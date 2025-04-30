Polish couple to be deported for nudity on Koh Phangan. Polish man hospitalised for mental health tests

Polish couple arrested for public nudity on Koh Phangan face deportation as man hospitalised for mental health checks. Thai police crackdown amid rising tourist misconduct, with visa-free entry policy drawing increasing criticism from locals.

A 27-year-old Polish man was sent to a hospital in Ko Phangan on Tuesday for psychiatric evaluations. This happened after he was arrested with his 24-year-old partner for nudity in public. Later at Ko Phangan Police Station, the Pole refused to pay a ฿5,000 fine even though his girlfriend paid up. Police said the young man appeared to become emotionally unstable. Afterwards, local police ordered the Immigration Bureau to revoke the couple’s tourist visas and have them immediately deported from Thailand.

Thailand continues to attract millions of visitors each year. This year’s arrivals are just keeping pace with last year. However, numbers have been lower since February. The main season has seen a 17% drop in Asian arrivals. In turn, this is linked to the perceived security situation.

In recent days, police in tourist hotspots have been kept busy. From a brawl among locals and two British tourists in Pattaya to an outbreak of nudity in the South. Whether it be the fact that it’s Thailand’s hottest time of year or the rise in drug culture, it is hard to pinpoint the reason for the rise.

Certainly, it is likely linked to the new behavioural norms of younger Western adults. It certainly is different from visitors of the past. Indeed, many tourists are now crossing legal and cultural lines with increasing regularity.

Tourists in Koh Phangan and Phuket caught breaking Thai laws as public concerns continue to mount

In recent days, authorities in both Koh Phangan and Phuket responded to disturbing incidents involving foreign nationals. These episodes involved public nudity, reckless vehicle use and open displays of intoxication.

Although Thailand welcomes tourism, officials have warned that the law still applies—no matter where visitors come from.

On Tuesday, April 29, local residents in Koh Phangan’s Ban Tai subdistrict alerted police to a foreign couple acting inappropriately. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a naked man and woman embracing in the middle of the road in Moo 1.

They reportedly showed no concern for oncoming traffic or the shocked reactions of pedestrians. Soon after, the same couple relocated to Ban Kai Beach in Moo 4, where they were seen lying nude on the sand.

By the time police arrived, the pair were sunbathing fully naked in plain view of the public. Officers from the local district office, the Royal Thai Police, and tourist police responded to the scene.

Naked Polish couple arrested on Koh Phangan after public indecency sparks complaints from residents

The individuals were instructed to get dressed immediately. Both complied without resistance. Authorities identified the couple as Michal, 27, and Klaudia, 24. They were Polish nationals visiting the island. Officials informed them that their conduct was a violation of Thai public decency laws.

They were subsequently detained and brought to Koh Phangan Police Station for formal questioning. According to Police Colonel Apichart Chansamret, the island’s police chief, the couple admitted to removing their clothing voluntarily.

They told officers they had done so to express their love for one another.

Nevertheless, police charged both with committing an embarrassing act in public and performing obscene acts. These charges carry a maximum fine of ฿5,000 under Thai law.

In accordance with procedure, both were subjected to drug testing. However, the test results came back negative. The woman admitted guilt and accepted the fine, which she paid before being released.

Man sent for evaluation and couple face visa revocation after nudity incident shocks Koh Phangan locals

However, her partner became emotionally unstable during questioning and was sent to Koh Phangan Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. Police have since requested that immigration authorities revoke both individuals’ visas.

This is not the first time local officials have responded to such acts.

According to Surat Thani deputy governor Theeroot Supawibulpol, public nudity—particularly sunbathing nude on beaches—is reported regularly on Koh Phangan.

“Whenever we receive complaints, we investigate and issue fines as necessary,” he said.

While that incident played out in the Gulf of Thailand, a very different disturbance unfolded in Phuket around the same time. Videos posted to social media showed a foreign motorcyclist performing stunts on a busy public road.

In one clip, the rider was seen doing wheelies along Wiset Road in Rawai, in the island’s Muang district. He appeared to be enjoying himself, smiling and weaving through traffic with little regard for safety.

Australian tourist charged in Phuket after videos show reckless riding and dangerous motorcycle stunts

Locals quickly voiced concern over the dangers posed by such reckless actions.

Moreover, many users on Thai social media criticised the man’s disregard for the safety of others. Police acted quickly. Officers from Chalong Police Station reviewed the footage and launched an investigation.

They confirmed the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday, April 28.

Further inquiries led them to the man in the video, identified as Mr. Daher, a 32-year-old Australian national.

Police summoned the motorcycle’s owner and asked him to bring both the bike and Mr. Daher to the station. After confirming his identity, officers charged him with two offences.

The first was driving without concern for others’ safety or convenience. The second was driving recklessly in a manner likely to cause fear or damage. Both are criminal offences. They carry penalties of up to one year in prison or fines between ฿5,000 and ฿20,000 or both.

Phuket officials vow tougher action after drunk tourist filmed walking naked in town sparks outrage

Tourism officials in Phuket say they are working closely with police to prevent similar occurrences. They have reminded all visitors that Thai roads are not amusement parks.

Reckless driving and disruptive conduct will not be tolerated. Just hours later, another shocking video surfaced—this time from Phuket Town.

A foreign man, completely naked, was filmed walking down Rattanakosin 200 Years Road in Talat Nuea subdistrict. The man, who appeared visibly intoxicated, seemed to pose for cameras as he strolled through the street.

He made no effort to conceal himself as he passed the Phuket Vocational College intersection. The video quickly went viral. The footage was first posted by the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต.

Reactions were swift—and overwhelmingly negative. Many users blamed the rise of such behaviour on Thailand’s visa-free entry policy. One comment read: “Visitors without visas are seen every day.”

Social media erupts over Phuket nudity as locals blame visa policy and rising disrespect for Thai culture

Others were more pointed. “Weird and embarrassing,” one wrote. Another said, “Can someone use a slingshot to shoot the worms?” Residents confirmed that the man had been staying at a nearby hotel before going out naked.

Witnesses said he seemed to be drunk and completely indifferent to the disturbance he caused. The case has added to growing complaints from Phuket locals, who say tourist misconduct is becoming more frequent.

It was not an isolated case. In Hat Yai, Songkhla province, a group calling itself OutdoorHDY posted nude photos taken at sacred sites. One particularly offensive image showed the men naked in front of the revered Phra Phuttha Mongkhon Maharat Buddha statue.

The images were shared on X (formerly Twitter), prompting outrage and condemnation from the local community. Earlier this month, a Chinese couple was caught engaging in public sex in Pattaya.

Nude stunts, sacred site photos and public sex raise fears that Thai tourism is facing a cultural crisis

Back in February, a foreign man was filmed walking naked near a 7-Eleven store. These events are not only offensive but also deeply damaging to Thailand’s international image. As a result, there is mounting pressure on officials to improve screening of inbound tourists.

There are also calls for tougher law enforcement, better cultural education, and more visible policing of key tourist zones. Tourism remains a critical part of the Thai economy. But many say the nation must protect its social and cultural values.

Authorities have stressed that tourists are welcome but not above the law.

Respect for Thai customs, religion, and public space is non-negotiable. Foreigners who choose to violate local norms risk legal action, detention, or deportation. In the words of one senior police official, “Enjoy your visit. But follow the rules—or don’t come at all.”

