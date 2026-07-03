Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul orders a sweeping probe into Thailand’s local government exam scandal as 15,000 appointments face scrutiny, five DLA officials face disciplinary action, and investigators pursue evidence of score manipulation, fake answer sheets and money trails.

Thailand’s biggest local government recruitment scandal in years has widened dramatically after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed evidence of organised score manipulation, altered examination records and suspected criminal collusion, while allowing thousands of appointments to proceed under intense scrutiny. With 15,000 successful candidates now under investigation, five senior Department of Local Administration officials facing disciplinary action and multiple agencies tracing financial trails and possible money laundering, the government says honest candidates will be protected, but warns anyone linked to the fraud will lose their position and face the full force of the law.

Thailand will press ahead with the appointment of thousands of new local government officials despite confirmed corruption in the latest civil service examinations. However, every successful candidate will now face scrutiny as investigators examine evidence of score manipulation, altered examination files and organised fraud.

At the same time, five senior Department of Local Administration (DLA) officials are preparing to face serious disciplinary proceedings as the investigation gathers pace.

The announcement came on Friday after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the previous day that a seven-day Ministry of the Interior inquiry had uncovered widespread irregularities in the recruitment process.

Moreover, he ordered investigators to examine approximately 15,000 successful candidates called for appointment. Multiple agencies have also been tasked with tracing financial transactions, reviewing examination records and identifying everyone involved.

Government confirms appointments to proceed as investigators examine 15,000 candidates for fraud links

Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liengprasit said appointments approved for the July 1 recruitment round would remain valid. Nevertheless, all future appointments will be postponed until investigators complete their work.

He stressed that the government would examine each appointment individually rather than cancelling the entire recruitment exercise. Consequently, only candidates proven to have benefited from fraud will lose their appointments.

The Deputy Minister confirmed that the chairman of the ministry’s fact-finding committee had completed an initial random review of examination papers. That review uncovered irregularities in several examination scores.

Notably, those findings matched concerns raised publicly by the Prime Minister during Thursday’s press conference. As a result, investigators have now expanded the inquiry to include every successful candidate awaiting appointment.

Approximately 15,000 individuals are now subject to review. If investigators discover irregularities, disciplinary and legal procedures will immediately begin. In parallel, evidence will be forwarded to relevant agencies conducting related investigations.

Should fraud or administrative misconduct be established, only those appointments connected to wrongdoing will be revoked. The government has repeatedly ruled out cancelling every appointment arising from the examinations.

Honest candidates protected while future recruitment remains suspended pending completion of inquiries

Mr Worasit insisted that candidates who succeeded through their own ability would remain protected. Instead, officials intend to remove only those who secured appointments through dishonest means. Once the investigation finishes, the normal appointment process can resume. Until then, however, authorities must first determine exactly who benefited from manipulated examination results.

The government has also received petitions from successful candidates seeking fairness. Many argued they should not suffer delays because of corruption committed by others.

In response, Mr Worasit confirmed that the Central Committee of Local Government Employees had resolved that appointments scheduled for July 1 would proceed unchanged. However, appointments beyond that date will remain suspended pending completion of the investigation.

According to the ministry, this approach protects honest candidates while preserving the integrity of the recruitment process. Officials said the investigation must first establish the facts before any further appointments are approved. Accordingly, recruitment beyond the first appointment round has effectively been frozen.

SWU demands examination files as the Ministry confirms unpaid instalment and expands corruption probe

Separately, questions have emerged over Srinakharinwirot University (SWU), which participated in organising the examinations.

The university has demanded the release of flash drives containing examination papers held by both SWU and the Department of Local Administration. Mr Worasit declined to intervene directly. Instead, he said SWU must deal with its own responsibilities while the Ministry of the Interior concentrates on verifying the facts. He added that he believed the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) already possesses the relevant information.

On another front, uncertainty also surrounds payments due to Srinakharinwirot University. Mr Siriphan Srikongplee, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Local Administration and acting Director-General, confirmed that the third instalment remains unpaid. He offered no indication whether the payment timetable would now be affected by the corruption inquiry.

The scandal erupted publicly on Thursday afternoon during a Government House press conference led by Prime Minister Anutin. Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat and Deputy Permanent Secretary Santithorn Yimlamai joined him as the ministry disclosed the preliminary findings of its seven-day investigation.

The Prime Minister praised the committee for completing its work within the deadline he imposed only a week earlier. Nevertheless, he described the findings as deeply troubling.

PM reveals organised score manipulation and says earlier warnings led to cancelled examinations

According to Mr Anutin, investigators uncovered evidence of dishonesty, organised score manipulation and attempts to secure appointments for candidates with influential connections. Furthermore, several government agencies contributed intelligence gathered independently over recent months. Some had already completed extensive investigations before the ministry announced its findings.

The Prime Minister reminded reporters that concerns over local government recruitment were not new. Similar allegations surfaced while he served as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister in late 2023.

Consequently, he ordered the examinations postponed before eventually cancelling them altogether. He also directed officials to introduce new examination standards, including replacing the universities responsible for administering future examinations.

Those decisions delayed recruitment examinations for more than two years. However, Mr Anutin questioned why officials later resumed the recruitment process despite those earlier concerns. He noted that examinations had effectively not taken place for three years before the latest recruitment exercise proceeded.

The Prime Minister suggested those involved believed they would avoid scrutiny because they expected changes within the Ministry of the Interior. Even so, he stressed that ministers cannot interfere with departmental responsibilities without evidence of wrongdoing. Departments must operate independently under the law. Once complaints emerged, however, the government moved immediately.

Random examination checks uncover repeated score discrepancies as fake answer sheets emerge in inquiry

Investigators then carried out random checks on completed examination papers. The results quickly raised the alarm. One answer sheet showed a score of 45, while the officially announced result recorded 77. More significantly, investigators repeatedly found the same discrepancy during a random review of 80 candidates.

Mr Anutin questioned how identical discrepancies could occur without evidence that the original answer sheets had been altered. He noted there were no unusual pencil markings or erased answers. Instead, investigators concluded the manipulation occurred after examinations had finished and after answer sheets had already been processed.

According to the Prime Minister, officials later claimed artificial intelligence software had been developed to process large volumes of examination papers. However, he rejected that explanation outright. Instead, he alleged that replacement answer sheets had been created using manipulated electronic files before being presented as genuine examination documents.

During the press conference, Mr Anutin held up one answer sheet before reporters. He declared: “This is a fake paper, not real.” He added: “We don’t need to ask. This process is definitely corrupt.” Nevertheless, he refused to identify suspects because formal legal proceedings have yet to begin.

Prime Minister says evidence must be undeniable as multiple agencies widen corruption and money probes

The Prime Minister acknowledged that well-known and senior figures are among those under investigation. However, he insisted that accusations alone were insufficient. “We need data and confirmation from multiple agencies to ensure a solid and undeniable case,” he said. “There’s no chance of escape.”

Mr Anutin said investigators were examining alleged money transfers, personnel movements and score manipulation. Each allegation could constitute a separate criminal offence. “We can’t simply call someone wicked, a traitor, or a fraudster,” he said. “We must present evidence to support these accusations.”

He also disclosed that six additional agencies will conduct related investigations. Those inquiries include financial trails and possible money laundering offences. Investigators already believe accomplices operated throughout the recruitment process. Moreover, the Prime Minister said evidence continues to emerge as agencies combine their investigations.

Asked whether suspects’ names would eventually be released, Mr Anutin again declined. However, he acknowledged that many successful candidates have already entered government service. If those appointments are ultimately shown to have originated through manipulated examination results, they will become invalid. Accordingly, larger investigative teams have now been assigned while cooperation between agencies continues to expand.

Prime Minister says ministry sought appointment delay before committee voted for recruitment to proceed

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also addressed the controversy surrounding appointments already approved before the investigation became public. He said he learned on July 1 that successful candidates were due to enter government service.

However, he believed those appointments should have been delayed because of the corruption allegations. He therefore instructed Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat to pursue the matter immediately.

The final decision, however, did not rest with the government alone. Instead, authority belonged to the Local Government Personnel Administration Standards Committee (LGPSC), whose membership includes independent representatives. During its meeting, the Ministry of the Interior proposed postponing appointments. Nevertheless, most external members opposed the delay and voted for recruitment to proceed. As a result, appointments took effect under the committee’s resolution rather than the ministry’s recommendation.

Mr Anutin rejected suggestions that the government had remained passive. Instead, he said ministers had acted as soon as credible evidence emerged. Investigators are now examining every piece of evidence before reaching final conclusions. He stressed that the administration had fulfilled its responsibilities and would continue supporting every agency involved in the inquiry.

Prime Minister questions recruitment policy as transport links are dismissed and police widen investigation

The Prime Minister also reflected on earlier events that shaped the investigation. He recalled that similar allegations surfaced during the government’s first term.

At that stage, uncertainty surrounded the administration’s future because it governed with only a narrow parliamentary majority. Parliament was later dissolved before the government’s intended timetable, leaving it in a caretaker role before the present administration assumed office.

Even so, Mr Anutin suggested those responsible believed political changes would protect them. He said some may have assumed senior leadership within the Ministry of the Interior would change before the end of 2025. Nevertheless, he insisted such assumptions would not affect the investigation. Every allegation, he said, will be examined on its merits.

The Prime Minister also questioned repeated claims that recruitment examinations could not be postponed. He argued that the ministry continued operating effectively despite examinations being suspended for several years. Public services, he said, had not deteriorated during that period. Instead, he suggested existing officials continued performing their duties without major disruption.

Prime Minister defends leaner civil service as police pursue multiple investigations into exam corruption

He went further by questioning future staffing requirements across the ministry. In his view, fewer civil servants could reduce public expenditure while maintaining operational efficiency.

He said he had not seen evidence that staffing shortages had weakened ministry performance. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that recruitment policy ultimately remains subject to decisions taken by the relevant committee rather than the minister alone.

During the press conference, reporters also asked about rumours involving Mr Ratchapong Chukaew, secretary to the Minister of Transport. The speculation suggested his reported resignation was linked to the local government examination scandal and alleged connections with top-ranking candidates.

However, Mr Anutin said he knew nothing about the matter. Instead, he advised journalists to direct those questions to Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.

In parallel, criminal investigators have continued expanding their own inquiry. Pol Maj Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), confirmed on Friday that police are pursuing several separate investigations linked to the examination scandal. He stressed that officers have not remained inactive despite criticism following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Central Investigation Bureau examines altered answer sheets alongside wider anti-corruption investigations

According to Pol Maj Gen Natthasak, the investigation has been divided into three principal areas. The first involves supporting the National Anti-Corruption Commission whenever assistance is requested.

The bureau stands ready to provide investigators, evidence and specialist personnel if required. That work will complement the anti-graft body’s existing inquiry rather than duplicate it.

Separately, police are examining allegations involving the examination records themselves. Investigators are reviewing claims that answer sheets were removed from electronic systems, altered and later reinserted before results were announced.

That allegation mirrors evidence described by the Ministry of the Interior during Thursday’s press conference. Detectives are now working to establish how the alleged manipulation occurred and who had access to the examination system.

Pol Maj Gen Natthasak said investigators continue meeting regularly to assess new evidence. However, he cautioned that complex corruption investigations require careful verification before charges can be filed. Every allegation must therefore be examined thoroughly. Police, he said, will continue gathering evidence until investigators are satisfied the case is complete.

Ministry begins disciplinary action against officials as wider examination corruption probe gathers pace

On another front, the Ministry of the Interior has begun formal disciplinary proceedings against senior officials within its own organisation.

Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat confirmed on Friday evening that five Department of Local Administration officials will face investigations for serious disciplinary violations linked to the examination scandal. He indicated that all five occupy senior positions within the department.

Mr Arsit also disclosed that four former directors-general of the Department of Local Administration participated in drafting the Terms of Reference governing the recruitment examinations. However, he declined to speculate whether that fact alone established wrongdoing. Instead, he said investigators would determine individual responsibility through the formal disciplinary process.

Reporters also questioned Mr Arsit about rumours surrounding the reported resignation of the Transport Minister’s secretary. Once again, he declined to comment. He said the disciplinary inquiry would remain focused on evidence gathered during the ministry’s investigation rather than speculation surrounding unrelated political developments.

Ministry links officials and outside parties as disciplinary and criminal investigations expand

Following Friday’s meeting at Government House, Mr Arsit provided further details about the ministry’s findings. He said the committee chaired by Deputy Permanent Secretary Santithorn Yimlamai had uncovered evidence indicating examination scores were manipulated. Those findings formed the basis for the disciplinary proceedings now underway.

According to the Permanent Secretary, investigators believe several different groups may have participated in the alleged operation. Those groups include Department of Local Administration officials, contract personnel working under ministry agreements, private individuals and external parties. The investigation, therefore, extends well beyond the civil service itself.

Notably, Mr Arsit also referred to a private company in Nonthaburi Province previously raided by the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Although he did not identify the company, he confirmed that investigators believe it forms part of the wider inquiry. He added that a considerable number of individuals have already become implicated as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

Ministry vows honest candidates will be protected while investigations continue across multiple agencies

Consequently, the Ministry of the Interior has established a formal disciplinary committee with responsibility for investigating the five officials under its direct authority. That inquiry will proceed alongside criminal investigations conducted by police, anti-corruption authorities and other government agencies. Each organisation will examine evidence within its own legal powers while sharing relevant information where appropriate.

The government’s immediate priority remains protecting the integrity of the recruitment process without penalising successful candidates who passed honestly.

Therefore, appointments already approved for July 1 will stand unless investigators later establish that individual appointments resulted from fraud. Any revocation, ministers insist, will apply only to those directly involved rather than every successful applicant.

At the same time, authorities have made clear that the wider investigation is far from complete. Approximately 15,000 successful candidates remain subject to review. Financial records, examination files, electronic data and appointment procedures will all continue undergoing detailed examination. As additional evidence emerges, further disciplinary action or criminal proceedings may follow.

For now, the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed one clear principle. Honest candidates will retain their rights while investigators complete their work.

However, anyone found to have manipulated scores, altered examination records or secured an appointment through fraud will face disciplinary action, possible criminal prosecution and the loss of their position in Thailand’s local government service.

Further reading:

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