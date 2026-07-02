Finnish tax fraudster arrested despite precautions by crafty and determined Immigration Bureau officers

Thai immigration police caught a Finnish Interpol fugitive by disguising an officer as a gardener after weeks of surveillance. The 69-year-old fraud suspect emerged to warn about power cables, triggering his arrest and extradition to Finland.

A 69-year-old Finnish fugitive wanted under an Interpol red notice was finally trapped in Bangkok after immigration police used an undercover officer disguised as a gardener to outwit the fraud suspect. The dramatic sting ended weeks of surveillance, exposed the only mistake made by a man hiding behind blocked windows and locked doors, and cleared the way for his extradition to Finland over alleged financial crimes worth more than ฿4 million.

A Finnish fugitive who hid behind blocked windows, locked doors and strict routines was finally caught after Bangkok immigration police disguised an officer as a gardener. The carefully planned sting unfolded at a housing estate in the Rom Klao area of Lat Krabang, near Suvarnabhumi Airport, on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Jacob, 69, is wanted in Finland under an Interpol red notice. He faces charges of fraud, embezzlement, tax evasion, and falsification of accounting records. Finnish authorities allege losses exceeding 4 million baht. He now faces extradition after his arrest in Thailand.

The operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering by Immigration Division 3. Officers had received information that the fugitive had left Chon Buri and relocated to Bangkok. Investigators subsequently traced him to a house near Thailand’s busiest airport. However, arresting him proved far more difficult than finding him.

Hidden fugitive sealed himself inside a Bangkok house until one predictable routine exposed his hiding place

According to Immigration Division 3 commander Pol Maj Gen Songprot Sirisukha, the suspect lived in near-total isolation. He rarely left the property. Instead, he ordered food deliveries and refused to answer the door to strangers. Officers also found he had blocked windows with cardboard boxes and other materials. Those barriers prevented anyone from seeing inside the house.

As a result, conventional surveillance yielded few opportunities. Detectives watched the property but saw little movement. The suspect appeared determined to avoid all unnecessary contact. Every precaution suggested he knew capture remained a possibility.

Then, investigators uncovered a crucial detail.

Information from the estate’s gardener revealed an unusual habit. Whenever workers trimmed trees outside the property, the suspect emerged from the house. He consistently warned them to be careful of overhead electrical cables. That routine stood out because he otherwise remained hidden.

Undercover gardener sting exploited the fugitive’s repeated power cable warning to trigger his arrest

In response, investigators built their entire arrest plan around that single habit. A plainclothes immigration officer dressed as a gardener entered the estate and began trimming trees outside the house. Other officers quietly moved into position nearby. They waited for the suspect to react.

As expected, the front door opened.

Mr Jacob stepped outside and again warned the gardener about the power lines. This time, however, the gardener was an immigration officer. Police immediately identified themselves and presented the Interpol arrest warrant. They also informed the suspect that his permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked. The arrest was completed without incident.

The operation was led by Pol Maj Gen Songprot. Senior officers included Pol Col Decho Sosuwankul, Pol Col Prinya Klinakesorn and Pol Col Chinawut Tangwonglert. They were joined by Pol Col Suriya Puangsombat, superintendent of the Investigation Division, and Pol Lt Col Ithithorn Prasertsak, deputy superintendent, together with the division’s investigation team.

Notably, the Interpol red notice stems from criminal proceedings in Finland. Authorities there accuse the suspect of fraud, tax evasion, embezzlement and falsifying accounting information. The alleged financial damage exceeds 4 million baht.

As part of the operation, Immigration Division 3 revoked the suspect’s permission to remain in Thailand under Section 36 of the Immigration Act. Officers then escorted him into immigration custody. They also collected a suitcase containing his personal belongings before leaving the property.

Finnish fugitive now faces detention, extradition and return to Helsinki after Bangkok undercover operation

Separately, officials confirmed the Finnish national will be held at the Immigration Bureau detention centre. Extradition and deportation procedures will now begin. He is expected to be returned to Helsinki to answer the outstanding criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Songprot said cooperation with Interpol remains a priority for the Immigration Bureau. He said immigration investigators continue working closely with overseas law enforcement agencies to locate fugitives hiding in Thailand. He added that foreign suspects wanted under international warrants remain a key enforcement target.

The arrest ended a case that demanded patience rather than force. Detectives could not lure the fugitive with surveillance alone. Instead, they identified the only routine he never abandoned. A warning about power cables ultimately exposed the man who had spent weeks hiding behind sealed doors and blocked windows. Within moments of stepping outside, his escape was over.

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