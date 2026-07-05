Interpol fugitive Mr Kim was arrested outside a Pattaya massage parlour after Thai immigration police tracked the South Korean suspect to his hideout. Officers seized computers allegedly exposing a ฿124 million-a-year online gambling operation and scam links.

Thai immigration police have arrested an Interpol Red Notice fugitive from South Korea after tracking him to a Pattaya massage parlour, uncovering what investigators say was a sophisticated online gambling operation generating more than ฿124 million a year from each website under his control. The arrest, backed by international intelligence, led officers to seize computers allegedly containing the network’s back-office control system, betting records, agent accounts and financial data, exposing the inner workings of gambling platforms linked to a call centre scam and numerous victims in South Korea.

It was a not a happy ending for a South Korean fugitive at a Pattaya massage parlour after Thai immigration police swooped on the Interpol Red Notice suspect during a surveillance operation. Investigators say the 45-year-old had been hiding in Thailand while allegedly running online gambling websites generating more than ฿124 million in annual turnover.

The arrest on Saturday followed intelligence supplied by international law enforcement agencies. Immigration Division 3 officers quickly traced the fugitive to Pattaya. Police identified him only as Mr Kim. He was wanted by Interpol over alleged links to a call centre scam and a network of online gambling websites targeting victims in South Korea.

The operation was directed by Immigration Division 3 Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha. Supporting him were deputy commanders Police Colonel Decho Sosuwannakul, Police Colonel Prinya Klinakesorn and Police Colonel Chinawut Tangwonglert. The team also included Police Colonel Suriya Puangsombat, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ithithorn Prasertsak, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongthai Pairaoh and specialist investigators from the division.

Surveillance at Pattaya massage parlour led immigration police directly to wanted Interpol fugitive’s hideout

Detectives discovered Mr Kim had settled in Pattaya after fleeing South Korea. However, they never lost track of him. Their investigation revealed he regularly visited a health massage parlour in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Officers, therefore, established surveillance outside the premises and patiently waited for their opportunity.

That moment arrived when a man matching Mr Kim’s description walked into the business. Officers immediately moved in and identified themselves. They presented the arrest warrant and informed him that his permission to remain in Thailand had been temporarily revoked. He was then arrested without incident.

As part of the operation, investigators searched a nearby residence linked to the suspect. There, they seized several computers believed to be connected to the gambling operation. The equipment was immediately secured for forensic examination.

Police say the digital evidence quickly revealed the scale of the alleged enterprise. Initial forensic examinations uncovered what investigators described as the back-office management system controlling the gambling websites. The system contained detailed operational records rather than simple customer information.

Seized computers expose gambling website control system and detailed betting records in the system

Notably, investigators found individual user and agent accounts inside the system. Among them were profiles identified as “mid777”, “mia777” and “akka1111”. In addition, officers also located betting records, financial data and operational information linked to the websites.

The computers allegedly recorded total betting volumes, rolling turnover and the difference between wagers and payouts. Investigators said the system enabled operators to monitor profits and losses continuously. Consequently, officers obtained what they believe is a detailed financial snapshot of the operation.

Police linked Mr Kim to several online gambling platforms. They identified them as Shinsegae (ssg266.com), LIGHT (young088.com), Gangnam (gn-770.com), Bang At Gan (bwg-7979.com) and BLUE (blue8965.com). Furthermore, each allegedly offered baccarat and slot games to players in South Korea. As a result, investigators say the websites attracted numerous victims.

Annual turnover exceeds ฿124 million as forensic investigation into seized digital evidence gathers pace

According to police, every website managed by Mr Kim generated more than ฿124 million in annual turnover. That figure emerged from the digital records recovered during the search. Even so, investigators believe further forensic work could reveal additional evidence about the network and its finances.

Meanwhile, specialists continue examining every computer seized during the raid. Officers expect the devices to provide further operational and financial information. The findings will also be shared with international law enforcement partners as the investigation progresses.

Following the arrest, Mr Kim was transferred to Immigration Division 3 for legal proceedings. He will subsequently be deported in accordance with Thai law. Separately, investigators confirmed the wider inquiry remains active as they continue analysing the seized digital evidence and pursuing leads linked to the suspected gambling network.

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