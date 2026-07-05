Delivery rider dumped by his partner for another man executed the woman at her Bangkok home on Sunday

A shattered relationship ended in bloodshed after a delivery rider calmly entered his former partner’s Bangkok home, collected belongings, then opened fire before turning the gun on himself. Police are reconstructing his final deadly journey.

A delivery rider who police say was devastated after his partner left him for another man stormed into her Bangkok townhouse on Sunday, calmly collected belongings from an upstairs bedroom before pulling a handgun from his shoulder bag, fatally shooting his former partner, critically wounding her new boyfriend and then taking his own life. The attack, witnessed by his former mother-in-law, came after months of relationship turmoil, an alleged affair and repeated suicide attempts, leaving investigators reconstructing the gunman’s final movements through forensic evidence, ballistic examinations and eyewitness testimony.

A delivery rider shot his former partner dead, critically wounded her new boyfriend and then killed himself inside a Bangkok townhouse on Sunday afternoon. Police believe the attack followed the collapse of the couple’s relationship after the woman returned to her family home and began living with another man.

The shooting happened at about 2pm on July 5 at a two-storey townhouse in Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district. Pol. Lt. Col. Pichitpol Ratchakom, the investigating officer at Min Buri Police Station, received the emergency report before notifying senior officers.

He then travelled to the scene with Pol. Col. Somphot Thongmoon, superintendent of Min Buri Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Nimit Charoenbun, head of the station’s patrol unit, investigators, forensic officers, a forensic pathologist from the Police Hospital and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Police find gunman and former partner dead as wounded boyfriend fights for life in Bangkok townhouse

Upon entering the house, officers found the violence had unfolded on the ground floor. The living room contained all three victims. Near the bathroom lay Mr Rangsan, 35, on his right side in a pool of blood.

He was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and black shorts. Police found a gunshot wound to his right temple. A .380 calibre magazine-fed handgun lay beside his body.

Elsewhere in the room, officers found Ms Piyanut, 36, at the foot of the staircase. She was lying face up in a pool of blood, wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. She had suffered a single gunshot wound to her right temple.

Nearby, Mr Worachot, 30, lay beside a sofa after being shot twice in the back of the head. Although critically injured, he was still breathing faintly. Rescue workers immediately provided first aid before rushing him to Kasemrad Ramkhamhaeng Hospital.

At the same time, forensic officers began processing the crime scene. They recovered four spent .380 calibre cartridge cases from the living room floor. They also seized the handgun found beside Mr Rangsan. Every item was photographed before being collected as evidence. Investigators later confirmed the firearm and cartridge cases would undergo detailed ballistic examination.

Mother-in-law recounts gunman’s final moments after he calmly collected belongings before opening fire

During questioning, Ms Nidnoi, 63, the former mother-in-law of Mr Rangsan, described the moments leading to the shooting. She said Ms Piyanut and Mr Worachot had been sitting together on a sofa in the middle of the living room.

Suddenly, Mr Rangsan entered the house through the front door. He calmly said he wanted to collect belongings from his daughter’s bedroom on the second floor, where he had recently stayed before separating from Ms Piyanut.

Ms Nidnoi followed him upstairs while he gathered several personal items. Afterwards, both walked back downstairs together. As they entered the living room, events unfolded within seconds.

Mr Rangsan reached into his shoulder bag, produced a handgun and fired twice at Mr Worachot. Both rounds struck the victim in the back of the head. He then turned towards Ms Piyanut and fired one shot into her right temple. Finally, he turned the weapon on himself and fired.

In response, Ms Nidnoi said she froze in shock and could not intervene. “I was so shocked I couldn’t do anything,” she told investigators. “After regaining my composure, I called the police.” Detectives are treating her testimony as a central part of the investigation because she witnessed the entire attack.

Affair, separation and repeated suicide attempts emerged as police traced events before the shooting

Police said the shooting followed the breakdown of a long-term relationship. Mr Rangsan and Ms Piyanut had lived together in Phetchabun province and had a son. Mr Rangsan worked as a delivery rider to support the family.

However, reporters said he discovered about two to three months ago that Ms Piyanut was secretly involved with Mr Worachot. The discovery led to a violent argument. As a result, Ms Piyanut left Phetchabun and returned to live with her mother in Bangkok.

Notably, police were told Mr Worachot later moved into the same house. According to information gathered by reporters, Mr Rangsan subsequently learned they were living together. Relatives said the separation left him deeply distressed. They also said he attempted suicide several times before Sunday’s shooting. Each time, family members managed to calm him and prevent further harm.

Separately, investigators reconstructed Mr Rangsan’s movements before the attack. Early on Sunday, his mother, who sells lottery tickets in Phetchabun province, planned to collect her lottery allocation at Sanam Bin Nam in Nonthaburi. Mr Rangsan reportedly told her he was travelling to Phuket. He also offered to drive both his mother and his son to collect the lottery tickets.

Police review suspect’s final journey before extensive forensic examination at the Bangkok crime scene

After collecting the allocation, he drove them to Mo Chit Bus Terminal. He then left alone. Police believe he headed directly to the Bang Chan townhouse. Investigators said he knew Ms Piyanut and Mr Worachot would still be inside. Shortly afterwards, the shooting unfolded in front of his former mother-in-law.

On another front, forensic teams spent hours documenting the townhouse. Officers photographed the victims’ positions before removing the bodies. Detectives searched every room for additional evidence. They also examined the suspect’s belongings and the route he took through the house. Every recovered exhibit will form part of the investigation file.

As part of this process, the bodies of Mr Rangsan and Ms Piyanut were handed to volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. They were transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital for detailed post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, doctors continued treating Mr Worachot at Kasemrad Ramkhamhaeng Hospital. Police had not released an updated medical condition by Sunday evening.

The investigation is progressing under the auspices of Min Buri Police Station. Officers continue collecting witness statements, forensic evidence and ballistic findings to complete the case.

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