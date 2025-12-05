34 year old Brit in hospital after vicious attack on Wednesday at Maya Bay nightlife venue in Phuket

34-year-old Brit Louis Johe Jarvie is critically injured in a vicious early-morning stabbing at Maya Bay Phuket bar. The large European-looking attacker fled, but police launched a full manhunt as officers reviewed CCTV, witnesses and escape routes.

A 34-year-old UK national, Louis Johe Jarvie, was seriously wounded in a brutal early-morning stabbing in Cherngtalay on Wednesday. He is now recovering in hospital as authorities launch a full-scale manhunt for the attacker. Eyewitnesses described the assault as frenzied. The suspect, a large, bulky European-looking man, fled immediately after the attack. This marks the third high-profile stabbing in Phuket since May and follows the death of a Burmese national in October, who died after a violent altercation with friends.

A 34-year-old British tourist, Louis Johe Jarvie, was critically injured in a stabbing outside a Phuket beach bar early Wednesday. Paramedics found him at Maya Beach around 12:20 a.m., bleeding heavily and barely conscious.

He suffered three lacerations on his left arm, a severe shoulder wound, and a stab to the right side of his back. Immediately, first aid was given at the scene before he was rushed to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Authorities confirmed Thursday that the man remained too injured to provide a statement.

Witnesses reported a large foreign man attacked the British tourist inside the bar before fleeing the scene. Furthermore, police described the suspect only as a “large foreign man.” Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, collecting witness statements, and examining nearby escape routes.

Witnesses described large foreign man who attacked Louis Johe Jarvie before fleeing the Phuket bar

However, the area was reportedly dark, limiting visual identification. Cherngtalay Police Station launched the investigation immediately.

According to volunteer paramedic Than Sirichai, the victim was sitting on the ground and required continuous stimulation to stay awake. He said the man smelled of alcohol but was coherent and non-aggressive.

Sirichai added that the victim provided basic information, including his name and nationality. In addition, the paramedic noted that the injured tourist was accompanied by another foreigner, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, possibly Russian, though their relationship was unclear.

The attacker fled on foot and remains at large. Police continue to search the area, including nearby hotels and guesthouses. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from other venues along the suspected escape routes.

Police searching for the European-looking attacker while reviewing CCTV and witness statements

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, and police have urged witnesses to provide information. Authorities confirmed that no bystanders were injured during the attack.

Certainly, this incident is part of a disturbing string of violent episodes in Phuket’s nightlife zones. In May, a French tourist was stabbed outside a nightclub in Cherngtalay during a confrontation with a British national.

The British suspect fled Thailand the same day. Meanwhile, a second suspect, described as of Middle Eastern descent, remains at large. The French victim sustained three stab wounds and was hospitalised in serious but stable condition.

In October, a fatal stabbing occurred when a Burmese national was killed after a dispute with friends outside their accommodation. Investigators said the argument escalated into violence. Local authorities confirmed that alcohol was involved in the confrontation. These incidents follow a pattern of attacks in the Cherngtalay and Thalang districts involving foreign tourists.

Jarvie stabbing adds to a series of violent attacks involving foreign nationals in Phuket nightlife in 2025

According to police, the May stabbing began with a fistfight inside a nightclub. CCTV footage captured the moments leading to the attack. Outside the club, witnesses reported four English-speaking foreigners surrounding the victim.

One of the group then pulled a knife and stabbed the French tourist multiple times. Investigators later recovered a black iPhone linked to a British suspect, who fled the country fifteen hours after the attack. Authorities are coordinating internationally to track him.

Meanwhile, the second suspect in the May attack remains in Thailand. Police have not disclosed his identity but say he is of Middle Eastern descent. Investigators continue checking hotels, guesthouses, and possible hideouts. Surveillance footage from escape routes is being reviewed. Police emphasised the importance of public cooperation and have urged anyone with information to contact Cherngtalay Police Station.

Police continue international search for May stabbing suspects while tracking possible hideouts

Following the Wednesday stabbing, authorities increased patrols in nightlife zones. Officers are actively monitoring bars, restaurants, and streets frequented by tourists. Police also requested that witnesses provide information on the suspect’s vehicle, described as a grey Mazda 2.

Consular officials from the British embassy are supporting the hospitalised victim and coordinating with Thai authorities. Paramedics reported that the injured British tourist required emergency IV fluids due to severe blood loss.

He remains under close medical supervision at Thalang Hospital. Emergency responders confirmed he was able to provide limited details while receiving first aid. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, a high priority, and involves multiple departments.

Authorities boost patrols and investigate Jarvie stabbing as victim receives treatment in Thalang Hospital

Undeniably, there is growing concern over safety in Phuket nightlife areas. However, local officials explain that millions of foreign tourists visit Phuket annually. Nonetheless, police are now under pressure to enforce security in late-night venues.

Officers are reviewing previous incidents, including the fatal October stabbing and the May nightclub attack, to inform current security measures. In addition, the ongoing investigation focuses on the suspect’s movements and potential accomplices. Authorities are working to identify the large foreign attacker using CCTV, witness statements, and forensic evidence.

Police are also tracing possible travel routes and accommodation records. Investigators have not yet identified the nightclub where the stabbing occurred, though it is located in a busy entertainment strip.

Police track suspect movements and examine CCTV and forensic evidence while assessing Phuket nightlife security measures

Despite these attacks, authorities confirmed no bystanders were hurt during the latest incident. Police continue to prioritise arresting the suspect and securing the area.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown, and investigators have not confirmed any prior connection between the attacker and the victim. Authorities have stated that any information about the suspect or his vehicle could aid the investigation.

Police, paramedics, and consular officials remain actively involved in the case. Meanwhile, the British victim remains hospitalised. The attacker remains at large. Investigators have called for witnesses to come forward with information on the suspect, his accomplices, or any associated vehicles.

