subsequently, authorities told Biu she could file a formal complaint at any time. They said she should return to the station if she chose to take legal action.

Importantly, officers are now reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. If the man intentionally gave her cannabis-laced food without consent, he could face serious penalties.

Cannabis was decriminalised in Thailand in June 2022. However, recreational use remains controversial and partly restricted. Therefore, the sale or distribution of cannabis products, especially to unsuspecting individuals, is illegal and punishable under Thai law.

Moreover, this incident raises growing concerns about how cannabis is being used in nightlife settings. Some fear it is being offered to women without clear consent or proper information.

Legal review underway as cannabis laws tested by nightlife case involving consent and public safety risks

Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife, attracts thousands of visitors each month. Yet, incidents like this point to potential abuse within the entertainment industry.

Therefore, authorities are urging people to stay alert and cautious. Police say anyone consuming cannabis products should know exactly what they are taking.

Meanwhile, health experts warn that cannabis can have unpredictable effects. These include anxiety, rapid heartbeat, disorientation, and in some cases, hallucinations. Notably, when consumed in edible form, the effects are often delayed and more intense.

In Biu’s case, her symptoms — shaking, confusion, and nausea — were consistent with cannabis intoxication. But because she received help quickly, she recovered without major complications.

Health officials say edibles like cannabis jelly can trigger delayed symptoms and lead to serious emergencies

Still, her experience left her frightened and distressed. While she is now safe, she must decide whether to pursue legal action against the man.

Authorities stressed they will support her if she chooses to come forward. Additionally, they encouraged other women in similar situations to speak out.

This incident comes amid increasing reports of cannabis-related emergencies in Thailand. Since the drug’s partial legalisation, hospitals have reported more cases of accidental or excessive consumption.

As a result, government officials have already introduced new regulations to limit access and prevent abuse. These include bans on recreational consumption, stronger labeling laws, and restrictions on cannabis-infused products, in addition to allowing only medical use with a doctor’s prescription. The new regime comes into effect in mid-November 2025.

Authorities weigh stronger cannabis rules as case fuels debate over misuse, consent, and consumer protection

For now, Biu’s case is a reminder of the importance of consent, awareness and safety. Tourists and locals alike are urged to take caution — especially when offered food or substances by strangers.

Certainly, only thanks to alert passersby and a prompt police response, a potentially dangerous situation was brought under control. However, questions remain about the intentions of the man involved and whether he will face consequences.

Presently, Pattaya police must decide whether to investigate. They are also reminding the public: if you see someone in distress, don’t hesitate to help or call emergency services. Your quick action could save a life.

