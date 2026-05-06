Concerns about cannabis as foreign tourist in Pattaya attacks Thai man complaining about public smoking

Tourist fury on Pattaya beach: foreign man ‘attacks Thai diner from behind’ after cannabis warning. Claimed he was a boxer and sparked chaos. The incident is linked to an earlier assault as police step in and order him out and away from the scene.

A confrontation over public cannabis use turned violent on Pattaya beach on Monday, 4 May 2026, when a foreign tourist allegedly attacked a Thai man who had issued a polite warning, sparking panic among diners and a swift police response. The suspect, who reportedly claimed to be a “boxer,” is accused of striking from behind and continuing to provoke others after officers intervened. Witnesses also link him to an earlier assault on another group, pointing to repeated aggression in a crowded tourist zone, as authorities moved quickly to contain the scene while key questions over injuries and identity remain unresolved.

A physical altercation broke out on Pattaya beach on 4 May 2026 after a foreign tourist allegedly attacked a Thai man, police said. The incident unfolded in a busy beachfront dining area where multiple groups were eating and relaxing.

According to police, the conflict began with a complaint about cannabis use in public, and it escalated within moments.

Kittipong Sa-ardchandee, 29, said he had been sitting with relatives by the beach while eating. He noticed a nearby group of foreign tourists smoking cannabis. He said the smell drifted across the seating area and affected other visitors. As a result, he decided to approach the group. He stated he spoke calmly and asked them not to smoke in a public space.

Dispute over public cannabis smoking escalates after Thai man politely confronts tourist group nearby

However, the response quickly turned hostile. At that point, the foreign tourist’s Thai girlfriend attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

Despite this, the man reportedly became angered. Kittipong said he then turned away and began walking back to his table. However, the situation did not end there, as the tourist allegedly followed him.

Kittipong reported that the man adopted a fighting stance and attacked him from behind. As a result, a scuffle broke out near the beachfront tables. Nearby diners witnessed the sudden violence and paused to watch. During the altercation, the attacker allegedly claimed to be a “boxer,” according to Kittipong.

Meanwhile, the confrontation drew attention from surrounding groups seated nearby. Kittipong further stated that this was not the first incident involving the same tourist. Earlier, another group of Thai diners had approached him with a similar warning. According to his account, that exchange also turned violent. He said the tourist allegedly assaulted members of that earlier group as well.

Tourist allegedly attacks from behind, claims to be a boxer as earlier diners report similar assault

Shortly after the second incident began, municipal officers arrived at the scene. They moved quickly to separate those involved and contain the situation.

As officers intervened, the physical confrontation was brought under control. However, the situation remained tense even after the scuffle ended.

Witnesses said the foreign tourist continued to provoke the group. He reportedly paced near the scene and made obscene gestures. As a result, officers issued direct instructions to prevent escalation. They ordered the tourist to return to his accommodation. At the same time, both parties were told to disperse from the area.

Municipal officers intervene, order tourist to leave and disperse groups as tensions remain at scene

Following the intervention, the crowd gradually cleared and the beachfront returned to normal activity. Police confirmed that no immediate arrests were announced at the scene. Likewise, no formal charges were detailed. Authorities also did not release the tourist’s identity or nationality.

Meanwhile, the extent of any injuries remains unclear. Officials did not confirm whether medical treatment was required.

However, officers stated their response prevented further violence. The case remains under review as authorities collect statements from those involved and from witnesses present at the scene.

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