Chilling Nonthaburi find linked to a despicable love rivalry murder by a cruel killer still on the run

Police have recovered a cement-filled container holding what they believe are the remains of murdered Nonthaburi man Mr Uten after a difficult pond search. Detectives say the suspected killer, Sam, remains on the run as forensic tests strengthen the murder case.

Police have recovered a cement-filled blue container from a deep Nonthaburi pond containing what investigators believe are the remains of 38-year-old Mr Uten, also known as Jia, in a breakthrough that could crack one of Thailand’s most chilling murder cases. Officers hacked through hardened concrete after three saw blades snapped, while initial examinations indicated the victim had been dismembered before being hidden inside. The recovery follows witness admissions that the container was filled with cement and dumped after what police say was an execution-style killing driven by a love rivalry. The man police believe carried out the killing, known only as Sam, remains on the run as forensic experts work to confirm the victim’s identity and strengthen the murder case.

Police have recovered a blue plastic container holding what investigators believe are the remains of 38-year-old Mr Uten, also known as Jia, in a dramatic breakthrough in the Nonthaburi murder investigation.

The container was pulled from a large pond in Bang Bua Thong district on Wednesday after an intensive search involving divers, rescue workers and specialist equipment. Although investigators believe the body is Mr Uten’s, forensic experts are still completing the formal identification process before police make an official announcement.

The grim discovery follows days of searching after witnesses directed detectives to the suspected disposal site. Recovering the container had become the investigation’s immediate priority because officers believed it contained crucial forensic evidence.

Recovery of cement-filled container gives detectives crucial evidence after days of searching the vast pond

Now, investigators can begin comparing physical evidence with witness statements that have shaped the murder inquiry from the outset.

At 5pm on July 1, senior officers gathered as rescue workers lifted the blue plastic container from the water. Police Colonel Chokchai Kanacharoen, Deputy Commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, supervised the operation.

Alongside him stood Police Colonel Poonsuk Techaprasertporn, Commander of Division 1 of the Investigation Bureau under Provincial Police Region 1. Also attending were Police Colonel Supachai Srisad, Commander of the Investigation Bureau of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, and Police Colonel Tharsakorn Konthong, superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station. Officers from the Nonthaburi Provincial Forensic Science Unit and doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital also joined the examination.

Once the container reached the shore, forensic officers immediately moved in. As soon as the lid was opened, a powerful odour escaped. Investigators then attempted to cut through the heavy plastic with an electric saw.

Forensic officers battle-hardened cement as three saw blades snap before opening the sealed blue barrel

However, the operation quickly became more difficult than expected. Three saw blades broke while officers fought through the thick plastic and the solid mass of cement packed inside. Eventually, they forced the container open and began breaking away the hardened concrete.

Moments later, investigators uncovered what appeared to be human remains sealed inside the cement. Police investigators from Provincial Police Region 1 subsequently confirmed that the container held a deceased male.

However, they stressed that scientific identification remains underway. Therefore, officers have not yet officially confirmed the victim’s identity. Senior commanders are expected to release further details after forensic examinations are completed.

Initial examinations revealed that the body had been concealed inside the cement-filled container. Notably, investigators also found indications that parts of the body had been cut into pieces before disposal.

Police have not released additional forensic findings while examinations continue. Instead, specialists are documenting every stage of the recovery. At the same time, doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine are carrying out a full post-mortem examination. Their work will establish the victim’s identity, determine the cause of death and preserve evidence for future court proceedings.

Divers finally locate submerged container after difficult search of deep 300-rai pond in Bang Bua Thong

The recovery ended a difficult underwater search that stretched over several days. Earlier attempts failed because of poor visibility and the sheer size of the pond. The water covers about 300 rai and reaches depths of approximately 25 metres.

In response, investigators deployed specialist underwater scanning equipment to narrow the search area. Rescue teams eventually located the submerged container before lifting it to the surface.

The investigation began after Mr Uten disappeared from the Bang Bua Thong district. His family alerted police after losing contact with him. Initially, detectives treated the case as a missing person investigation. Soon afterwards, witness interviews and fresh evidence transformed it into a murder inquiry.

Detectives later concluded the killing stemmed from a dispute involving a woman. Separately, investigators ruled out links to narcotics or organised crime. Instead, police identified a love rivalry as the motive.

Police identified a man known only as Sam as the principal suspect. According to witness statements, Sam shot Mr Uten three times in the back of the head while he slept. Detectives have previously described the killing as execution-style.

Witnesses told police cement was bought before the victim’s body was hidden and dumped underwater

Afterwards, investigators believe Sam forced two associates to help conceal the crime. Those witnesses later admitted they were instructed to buy cement before the victim’s body was placed inside the blue container.

As part of the alleged cover-up, cement was poured into the container to increase its weight. The sealed container was then transported to the pond before being dumped underwater.

Police also allege the victim’s motorcycle was dismantled before its parts were thrown into the same pond. Investigators believe those actions were intended to eliminate evidence connecting those involved to the killing.

During questioning, one cooperating witness escorted detectives to the suspected dumping site. That information dramatically changed the investigation. Although divers initially searched unsuccessfully, the witness narrowed the search area. On another front, specialist scanning equipment helped identify the precise underwater location. Rescue workers then completed the recovery operation that investigators had been pursuing for days.

Police have repeatedly said recovering the victim’s body was essential. Without it, key forensic evidence remained beyond investigators’ reach. Now, detectives can compare scientific findings with witness testimony. In turn, prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on that evidence as the case progresses through the courts.

Police hunt for Sam as forensic evidence strengthens the murder case against those already detained

Police Colonel Tharsakorn Konthong previously confirmed investigators had identified five people connected to events surrounding the murder. However, detectives believe only Sam carried out the fatal shooting.

Others allegedly became involved afterwards by helping conceal the body and dispose of evidence. Two witnesses have already been detained after cooperating with investigators and describing the disposal operation in detail.

Meanwhile, the search for Sam continues. Police have not announced an arrest. Instead, investigators remain focused on gathering additional evidence while forensic specialists continue examining the recovered remains.

Although police believe the body is that of Mr Uten, official confirmation will only follow the completion of scientific identification. Until then, detectives say the investigation remains active as they prepare the strongest possible prosecution based on witness testimony, forensic evidence and the recovery of the cement-filled container.

Further reading:

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