The heroin investigation has widened dramatically after the DSI took control of the case, securing the continued detention of a married couple while officers pursue 30 witnesses and work to expose the alleged trafficking network behind the Thai Airways scandal.

The Department of Special Investigation has secured a 12-day court detention order for a married couple accused of delivering a heroin-filled parcel at the centre of the expanding Thai Airways drug trafficking investigation, as both suspects refused bail and continued denying any role in the wider smuggling network. With investigators still pursuing 30 witnesses, tracing additional suspects and treating the alleged transnational operation as a special case, the inquiry has entered a critical phase after the transfer of the case from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

A married couple from Loei province, accused of delivering a heroin-filled parcel, remain behind bars after declining to seek bail. However, both continue to deny any involvement in the wider heroin smuggling operation linked to an airline flight attendant.

The Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on Friday approved the Department of Special Investigation’s (DSI) request to detain Mr. Athit and Mrs. Thadsaphon for another 12 days. Afterwards, neither suspect filed a bail application or submitted supporting documents.

As a result, correctional officers escorted Mr. Athit to Bangkok Special Prison. Mrs. Thadsaphon was transferred to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Couple deny heroin trafficking links as DSI pursues parcel delivery charges tied to flight attendant

The couple are accused of delivering a parcel concealing heroin. They face charges of jointly distributing Category 1 narcotics without permission for commercial purposes. Investigators also allege the offences resulted in narcotics reaching the public and affecting national security or public safety.

Despite the charges, both suspects maintained the same position throughout questioning. They admitted only to the acts alleged directly against them. However, they denied belonging to any drug trafficking network. They also rejected claims linking them to the heroin smuggling case involving the flight attendant.

The case accelerated after the Special Cases Committee accepted the alleged transnational heroin smuggling operation as a special case. Consequently, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) transferred responsibility to the DSI.

Late on July 3, ONCB officers handed both suspects over to DSI investigators for further legal proceedings. Investigators immediately began questioning the couple after taking custody.

Overnight questioning begins after ONCB transfers married suspects to DSI under special case investigation

Pol. Lt. Col. Woranan Srilam, spokesperson for the Department of Special Investigation, said the interviews continued through the night. Officers completed the interrogation at approximately 2am.

Several hours later, investigators escorted the suspects to the Criminal Court for their first remand hearing at around 9am.

Meanwhile, the DSI intensified efforts to widen the investigation. Officers are continuing to collect evidence while identifying other people believed to be connected to the operation.

During the remand hearing, investigators strongly opposed temporary release. They told the court that another 30 witnesses still needed to be questioned before key stages of the investigation could be completed.

In addition, investigators argued there was a risk the suspects could flee if released. They also warned they could interfere with evidence while the inquiry remains active.

DSI wins 12-day detention after warning court of flight risk and possible interference with evidence

Notably, the DSI told the court the suspects’ initial 48-hour detention period expires on July 6. Therefore, investigators requested authority to detain both suspects from July 4 until July 15.

The Criminal Court granted the request in full.

Following the ruling, neither Mr. Athit nor Mrs. Thadsaphon attempted to secure temporary release. Neither submitted documents supporting a bail application.

Accordingly, correctional officers immediately removed both suspects from the court. Mr. Athit was taken to Bangkok Special Prison, while Mrs. Thadsaphon was transported to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

In parallel, investigators continued examining evidence gathered since the DSI assumed control of the case. Officers are also mapping the alleged heroin trafficking network following the transfer from the ONCB.

Detectives widen heroin trafficking inquiry as police work to identify additional members of the network

Separately, detectives are working to identify additional suspects believed to have played roles in the operation. However, investigators have not disclosed further names as inquiries continue.

As part of this investigation, the DSI is reviewing witness testimony alongside physical and documentary evidence already collected. Officers believe further inquiries will help establish the network’s structure and the responsibilities of those involved.

For now, both suspects remain in custody under the Criminal Court’s detention order. Unless further legal applications are made, they will remain detained until July 15 while the DSI continues its expanding investigation into the alleged transnational heroin smuggling network.

Further reading:

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