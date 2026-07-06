Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Police in Thailand warn travellers they could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty after 4.5 tonnes of cannabis linked to Thailand were seized in Hong Kong, Indonesia and Poland as international trafficking networks come under renewed scrutiny.

Thai police have issued an urgent warning to travellers after more than 4.5 tonnes of cannabis allegedly smuggled from Thailand were seized in three major international operations, saying anyone carrying cannabis overseas—even inside herbal inhalers, tea, confectionery or cosmetics—could face prosecution at home and penalties ranging from lengthy prison terms to life imprisonment or even the death penalty abroad. The alert follows major arrests in Hong Kong, Indonesia and Poland and includes fresh warnings that organised criminal syndicates are exploiting international travellers as couriers.

Thai police have warned Thai and foreign travellers against carrying cannabis overseas after a series of major international drug seizures allegedly linked to Thailand. The Royal Thai Police said offenders face criminal prosecution at home and, in many countries, far tougher penalties abroad, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The warning was issued on Monday after several international investigations uncovered cannabis allegedly smuggled from Thailand. Combined, the three recent cases involved more than 4.5 tonnes of cannabis seized across Asia and Europe.

In response, police urged travellers to recognise that international enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts against trafficking networks operating across borders.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chaturaphat Phiromkaew, Commander of the Foreign Affairs Division and Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, said the recent investigations demonstrate the continuing scale of international cannabis trafficking. He said the cases also show how organised criminal groups continue exploiting international transport routes linked to Thailand.

Overseas cannabis seizures in three countries trigger renewed Thai police warning to international travellers

In Hong Kong, customs officers intercepted about 23 kilograms of dried cannabis after two passengers arrived from Thailand. Authorities arrested a Chinese national and a Hong Kong resident.

Separately, Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN) dismantled a cannabis trafficking network during a major operation. Investigators seized 3.37 tonnes of high-grade cannabis that they said originated from Thailand while pursuing Malaysian and Chinese suspects.

On another front, authorities in Poland uncovered one of the largest recent seizures linked to Thailand. Officers found 1.2 tonnes of cannabis concealed inside construction bricks packed into a shipping container exported from the kingdom. Investigators also arrested eight suspects. Collectively, the three cases prompted the Royal Thai Police to issue a renewed warning to international travellers.

Police stressed that Thailand’s domestic cannabis laws should not be confused with international regulations. Although cannabis has been partially decriminalised for certain medical purposes, exports remain tightly controlled. More importantly, cannabis continues to be classified as an illegal narcotic in many destination countries. As a result, travellers may face prosecution under both Thai law and foreign legislation.

Police warn travellers that cannabis products and carrying bags for others can lead to criminal prosecution

The warning extends well beyond dried cannabis. Police specifically cautioned against transporting cannabis flower buds or products containing cannabis outside Thailand.

Notably, the list includes cannabis-infused herbal inhalers, tea, confectionery and cosmetic products. Officers warned that such items may still breach the laws of many countries.

Authorities also urged travellers never to accept luggage, parcels or packages from strangers before an international journey. The advice also applies to requests from friends or acquaintances. Police said travellers cannot know with certainty what another person has packed. Consequently, anyone carrying prohibited substances may be held legally responsible for possession and smuggling offences.

As part of the warning, officers urged travellers to inspect their own luggage before departure. They advised passengers to ensure no cannabis or cannabis-containing products remain inside their baggage. Police also warned against accepting payment to transport luggage or freight for other people.

According to investigators, acting as an overseas courier carries significant legal risks. Travellers have no reliable way of verifying either a package’s contents or its true owner. In parallel, police warned that transnational criminal syndicates often recruit couriers through deception. Officers added that criminal groups may exploit, coerce or even harm individuals to protect their trafficking operations.

Thai laws allow jail and heavy fines while overseas cannabis smuggling can bring life or death penalties

The Royal Thai Police also outlined the penalties available under Thai law. Under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017), offenders face up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Courts may also impose fines of up to four times the value of the goods, including customs duty, or both.

Under the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Knowledge Act B.E. 2542 (1999), offenders face up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht or both. Likewise, the Ministry of Public Health Notification on Controlled Herbs (Cannabis) B.E. 2568 (2025) provides penalties of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht or both.

Beyond Thailand, police warned that penalties become considerably more severe. In many jurisdictions, cannabis remains classified as a narcotic drug. Therefore, cannabis smuggling may result in lengthy prison terms, life imprisonment or, in some countries, such as Singapore, the death penalty.

Finally, the Royal Thai Police appealed for public assistance in disrupting cannabis trafficking networks.

Anyone with information about suspected cannabis smuggling or online recruitment by traffickers is urged to contact the force through its 24-hour hotlines, 191 or 1599. Police said timely public reports can help identify trafficking operations before they reach international borders.

Further reading:

Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Massive cannabis seizure from Thailand by Polish and German officials piles further pressure on Bangkok

Thai Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess

Another woman arrested off a flight from Thailand in late May smuggling dangerous drugs into Australia

Thai Airways air hostess held in an Australian prison on heroin trafficking charges. Thai police seek details