Death in the car after sexual activity. Bangkok police look into shocking discovery of dead young couple

Witnesses watched an LPG-powered Honda idle for hours before two occupants were found dead inside. Police seized condoms, supplements and medication, while CCTV, toxicology and autopsy tests are now expected to unravel one of Bangkok’s more puzzling cases.

A Bangkok death mystery is under forensic investigation after a 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found dead inside a locked LPG-powered Honda in a Phasi Charoen alley, where investigators believe the pair had likely engaged in sexual activity before they died. Police recovered condom wrappers, hormone supplements, medication and a fuel receipt from the vehicle, while witnesses said it sat idling for hours and the woman’s younger brother revealed she disappeared after her birthday meal, saying only that someone was coming to pick her up.

A man, 45, and a 27-year-old woman were found dead inside a locked car in a Bangkok alley after the vehicle sat unnoticed for hours with its engine running. Investigators found condom wrappers, hormone supplements, allergy medication and an LPG fuel receipt inside the sedan. However, police say it is still too early to determine how either victim died.

The grim discovery was made at about 12.30pm on July 4 in Soi Bang Waek 15, Bang Waek subdistrict, Phasi Charoen district. Pol Lt Pansiri Lakchon, Deputy Investigator at Bang Sao Thong Police Station, led the initial response. Shortly afterwards, Pol Col Jirapat Phromsittikan, Deputy Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 7, arrived with investigators, forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital and police forensic officers.

Officers found an older-model bronze-grey Honda Accord with Bangkok registration parked in the middle of the narrow soi. The vehicle partially blocked passing traffic. Every door was locked from the inside. Consequently, rescue workers were forced to pry open the car before investigators could begin their examination.

Police recover condoms, supplements and key evidence after finding man and woman dead inside locked Honda

The man was discovered in the driver’s seat wearing a grey sleeveless shirt. He was naked from the waist down. The woman was found in the front passenger seat, fully reclined. Likewise, the driver’s seat had also been reclined. Both victims had foam or saliva around their mouths, immediately raising questions about how they died.

Notably, investigators found a condom wrapper on the floor beside the driver’s seat. They also recovered another wrapper, hormone supplements, allergy medication and personal care products from inside the vehicle. A fuel receipt showed the Honda had been filled with LPG at 12.18am on July 4. Every item was photographed before forensic officers seized it as evidence.

Police believe the pair had probably engaged in sexual activity before their deaths. However, officers stressed that this remains only one observation from the scene. It does not establish the cause of death.

Forensic doctors said they could not determine whether the victims died from gas exposure, drugs, stimulants or another medical condition. Therefore, toxicology tests and full post-mortem examinations will decide the case’s next direction.

Witnesses describe Honda idling for hours as police piece together the couple’s final known movements

Investigators also confirmed the Honda had been converted to run on LPG. Early findings indicate the engine remained running for several hours after the couple arrived. Eventually, it shut down before the bodies were discovered.

Detectives currently believe the engine ran from about 2am until around 5am. Even so, they continue reviewing witness statements because several timelines differ slightly.

An 87-year-old resident became one of the investigation’s most important witnesses. He told police he was resting downstairs near the entrance of his house when he heard a car arrive at about 2.08am. The Honda parked across the street and remained stationary. Since nothing appeared unusual, he thought little of it and went back inside. Only later that morning did he learn two people had died inside the vehicle.

Separately, investigators interviewed another resident identified only as Mr Neng. The man, believed to be about 50 years old, said he returned at about 3am to collect his own vehicle. Instead, he found the Honda blocking the exit from the parking area. The engine was still running.

Resident knocked on the window before returning later to find the silent car still blocking the roadway

Mr Neng walked to the driver’s side and knocked on the window. Nobody answered. He waited briefly before carefully steering around the obstruction and leaving. At that stage, he believed the occupants were simply asleep or ignoring him.

When Mr Neng returned at about 5am, the Honda remained exactly where he had first seen it. This time, however, the engine had stopped. Once again, nobody emerged from the vehicle. Assuming nothing was wrong, he returned home. Only hours later did he discover two people had been found dead inside the sedan.

In parallel, detectives are comparing his statement with CCTV footage from nearby properties. They hope the recordings will establish exactly when the Honda entered the alley and whether anyone approached it before the deaths.

Rescue volunteer Mr Komsanchai Chinsamut of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation described what emergency crews encountered. The vehicle remained locked from the inside. As a result, rescuers used a crowbar to force open one of the doors. Inside, both victims remained motionless in their reclined seats.

Rescuers forced open the locked Honda and found keys still in ignition with air conditioning still on inside

The keys were still in the ignition. Moreover, the air conditioning remained switched on when rescuers entered the vehicle. Mr Komsanchai also noticed foam around both victims’ mouths. He believed they had been dead for about one day. However, he emphasised that only forensic doctors could determine the exact time and cause of death.

Police then sealed off the entire area. Crime scene officers photographed the interior before touching any evidence. They documented the position of both bodies, examined the dashboard, seats and floor area, and collected biological samples, fingerprints and other forensic evidence. Afterwards, the victims were transferred to Siriraj Hospital for detailed post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the woman’s younger brother arrived after hearing local residents discussing the discovery. The 22-year-old said July 3 had been his sister’s birthday. Earlier that day, the pair had celebrated together over dinner before returning home. Some accounts described the meal as sukiyaki, while others simply referred to dinner at a restaurant. Either way, it was the last meal they shared.

According to the younger brother, his sister left home again at about midnight. She simply told relatives that someone was coming to pick her up. After that, nobody in the family could contact her.

Brother recalls birthday meal before discovering sister was one of two victims found inside the parked car

Later that afternoon, he left home to buy food for another sibling. While outside, he heard people talking about two bodies found inside a car in the alley. Initially, he never imagined one of the victims was his sister. Moments later, he reached the scene and realised the woman inside the Honda was his sibling.

The young man said his sister had moved from Nong Khai province to Bangkok. She worked as a swimwear saleswoman in a department store while continuing her studies. Reports describe her education as either vocational studies or attendance at a non-formal education centre.

He also spoke briefly about her personal life.

“My sister studied at a non-formal education centre and travelled from Nong Khai to Bangkok. She works as a swimwear saleswoman. In the past, she’s been talking to several guys, but I’ve never gotten involved because it’s a private matter.”

Investigators are now examining the relationship between the man and the woman. Police have not publicly identified either victim. Nor have they announced any evidence of foul play.

Detectives await forensic findings as CCTV, LPG system and toxicology become the focus of inquiries

On another front, specialists will examine the Honda’s LPG system to determine whether exhaust gases entered the cabin. They will also analyse the hormone supplements, allergy medication and every item recovered from the vehicle.

In response, detectives have widened evidence gathering throughout the neighbourhood. Residents continue giving statements, while officers collect additional CCTV recordings from nearby homes and businesses. The fuel receipt recovered inside the Honda is also expected to help reconstruct the couple’s final movements before they entered Soi Bang Waek 15.

As part of this, forensic scientists will combine toxicology findings, laboratory testing and the autopsy results before reaching any conclusion. Until then, police say the deaths remain unexplained and every line of inquiry remains open.

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