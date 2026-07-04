British cannabis entrepreneur Thomas David, 34, found stabbed to death in a luxury Pattaya home as police question his 21-year-old British wife. Detectives challenge her account after finding blood throughout the house and a cleaned machete in the kitchen sink.

British cannabis entrepreneur Thomas David, 34, was found fatally stabbed inside the bathroom of his luxury Pattaya home on Thursday, launching a major police murder investigation after detectives discovered his 21-year-old British wife sitting beside the body. With blood scattered throughout the house, signs of a violent struggle, a cleaned machete recovered from the kitchen sink and the wife insisting her husband harmed himself, investigators are now examining DNA, fingerprints, CCTV footage and witness evidence as they challenge her account and work to establish exactly what happened.

Pattaya police are investigating the violent death of a British cannabis entrepreneur after officers found him fatally stabbed inside a luxury rented home on Thursday morning. His 21-year-old British wife remains under questioning after detectives discovered her sitting beside the body. Investigators say her account is being tested against forensic evidence.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station rushed to the property in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, after receiving an emergency report on July 2.

Forensic officers and specialist investigators joined the operation. The victim was identified as 34-year-old British national Thomas David. Police said he operated a cannabis business in Thailand and managed a large cannabis farm in Soi Bang Lamung 14.

Police uncover bloody crime scene after British cannabis entrepreneur found stabbed in Pattaya home

David’s body was found in the bathroom connected to his bedroom, close to the shower area. He had suffered a single stab wound below the left ribcage. His body rested on a sheet with a pillow beneath his head. A grey towel had been placed over him. Investigators estimate he had been dead for at least six hours before police arrived.

However, the scene extended well beyond the bathroom. Bloodstains were scattered throughout the house. Detectives also found signs of a fierce physical struggle. Those discoveries prompted an extensive forensic examination. Every room was treated as potential evidence.

The investigation began after one of David’s business partners in the United States repeatedly failed to contact him. In response, the partner asked 33-year-old British friend Charlie to visit the house. Charlie entered the property and immediately sensed something was wrong. He then began recording video as he walked through the house.

Moments later, Charlie reached the bathroom and made the grim discovery. David lay dead inside while blood covered parts of the scene. Nearby sat David’s wife, 21-year-old Isabelle Violet. According to Charlie, she told him her husband had harmed himself. He later told police he was stunned by what he found. Nevertheless, he photographed the scene before immediately calling officers.

British wife questioned after claiming husband harmed himself as police seize cleaned machete for testing

When police arrived, they found Violet still inside the house beside the body. Investigators said she had cuts to the fingertips of one hand. Officers also believed she appeared to be under the influence of cannabis. She was reportedly speaking incoherently. Police said she also told them she suffered from depression and panic disorder.

Despite the bloodshed inside the property, Violet maintained that David had inflicted the fatal injury on himself. She then directed officers to a machete measuring about 50 centimetres. Detectives found it inside the kitchen sink. Notably, police said the blade appeared to have been cleaned of blood before it was recovered. The weapon has since been seized for forensic testing.

In parallel, crime scene specialists began collecting fingerprints, DNA samples and other physical evidence throughout the house. Detectives are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Forensic teams examine DNA, CCTV and blood evidence as detectives continue challenging wife’s account

Separately, investigators are interviewing witnesses to establish David’s final movements. They are also examining blood patterns inside the property to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police have not disclosed whether the couple argued before the incident. Nor have they confirmed exactly when David received the fatal wound. Even so, investigators made clear they are not persuaded by Violet’s explanation at this stage.

As part of the inquiry, detectives will compare forensic findings with witness statements and laboratory analysis. Police have not announced any arrests. The investigation remains active. Further legal action, officers said, will depend entirely on the evidence collected.

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