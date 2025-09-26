Russian arrested at airport for late night sex antics on a black pickup driving at speed through Phuket

23-year-old Russian tourist was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a viral video showed him having sex with a 42-year-old Thai woman in the back of a speeding Phuket pickup. He faces prison, fines and a permanent ban. Police warn public indecency will be crushed.

A 23-year-old Russian tourist, Mr. Georgii, was arrested on Thursday at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a viral video showed him having sex with a 42-year-old Thai woman in the back of a speeding pickup on a busy Phuket road. The Thai woman was also called in by police. Georgii faces prison, fines, and a permanent ban from Thailand, while the Thai woman faces criminal charges for public indecency. Police condemned the act as reckless and dangerous, warning that Thailand will not tolerate public sexual acts that endanger lives or damage the country’s reputation.

A 23-year-old Russian man has been arrested for public indecency after a video showing him having sex in the back of a pickup truck went viral. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, September 24, 2025, on Chalermprakiat Road (Bypass) in the Rassada sub-district, Muang Phuket district.

The clip shows the man, completely naked, engaged in sexual activity with a 42-year-old Thai woman. Meanwhile, the truck moved along a busy main road, and the man appeared unconcerned about passing traffic. In fact, he smiled directly at the camera, filming the act from a nearby vehicle.

After receiving reports of the video, Phuket City Police immediately launched an investigation. Investigators identified the male suspect as Mr. Georgii, a Russian national.

Russian man wanted for public indecency tracked after viral Phuket video sparks immediate police response

Subsequently, they discovered he had left Phuket Airport and was heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Therefore, Police Colonel Chatree Chookhaew, Superintendent of Phuket City Police Station, coordinated with multiple law enforcement agencies to intercept him.

At precisely 3:45 p.m. on September 25, 2025, immigration officers detained Georgii at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he was about to board a flight back to Russia. During questioning, he admitted his involvement, and authorities promptly transferred him back to Phuket City Police Station.

He now faces prosecution for public indecency under Section 388 of the Criminal Code. The charge carries penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to ฿20,000, or both.

Police have also recommended that immigration authorities revoke Georgii’s visa and blacklist him, effectively barring future entry into Thailand. Additionally, the woman in the video, identified as a 42-year-old Thai national residing in Rawai Subdistrict, has been summoned for questioning. She may face legal action for publicly humiliating acts, including nudity and obscene behaviour.

The incident has sparked outrage both locally and on social media. Indeed, such acts in public are rare in Thailand, especially on busy roads, and prompt swift police action. Authorities noted that the truck’s movements could have endangered other motorists.

Moreover, the fact that the act was recorded and widely shared online increased public concern. Police emphasised that the behaviour harms Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Authorities confirm legal action and social outrage after nude public sexual act in Phuket attracts attention

Investigators revealed that the video was recorded at night, and another car filmed the sexual act as the truck travelled down the main road. Consequently, social media users quickly shared the footage, causing widespread public backlash.

Phuket City Police said their investigation focused on identifying the suspects and preventing Georgii from leaving the country. Coordination with Suvarnabhumi Airport authorities proved crucial in apprehending him before departure.

After his arrest, Georgii was questioned by immigration officers and then sent back to Phuket for prosecution. Senior police confirmed the legal process would follow Thai law strictly.

Section 388 of the Criminal Code makes clear that public indecency, including nudity and sexual acts in public, carries serious consequences. Indeed, both prison time and fines are possible.

Police highlighted the broader implications of the incident. Furthermore, videos of public sexual activity spread rapidly online, damaging Thailand’s image and raising public safety concerns. Investigators stressed that strict enforcement will deter similar behaviour in the future.

Video footage spreads rapidly online, police emphasise serious consequences and deterrent measures

Phuket City Police Superintendent Chatree Chookhaew remarked, “This behaviour damages Phuket’s reputation and is entirely unacceptable. Authorities will act swiftly and decisively.”

The woman involved in the incident is cooperating with police investigators. She has been invited to Phuket City Police Station for questioning. Consequently, she could face charges similar to those against Georgii, including charges of committing public indecency and obscene acts.

Police warned that both local and foreign nationals must respect Thai laws and cultural norms, particularly in public spaces.

This case has shown the importance of inter-agency collaboration. Police, immigration officers and tourist police worked together to ensure the suspect was intercepted.

Moreover, the investigation highlights how social media can both expose crimes and pressure authorities into urgent action. Without swift coordination, Georgii might have left Thailand before facing justice.

Police in Phuket also stressed public safety risks. Indeed, engaging in sexual acts on a moving vehicle could have caused accidents or injuries. Furthermore, the act was clearly recorded and shared widely, making it impossible to ignore. Senior officers emphasised that the rapid spread of the footage added urgency to their response.

Coordinated police action and social media attention underline risks and public safety concerns

Both Georgii and the Thai woman now face legal proceedings. Certainly, police have confirmed Georgii’s visa will be revoked and he will be blacklisted. Likewise, the woman may face charges related to public obscenity and exposure.

Police reiterated that Thailand treats public indecency seriously. Therefore, violations are prosecuted to the fullest extent.

The arrest has sent a strong warning to tourists. Visitors are expected to respect Thailand’s strict moral and legal codes.

In addition, officers warn that repeat offenders or foreigners engaging in similar acts may face harsher penalties, including permanent bans. The Phuket City Police also stated they will continue monitoring social media for additional evidence or witnesses.

Finally, the incident has sparked discussions about personal responsibility and respect for local customs. Tourists and residents alike are reminded that public decency is non-negotiable in Thailand. Law enforcement officials remain vigilant, and cross-agency coordination ensures that violations cannot easily escape legal consequences.

