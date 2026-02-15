Senior Metropolitan Police officer “Captain Khaek” arrested by his own force over an alleged 800,000 baht marijuana dispensary robbery in Pathum Thani. Dismissed immediately, remanded in custody as probe widens. He denies theft and says the search warrant was genuine.

A Police Lieutenant Colonel with the Metropolitan Police Bureau was brought before Pathum Thani Provincial Court on Saturday, charged with robbing a marijuana dispensary alongside several accomplices. The armed raid on the Pathum Thani outlet took place last Wednesday. However, the 47-year-old senior officer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongphop Kaewkoon, aka ‘Captain Khaek,’ denies the charges, insisting he was executing a search warrant at the premises during the alleged raid. The senior officer was immediately removed from the Royal Thai Police, and investigators are pursuing charges against him and four other accused men.

A senior Metropolitan Police Bureau officer has been arrested by his own force over an alleged audacious robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Pathum Thani Province. The suspect is Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongphop Kaewkoon, known as “Captain Khaek,” aged 47.

At the time, he was serving as a deputy investigative officer at Sutthisan Police Station. However, he had been seconded to the administrative office of Metropolitan Police Division 2. Immediately after his arrest, he was dismissed from duty.

The order was signed by Police Major General Kiatikul Sonthinern, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2. Furthermore, a disciplinary committee was established to determine further sanctions. Meanwhile, a serious disciplinary investigation has been formally launched.

Officer denies robbery claims, insists search warrant was genuine, and no firearm was used in raid

Nonetheless, the arrested officer claims he was simply executing a search warrant at the time of the alleged robbery. He denies taking any money or carrying a firearm during the operation.

According to investigators, the robbery targeted a marijuana shop within the jurisdiction of Pathum Thani City Police Station. Authorities reported that 800,000 baht in cash was stolen. In addition, more than 100 kilograms of marijuana were taken. The suspects are accused of jointly robbing property with weapons.

They are also charged with using a vehicle to commit the crime, transport stolen goods, or evade arrest. Significantly, police allege the gang used a search warrant to gain access to the shop. As a result, the operation appeared official at first glance.

On February 11, 2026, investigators gathered evidence from the scene. Subsequently, they applied for arrest warrants from the Pathum Thani Provincial Court. The court approved warrants for five suspects. They were identified as Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongpol Kaewkoon, Mr. Sawanchai Chuleart, known as “Bas,” 39, Mr. Amphon Numkhrut, 35, Mr. Kritsadaphat An, 24, and Mr. Anusak Srisaad, 39.

Five suspects named as court approves arrest warrants over armed dispensary robbery case

Each faces charges linked to armed robbery and coordinated criminal activity. Meanwhile, officers began tracking the movements of the accused.

Later, on the evening of February 13, Lt. Col. Pongpol Kaewkoon surrendered to authorities. He reported in response to the arrest warrant. At the same time, Pol. Lt. Col. Sirawich Chaiyawann, an investigative officer at Muang Pathum Thani Police Station, also surrendered.

Additionally, Pol. Lt. Manop Kaewken, 54, Deputy Inspector of the Patrol Division, Crime Suppression Bureau Region 1, surrendered despite no warrant having yet been issued. Mr. Sawanchai Chuleart surrendered under the warrant as well. However, other suspects remain at large and are being pursued.

On the morning of February 14, Pol. Lt. Col. Kajorn Chatkaewmani, Deputy Superintendent for Investigation at Muang Pathum Thani Police Station, escorted three suspects to court. They were taken to the Pathum Thani Provincial Court for remand. Prosecutors formally opposed bail. Authorities cited the suspects’ status as government officials. Moreover, they referred to the suspects’ professional networks. Therefore, police argued there was a risk of interference with evidence and witnesses.

Suspects remanded in custody as police oppose bail, citing risk of evidence interference

At the police station, the atmosphere was tense. Observers reported that the suspects appeared exhausted. They wore baseball caps to conceal their faces. Relatives had provided the caps earlier that morning. Shortly afterwards, officers escorted them into a police vehicle. Meanwhile, family members gathered outside the station. They brought food, water, clothing, and personal items. However, they declined to speak to reporters.

During questioning by the media, Captain Khaek firmly denied the allegations. He insisted that the search warrant used in the operation was genuine. He stated that he had personally requested it. Furthermore, he denied carrying a firearm during the incident.

He also denied threatening anyone at the shop. In addition, he rejected claims that 800,000 baht had been stolen. “It’s a real warrant, but I didn’t have a gun with me,” he said. He added that there was no intimidation and no theft of money. He further warned that reporting otherwise would amount to a false report.

According to Pol. Lt. Col. Kajorn, the investigation began after the shop owner filed a formal complaint. Officers then gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. Subsequently, they sought court approval for arrest warrants.

Three detained as probe widens and seized cash, marijuana and vehicles traced by investigators

Three suspects have now been detained under those warrants. Meanwhile, three others remain under investigation and require further questioning. Initially, all suspects denied the charges. They requested to give testimony in court rather than to investigators.

However, police stated that no search warrants were presented during interrogation. In addition, seized items, including cash, marijuana, and vehicles, are still being traced.

Significantly, Lt. Col. Pongphop had previously faced two disciplinary investigations. One case involved allegations of accepting bribes within Metropolitan Police Division 2. As a result, he was transferred from his original post. He was reassigned to assist in official duties at the division’s administrative office.

The second case concerned allegations that he and accomplices robbed a marijuana shop in Pathum Thani Province. Authorities later confirmed that he had taken three days of leave before committing the alleged crime. Consequently, investigators are examining his leave records as part of the current case.

Informant arrested in Lam Luk Ka as Region 1 officers widen probe into alleged police led raid

In a related development, investigators from Region 1 worked with Pathum Thani City Police Station officers to arrest Mr. Kritsadaphat An, also known as “Tony,” 24. He is a resident of Chumphon Province and a university student in Bangkok. Police identified him as the informant in the robbery.

He was arrested under Pathum Thani Provincial Court warrant No. 78/2569. Officers apprehended him at his apartment in Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani Province. Subsequently, he was taken to Pathum Thani City Police Station for further questioning.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Division 2 confirmed that Lt. Col. Pongphop’s dismissal is effective immediately. Furthermore, the disciplinary committee will review all findings before determining additional penalties.

For now, the criminal investigation remains active. Officers from Region 1 and Pathum Thani City Police Station continue to coordinate efforts. Evidence is under review, suspects are being questioned, and additional arrests remain possible.

