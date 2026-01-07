Foreign tourist arrested in Phuket after viral video shows indecent act in Patong. Investigators file obscenity charges and alert the Immigration Bureau, with visa revocation and deportation now under review as authorities move to protect the resort island’s image.

Police in Phuket responded over the weekend to reports of a foreign tourist causing a disturbance in the Patong area with lewd personal displays. In particular police received reports of an incident at 5am on Sunday, January 4th. Afterwards, an operation was launched to identify and track down the perpetrator. He was arrested at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The man who appears to be of Middle Eastern origin will be prosecuted under Thailand’s strict penal code regarding public behaviour. He will subsequently be deported.

Authorities in Phuket have arrested a foreign tourist after an incident described as an indecent act in public in the Patong area. However, senior police officers confirmed that the case has also been reported to the Immigration Bureau.

Therefore, officials will consider revoking the tourist’s visa and deporting him from Thailand. Moreover, police said the case reflects strict action against behaviour seen as lewd or obscene in public spaces in the popular resort city.

Meanwhile, reports first emerged on January 4, 2026. Local reporters stated that a video clip had circulated on social media. The video appeared to show foreign tourists engaging in indecent behaviour in a public area.

Police launch coordinated urgent operation after viral clip showing indecent acts in Patong area

Consequently, police said the clip damaged the image of tourism in Phuket. The video, therefore, prompted an urgent response from tourist police and local police at Patong Police Station.

In addition, Pol. Col. Naraphon Wattanakornthawee, Superintendent of Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 3, confirmed details of the police response. He stated that Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Puek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Setthasak Yimcharoen, Commander of Tourist Police Bureau 3, issued urgent orders.

The orders directed officers to identify and apprehend the person seen in the video. Furthermore, Pol. Col. Naraphon said the commanders instructed the team to work quickly and coordinate with local police.

Officials assigned to the operation included Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai Siri, Chief of Tourist Police Station 1, Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 3. Also assigned were Pol. Lt. Col. Sarawut Kohklang, Investigation Officer, Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 3, and Pol. Lt. Col. Chanarong Rodthongdee, Chief of Tourist Police Station 1, Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 3. Moreover, Tourist Police investigation teams worked with officers from Patong Police Station. They focused on locating the suspect shown in the social media clip.

Incident on January 4 traced from video leading to January 6 arrest of foreign suspect in Patong

Police information states that the incident itself took place earlier. The indecent act occurred in the early hours of January 4, 2026, at approximately 5:00 AM in the Patong area. Police said that a foreign national committed an act in public that was considered indecent.

Officials stated that this behaviour violated the Penal Code. The location was within a busy tourist zone. However, police did not release further details of the exact site.

After reviewing the video, officers then began tracing the suspect. Investigators compared the clip with local information and records. Therefore, tourist police and Patong police moved to locate the individual. Officials said they acted under direct instruction from senior commanders. The aim was to maintain public order and the reputation of the tourist destination.

Police said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at approximately 2:00 AM. Officers stated that they had gathered sufficient information to identify and locate the foreign national. He matched the person seen in the video clip. Consequently, police apprehended him on charges related to obscene behaviour in public.

Formal obscenity charge filed and report sent to Immigration for visa revocation and deportation

The formal charge was “committing an act that is likely to cause shame in public by exposing or revealing the body or committing other obscene acts.”

Police stated that the conduct fell under provisions of the Penal Code. Officers then escorted the suspect to Patong Police Station. He will face legal proceedings under Thai law.

Police also prepared an official report describing the criminal act. The report included references to the impact on tourism and the local image of Phuket as a major destination. Authorities submitted this report to the Immigration Bureau. That agency will review the case and consider revoking the tourist’s visa. Therefore, revocation would result in deportation from Thailand.

Tourist police stated that Phuket is a significant tourist city. They said it is not a place for lewd or indecent public behaviour. Consequently, officials emphasised continued cooperation between tourist police and local police. The stated goal is to maintain safety, order, and lawful conduct in major tourism areas.

Social media helped identify the pervert as case proceeds through legal process and deportation

Senior officers also highlighted the role of social media in the case. The original clip spread rapidly online. Police considered this as contributing to reputational harm for the tourism sector. Moreover, the circulation of the video helped authorities identify the incident and locate the suspect. Police did not release the tourist’s nationality or other personal details.

Officials said that further legal action will proceed according to Thai law. The Immigration Bureau will decide on visa status after reviewing the report. Tourist police stated that similar behaviour by visitors would face strict action. Therefore, the case remains under legal process at Patong Police Station.

Authorities said the coordinated response demonstrated enforcement capability in tourist zones. They also noted the importance of rapid action when incidents become public. Police will continue monitoring behaviour that could breach local laws or affect the image of Phuket as a tourist destination.

Finally, no further incidents linked to the clip were reported. The arrested tourist remains subject to legal procedures and immigration review. Police said updates will follow official processes.

Thailand has very strict provisions regarding public decency in public. The Criminal Code Section 388 provides for a fine of up to ฿5,000.

