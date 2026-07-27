Qatari tourist to be deported after unprovoked attacks in Hua Hin after third visit to a cannabis shop

A Qatari tourist who had previously visited the same cannabis shop without incident is accused of launching an unprovoked assault spree in Hua Hin. Six people, including a disabled woman, were injured before police arrested him and moved to revoke his visa.

A Qatari tourist is facing deportation from Thailand after an alleged spree of unprovoked attacks in Hua Hin left six people injured, including a disabled woman punched from her wheelchair, in a shocking rampage captured on viral video. Police have charged the 40-year-old with assault and are seeking to revoke his visa after swiftly arresting him outside a cannabis shop he had visited twice before without incident, while detectives piece together the violent chain of events that stunned the popular beach resort and triggered a nationwide outcry.

A Qatari tourist is facing assault charges and possible visa revocation after an alleged rampage in Hua Hin left six Thai people injured, including a disabled woman in a wheelchair. The violence erupted outside a cannabis shop near the Hua Hin Beach entrance in Prachuap Khiri Khan on the evening of Saturday, July 26.

Police said officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a foreign man was attacking members of the public. They arrested the 40-year-old suspect within a short time before taking him into custody.

As part of the investigation, Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, ordered detectives to establish exactly what had happened. Officers later confirmed the suspect had entered Thailand on a tourist visa due to expire on September 22, 2026.

Police launch investigation after Qatari tourist arrested over alleged assault spree that injured six in Hua Hin

On Sunday, Pol. Col. Kampanat Na Wichai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, outlined the progress of the case. He said investigators immediately began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence after the arrest. The injured victims were also taken to hospital for medical examinations to document their injuries.

According to Pol. Col. Kampanat, doctors examined six injured people following the disturbance. Fortunately, none suffered serious injuries. Instead, medical staff found all six had sustained only minor wounds.

In response, police arranged discussions between the injured parties and the suspect regarding compensation and medical expenses. He said both sides accepted the outcome. The injured victims also thanked officers for quickly apprehending the suspect.

Meanwhile, investigators formally charged the foreign national with assault. The case was then referred to the Immigration Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Police are seeking revocation of his tourist visa because of what they described as aggressive and violent behaviour. Officers believe his conduct posed a threat to public safety. The criminal investigation, however, remains active while detectives continue compiling evidence.

Assault charge filed as immigration moves to revoke tourist visa over violent public attack in Hua Hin

Pol. Col. Kampanat said Hua Hin Police Station remains committed to protecting residents and visitors alike. He added that officers would continue responding rapidly to emergencies and criminal incidents. Those responsible for offences, he said, would be arrested quickly and prosecuted under Thai law to protect lives and property.

Notably, the case exploded across social media after video footage appeared on Facebook on Monday, July 27. The page sharing the clip claimed the foreign man assaulted several Thai people and damaged property during the disturbance. The footage quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention.

The video begins as the suspect walks out of the cannabis shop and onto the street. Seconds later, he punches a man wearing a black T-shirt. He then swings at another man who appears to be trying to calm the situation.

However, the violence continues without pause. The suspect next approaches two people sitting on a motorcycle before punching the rider. He then walks further along the street towards the entrance of a nearby alley.

Viral video captures attacks bystanders before turning his attention to disabled woman in wheelchair

Moments later, the footage captures the attack that became the defining image of the incident. The foreign man approaches a disabled woman sitting in a wheelchair. He snatches a bouquet of flowers from her hands before punching her in the face. The force of the blow throws her from the wheelchair onto the ground. Around her, stunned bystanders react as the violence unfolds in front of them.

Separately, KhaoSod interviewed 20-year-old Sujittra, who recorded the incident on her mobile phone. She said she runs a nail salon close to the cannabis shop. She began filming after hearing a heated argument outside.

According to her account, the suspect remained aggressive after leaving the premises. Instead of walking away, he continued causing trouble at a nearby restaurant.

Sujittra said five bystanders eventually intervened and restrained the suspect. They held him until officers from Hua Hin Police Station arrived. Police then completed the arrest without further violence. By that stage, she said, the disturbance had already spread beyond the cannabis shop into the surrounding area.

Bystanders restrained suspect after disturbance spread from cannabis shop to a nearby restaurant

On another front, KhaoSod also interviewed the cannabis shop employee seen wearing the black T-shirt in the video. He said he had just finished work and was preparing to go home when he heard shouting outside.

He walked out to investigate before being slapped across the face without warning. The employee added that the suspect had visited the shop twice before. During those earlier visits, he had never displayed aggressive behaviour.

The employee also claimed the suspect was a Qatari national, although police had not publicly confirmed his nationality when a local newspaper published its report.

He further suggested the disturbance began after an argument between the suspect and another foreign customer over religion. Police, however, have not verified that account. Detectives have also not identified any motive for the violence.

In parallel, KhaoSod initially reported that five people had been injured during the disturbance. Hua Hin police later confirmed hospital examinations identified six injured victims.

All received medical treatment before giving statements to investigators. Detectives continue interviewing witnesses and assembling evidence. At the same time, immigration officials are pursuing cancellation of the suspect’s permission to remain in Thailand as the assault case moves forward.

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